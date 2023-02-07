Read full article on original website
Related
Men making good money in the prime of their lives are leaning away from demanding jobs and it could be because they’re ‘re-evaluating their priorities’
Quiet quitting and remote work may be factors.
Why did we get a monster jobs report if the economy is slowing?
The economy wasn't supposed to add half a million jobs in January.
Washington Examiner
Bright jobs numbers don’t tell the whole story
For months, Republicans have been hammering President Joe Biden’s economic policies, placing blame for record-high consumer prices directly on his shoulders. But as he faced them directly during his latest State of the Union address before Congress, Biden didn’t shy away from talking about the economy or inflation — in fact, he listed them among his accomplishments at the top of his 73-minute speech.
All That Recession Talk Is Looking More and More Like CEO Fear-Mongering
The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, making CEO worries about a downturn seem paranoid.
The odds of the US slipping into recession are now just 25% thanks to a surge in jobs, Goldman Sachs says
There's now just a 25% chance the US suffers a recession within 12 months, Goldman Sachs said Monday. Surging job numbers contributed to the bank revising its forecast down from odds of 35%. The US added a better-than-expected 517,000 jobs in January, according to data released Friday. There's now just...
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
Wall Street economist says recession in 2023 will look like biggest crisis of the 1970s
Piper Sandler chief global economist Nancy Lazar warns people are too focused on a recession that feels like 2008, when it's more similar to volatility in 1973-74.
Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for as much as $385,000 a year after cutting hundreds of jobs just 7 months ago
Netflix is once again expanding despite a disastrous first half of 2022. Despite cutting hundreds of jobs just last year, Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on the company’s private jet with a potential annual salary of over a quarter of a million dollars. The...
Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month
During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
The Price of a Dozen Eggs Every Year Since 1973
You may not believe it till you see it, but according to a recent USDA report, retail prices of eggs have actually begun to ease. More than perhaps any other product, eggs have become a symbol of inflation the past few months. Prices soared 60% in 2022, reaching $4.25 for a dozen eggs in December. […]
Walmart to raise average hourly wage to more than $17.50 an hour
Walmart said Tuesday it would raise the average hourly wage of its associates to more than $17.50 an hour — up from about $17 an hour. In a note to employees published on Walmart's website, John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said the move is part of an effort to strengthen the retail giant's jobs and invest in its people.
A robot’s $100 billion error: Alphabet shares tank after its ChatGPT rival makes a mistake in its very first ad
It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
The Treasury secretary says the red-hot labor market means the U.S. can avoid a recession: ‘You don’t have a recession when you have 500,000 jobs and the lowest unemployment rate in more than 50 years’
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the Department of the Treasury on Jan. 10, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Despite more than a year of consistent recession predictions from investment banks, economists, and billionaire investors, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday that the latest labor market data shows the U.S. economy remains “strong and resilient.”
The number of Americans earning over $100,000 who are living paycheck to paycheck is climbing as inflation squeezes households, survey shows
51% of people earning more than $100,000 surveyed by Pymnts.com said they were living month to month.
‘Hush trips’ are the next big trend your worker won’t tell you about. But that doesn’t mean bosses should crack down
Being a digital nomad requires commitment. A hush trip offers a compromise.
Bosses think they’re winning the return to office—until employees blindside them by quiet quitting
To boost engagement, making employees feel like their opinions are heard is almost as important as letting them work from home.
I asked Microsoft's 'new Bing' to write me a cover letter for a job. It refused, saying this would be 'unethical' and 'unfair to other applicants.'
But it gave me tips and directed me to writing resources for cover letters. Rival ChatGPT, however, wrote me a 270-word cover letter for the same job.
