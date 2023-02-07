Read full article on original website
Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District
It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
ALERT! One Florida Theme Park Is Having a BOGO Sale on Annual Passes!
SeaWorld Orlando is an incredible theme park destination where you can visit to play and learn all about the animals that reside there. However, not many people realize that SeaWorld Orlando is actually home to two different parks. SeaWorld Orlando just announced a great annual pass deal and this may...
Disney World’s Reedy Creek Has DIED — Here’s What Happens Next
The battle over the fate of Disney’s Reedy Creek District is officially coming to a close. Currently, the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) gives Disney a substantial amount of control over the operations of the land it sits on — it has worked that way for 50+ years. As of last night, however, the Florida state legislature has made a decision that will likely drastically affect the way the district operates. In the aftermath of some friction between Disney and Florida Governor Ron Desantis over Disney’s reaction to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, the Florida legislature and DeSantis signed a bill into law that will dissolve RCID in June of 2023. But now, Florida has taken further steps to strip Disney’s power.
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
Deadly Portuguese Man O' War Swarms Wash Up on Florida Beach
Photo of a Portuguese man o' war floating along in the ocean. Their tentacles can grow up to 100 feet long.Photo byARTHURMOTA/GETTY. A beach in Florida has recently experienced an influx of Portuguese men of war, highly evil sea creatures. The blue, alien-like creatures washed up in large numbers along Indialantic Beach in Brevard County, just 3 miles from Melbourne Beach. Although it's not uncommon to see these creatures along Florida's coastline, the number of wash-ups is unusual.
Famous Florida eagle Harriet still missing after last seen nearly a week ago
The search for one of Florida’s most famous bald eagles continues after she went missing from her nest nearly a week ago.
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locations
A beloved national retail store chain is closing multiple locations in Florida. Read on to learn more. Soon, many Florida residents will need to find a new place to get their office supplies because the major retail store chain Office Depot recently announced that it would be closing at least two store locations in the Sunshine State.
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?
PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
Florida Woman With Winning Powerball Ticket Has Been Identified
Congratulations to the Florida woman who became a millionaire after claiming her $2M prize from a previous Powerball drawing. Reports tell us that Chuwee Gaiwan of Palm Bay won the prize from A drawing that happened last year in September. Gaiwan purchased her ticket from a Circle K in Palm Bay.
Universal Implements Ban For All Guests Effective Immediately
Universal Orlando Resort has issued a ban that all Guests will have to adhere to moving forward. Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year to its theme parks. If you’re...
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
Ron DeSantis files legal complaint against Orlando foundation for allegedly sexualizing kids with drag show
The DeSantis administration filed a formal legal complaint against an Orlando venue for illegally exposing young children to "lewd activity" during a Christmas drag show.
Police identify woman shot dead near Orlando shopping plaza
PINE HILLS, Fla. — Police said one woman was shot and killed Tuesday night in Pine Hills. She was identified as 61-year-old Angela Sutton Washington. Orlando police responded to North Lane just before 7 p.m. Officials say upon arrival, they found Washington with a gunshot wound lying on the...
