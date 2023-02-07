Grand jury to hear former Spencerville mayor’s case

Phil Briggs waived his right to a probable cause hearing on Tuesday. Jessica Orozco | The Lima News

LIMA — Former Spencerville Mayor Phil Briggs, charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor, waived his right to a probable cause hearing Tuesday morning in Lima Municipal Court.

Briggs’ case will be bound over to the Allen County Common Pleas Court for consideration by the grand jury. Municipal Court Magistrate Richard Warren continued Briggs’ $200,000 bond for the second-degree felony.

Briggs, 45, was arrested on Jan. 30 after two teenage girls accused him of recording them in various stages of undress. Detectives from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrested the former mayor after interviewing him and the two girls, and conducting search warrants at a home and on a laptop.

Briggs resigned as mayor on Thursday at the request of the Spencerville village council. Council President Darrell Pugin took his place, officially sworn in Monday.