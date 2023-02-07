ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Guide: Tips to safely meet strangers to sell or buy items

By Sandrina Rodrigues, Senior Digital Producer
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hotst_0kfQs5HY00

If you are selling or buying items from strangers you met over the internet, there are some safety guidelines you should follow.

To help promote your safety, Facebook encourages its users to review the following tips for meeting a buyer or seller in person, in addition to using your best judgment. The tips below can be used for any other platform used:

1. If you see any signs of suspicious activity, immediately cancel the transaction, report the listing or person and call the local authorities if necessary.

2. Don't share personal information like your home address.

3. Share the plan to meet with a trusted friend or family member, so they know the location, time and date of when you’re planning to meet. Use a live location sharing app or function on your mobile phone to share your location with a family member or friend during your scheduled meetup.

4. Once you and the buyer or seller have agreed on a meetup location, do not change this location.

5. Bring your phone with you, and make sure that the battery is charged. Save the phone number for local authorities in the speed dial of your mobile phone.

6. Message the other person to tell them when you're on your way, or if you're going to be late.

7. Bring someone with you when going to meet a seller or potential buyer.

8. Avoid carrying excessively large amounts of cash with you.

9. If you're meeting someone in person, arrange your meeting in a public, well-lit area.

10. Consider shipping, or asking for the item to be shipped to you. If shipping isn’t available, you can use a pick-up or drop-off service that works for you.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Woman Goes Against Everyone’s Advice and Paints Brick House Black

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The red brick house dates back to the era of the 1870s, and was typically a sign of wealth amog homeowners as yellow bricks were far less expensive. Today we see lots of red brick house that have a Victorian and colonial style look, being large, typically two to three stories, and feature dormers on the top of the houses.
Nick Davis

People are making thousands selling books on Amazon

Have you ever walked into a thrift store or library sale and stumbled upon a pile of books that seem to have little value, only to later find out that they are worth a lot of money on Amazon? If you haven't, you're missing out on a great opportunity to make some extra cash.
BBC

Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition

A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
News 12

News 12

136K+
Followers
47K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy