Montgomery, AL

AL.com

How to apply for a job at the new Auburn Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee’s newest Alabama location is nearing completion, and the Texas-based convenience store chain is looking to hire. According to WSFA, the store seeks to fill about 250 positions for its newest Alabama location off Interstate 85 at exit 50. The store is aiming for an opening in April. It’s...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
TUSKEGEE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Pharmavite celebrates 10 years of growth in Opelika

Pharmavite, the maker of Nature Made vitamins and minerals, is celebrating 10 years of growth in Opelika. The Los Angeles-based company — which is owned by Otsuka Pharmaceutical— chose to build its first plant outside of California in the Opelika Industrial Park back in 2013. “We started with...
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Auto supplier to open first U.S. plant in Macon County

A major South Korean automotive suppliers is planning to invest $128 million to open its first U.S. factory in Alabama. Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that Samkee Corp. will begin construction on a new manufacturing facility in the Tuskegee Commerce Park in Macon County. The new automotive manufacturer will bring...
MACON COUNTY, AL
Yellowhammer News

Auto supplier Samkee Corp. selects Alabama for its first U.S. plant

Governor Kay Ivey announced that Samkee Corp., a major South Korean automotive supplier, plans to invest $128 million to open its first U.S. factory in Alabama through a project that will create 170 jobs in Tuskegee and provide an economic boost for Macon County. After finalizing agreements with state and...
MACON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Two teens wounded in Saturday Opelika shooting

Opelika police are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers wounded Saturday. According to police, dispatchers received a call at about 6:10 p.m. regarding a possible shooting in the 300 Block of South Third Street. Officers arriving found a 16-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound, who was transported to East...
OPELIKA, AL
selmasun.com

Donnie Ross wins Long Lewis Hero of the Month

The January 2023 Hero of the Month from Long Lewis is Donnie Ross. "Donnie Ross is a volunteer for the fire department. He has recently worked on all areas of Dallas County affected by the tornado both day & night! When he wasn't out on the frontline doing as much as possible and leading other volunteers, he was gathering donations for families who had lost everything in this tragedy. He is 24 years old and could be out doing other things but instead he is doing what he enjoys most and serving his community!”
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta journalist spotlights stories of violence at Alabama's Mt. Meigs

The Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, located in the Mt. Meigs community of Montgomery, opened in 1947. At that time, it was intended to be a place where troubled Black kids could go instead of prison with adults. But to many Black children, it became a place where nightmares played out in real life: beatings, sexual assaults and torture were regular occurrences. It was less about reform than a new kind of slavery, one with echoes in 21st-century American life. What happened to those kids at Mt. Meigs is the subject of a new podcast reported and hosted by Atlanta-based journalist Josie Duffy Rice. It's called Unreformed.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

SBA offering help to Selma individuals, businesses following tornado

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Representatives from the Small Business Administration were in Selma Wednesday to assess damages from last month’s tornado with federal and local officials. During a press briefing, the SBA said they plan to help individuals and businesses who have been denied assistance with the Federal Emergency...
SELMA, AL
WTVM

Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy has enhanced security after a shelter-in-place earlier Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspect is no longer in the area of Lee-Scott Academy. The school is no longer in shelter-in-place. Police activity was increased around the school due to information about a suspect within a...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Tuskegee man charged with vehicle break-ins in Auburn

A Tuskegee man was recently arrested on warrants in connection to breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property fourth degree. The crime allegedly happened in Auburn on South College Street on Jan. 26. According to a press release put out by the Auburn Police, on Feb....
AUBURN, AL
wdhn.com

Pedestrian killed in Pike County

TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A 57-year-old Goshen woman was killed after being hit by an SUV near Troy. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 7:07 p.m. on Friday, February 10, Sherry Adams was critically injured after she was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

5 unique Mardi Gras events near Montgomery including a Block Party on Commerce Street

From colorful beads to tasty king cakes, Mardi Gras is underway. If you’re looking to celebrate, check out these five festive events happening near Montgomery. Grab your crew and head to downtown Montgomery for the biggest party of the year—the 8th annual Mardi Gras Block Party. Held on Commerce Street after The Honda Battle of the Bands, this celebration is filled with live music, delicious food and more king cake than you can consume.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Jemison man dead following crash in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning left a Jemison man dead in Bibb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, L.J. Smith, 51, was injured when the Saturn Aura he was driving was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 6 a.m. Smith was taken to UAB Hospital, […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Auburn man arrested for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department arrested a man on fraud charges. On Feb. 8, officers arrested 20-year-old Siquon Damir Cobb, of Auburn, on a felony warrant charging him with fraudulent use of a debit/credit card. The arrest stems from an incident that was reported on Jan. 21....
AUBURN, AL
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery

Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
CLANTON, AL

