Why history says you should bet on the Super Bowl winner AFTER the coin flip

By Prince J. Grimes
 3 days ago
Typically, bettors want to get their spread and moneyline wagers in early before the market adjusts and lines are less favorable. However, there may be reason to wait before placing those bets…until the very last minute.

You see, there’s a coin toss curse going on. The last eight Super Bowl coin toss winners have lost the game. So while you technically can bet on a winner now, or even bet on the coin toss itself, a better strategy is to just wait until after the coin toss and throw some money on whoever loses it.

OK, so maybe that’s not exactly the most foolproof strategy. It is quite the trend though.

With a record amount of Americans expected to bet on the Super Bowl this year, I can guarantee you somebody is going to be tailing this trend.

