The battle over the fate of Disney’s Reedy Creek District is officially coming to a close. Currently, the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) gives Disney a substantial amount of control over the operations of the land it sits on — it has worked that way for 50+ years. As of last night, however, the Florida state legislature has made a decision that will likely drastically affect the way the district operates. In the aftermath of some friction between Disney and Florida Governor Ron Desantis over Disney’s reaction to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, the Florida legislature and DeSantis signed a bill into law that will dissolve RCID in June of 2023. But now, Florida has taken further steps to strip Disney’s power.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO