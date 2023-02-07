Read full article on original website
Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
How to apply for a job at the new Auburn Buc-ee’s
Buc-ee’s newest Alabama location is nearing completion, and the Texas-based convenience store chain is looking to hire. According to WSFA, the store seeks to fill about 250 positions for its newest Alabama location off Interstate 85 at exit 50. The store is aiming for an opening in April. It’s...
WSFA
Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
Opelika-Auburn News
Pharmavite celebrates 10 years of growth in Opelika
Pharmavite, the maker of Nature Made vitamins and minerals, is celebrating 10 years of growth in Opelika. The Los Angeles-based company — which is owned by Otsuka Pharmaceutical— chose to build its first plant outside of California in the Opelika Industrial Park back in 2013. “We started with...
alabamanews.net
Auto supplier to open first U.S. plant in Macon County
A major South Korean automotive suppliers is planning to invest $128 million to open its first U.S. factory in Alabama. Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that Samkee Corp. will begin construction on a new manufacturing facility in the Tuskegee Commerce Park in Macon County. The new automotive manufacturer will bring...
Tuscaloosa City Staff Delivers Tornado Relief Supplies to Selma, Alabama
The city of Tuscaloosa showed up for Selma this week, delivering a full truckload of supplies to the area after an EF2 tornado swept through the city on January 12th. The tornado reportedly reached peak wind speeds exceeding 130 miles per hour as it carved a 23-mile path through Dallas County, including a direct hit through downtown Selma.
Yellowhammer News
Auto supplier Samkee Corp. selects Alabama for its first U.S. plant
Governor Kay Ivey announced that Samkee Corp., a major South Korean automotive supplier, plans to invest $128 million to open its first U.S. factory in Alabama through a project that will create 170 jobs in Tuskegee and provide an economic boost for Macon County. After finalizing agreements with state and...
Two teens wounded in Saturday Opelika shooting
Opelika police are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers wounded Saturday. According to police, dispatchers received a call at about 6:10 p.m. regarding a possible shooting in the 300 Block of South Third Street. Officers arriving found a 16-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound, who was transported to East...
selmasun.com
Donnie Ross wins Long Lewis Hero of the Month
The January 2023 Hero of the Month from Long Lewis is Donnie Ross. "Donnie Ross is a volunteer for the fire department. He has recently worked on all areas of Dallas County affected by the tornado both day & night! When he wasn't out on the frontline doing as much as possible and leading other volunteers, he was gathering donations for families who had lost everything in this tragedy. He is 24 years old and could be out doing other things but instead he is doing what he enjoys most and serving his community!”
Atlanta journalist spotlights stories of violence at Alabama's Mt. Meigs
The Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, located in the Mt. Meigs community of Montgomery, opened in 1947. At that time, it was intended to be a place where troubled Black kids could go instead of prison with adults. But to many Black children, it became a place where nightmares played out in real life: beatings, sexual assaults and torture were regular occurrences. It was less about reform than a new kind of slavery, one with echoes in 21st-century American life. What happened to those kids at Mt. Meigs is the subject of a new podcast reported and hosted by Atlanta-based journalist Josie Duffy Rice. It's called Unreformed.
WTVM
Why some East Alabama hospital patients waiting 24 hours to be seen
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A trip to the ER for some in Alabama is taking hours, sometimes lasting a full day. Part of the problem, according to one health official, is little to no bed space for patients. One woman says with no beds available, she had to sleep in...
WSFA
SBA offering help to Selma individuals, businesses following tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Representatives from the Small Business Administration were in Selma Wednesday to assess damages from last month’s tornado with federal and local officials. During a press briefing, the SBA said they plan to help individuals and businesses who have been denied assistance with the Federal Emergency...
WTVM
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy has enhanced security after a shelter-in-place earlier Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspect is no longer in the area of Lee-Scott Academy. The school is no longer in shelter-in-place. Police activity was increased around the school due to information about a suspect within a...
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville High’s ‘Spotlight’ Show Choir Receives 1st Runner Up at Jasper Foothills Show
Mr. Patrick McCormick, Ed.S. Spotlight shined at the 2023 Jasper Foothills Show Choir Classic receiving 1ST RUNNER-UP AND BEST VISUALS in the Little Mixed Division. Spotlight travels to the Auburn Show Choir Showdown at Auburn High School in Auburn, Alabama on February 25th! I know Spotlight would love its supporters.
Opelika-Auburn News
Tuskegee man charged with vehicle break-ins in Auburn
A Tuskegee man was recently arrested on warrants in connection to breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property fourth degree. The crime allegedly happened in Auburn on South College Street on Jan. 26. According to a press release put out by the Auburn Police, on Feb....
wdhn.com
Pedestrian killed in Pike County
TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A 57-year-old Goshen woman was killed after being hit by an SUV near Troy. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 7:07 p.m. on Friday, February 10, Sherry Adams was critically injured after she was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police investigate possible shooting on South Third Street Saturday evening; two wounded
Saturday evening, Opelika police began investigating a possible shooting in the 300 Block of South Third Street, in which there were potentially two victims with gunshot wounds. At approximately 6:10 p.m., Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding the possible shooting, and when officers arrived on scene, they located a 16-year-old...
thebamabuzz.com
5 unique Mardi Gras events near Montgomery including a Block Party on Commerce Street
From colorful beads to tasty king cakes, Mardi Gras is underway. If you’re looking to celebrate, check out these five festive events happening near Montgomery. Grab your crew and head to downtown Montgomery for the biggest party of the year—the 8th annual Mardi Gras Block Party. Held on Commerce Street after The Honda Battle of the Bands, this celebration is filled with live music, delicious food and more king cake than you can consume.
Jemison man dead following crash in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning left a Jemison man dead in Bibb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, L.J. Smith, 51, was injured when the Saturn Aura he was driving was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 6 a.m. Smith was taken to UAB Hospital, […]
WTVM
Auburn man arrested for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department arrested a man on fraud charges. On Feb. 8, officers arrested 20-year-old Siquon Damir Cobb, of Auburn, on a felony warrant charging him with fraudulent use of a debit/credit card. The arrest stems from an incident that was reported on Jan. 21....
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery
Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
