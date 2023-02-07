Guide: Tips to safely meet strangers to sell or buy items

If you are selling or buying items from strangers you met over the internet, there are some safety guidelines you should follow.

To help promote your safety, Facebook encourages its users to review the following tips for meeting a buyer or seller in person, in addition to using your best judgment. The tips below can be used for any other platform used:

1. If you see any signs of suspicious activity, immediately cancel the transaction, report the listing or person and call the local authorities if necessary.

2. Don't share personal information like your home address.

3. Share the plan to meet with a trusted friend or family member, so they know the location, time and date of when you’re planning to meet. Use a live location sharing app or function on your mobile phone to share your location with a family member or friend during your scheduled meetup.

4. Once you and the buyer or seller have agreed on a meetup location, do not change this location.

5. Bring your phone with you, and make sure that the battery is charged. Save the phone number for local authorities in the speed dial of your mobile phone.

6. Message the other person to tell them when you're on your way, or if you're going to be late.

7. Bring someone with you when going to meet a seller or potential buyer.

8. Avoid carrying excessively large amounts of cash with you.

9. If you're meeting someone in person, arrange your meeting in a public, well-lit area.

10. Consider shipping, or asking for the item to be shipped to you. If shipping isn’t available, you can use a pick-up or drop-off service that works for you.