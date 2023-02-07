ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Bright jobs numbers don’t tell the whole story

For months, Republicans have been hammering President Joe Biden’s economic policies, placing blame for record-high consumer prices directly on his shoulders. But as he faced them directly during his latest State of the Union address before Congress, Biden didn’t shy away from talking about the economy or inflation — in fact, he listed them among his accomplishments at the top of his 73-minute speech.
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
TODAY.com

Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat

Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of a Dozen Eggs Every Year Since 1973

You may not believe it till you see it, but according to a recent USDA report, retail prices of eggs have actually begun to ease. More than perhaps any other product, eggs have become a symbol of inflation the past few months. Prices soared 60% in 2022, reaching $4.25 for a dozen eggs in December.  […]
NBC News

Walmart to raise average hourly wage to more than $17.50 an hour

Walmart said Tuesday it would raise the average hourly wage of its associates to more than $17.50 an hour — up from about $17 an hour. In a note to employees published on Walmart's website, John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said the move is part of an effort to strengthen the retail giant's jobs and invest in its people.
Fortune

The Treasury secretary says the red-hot labor market means the U.S. can avoid a recession: ‘You don’t have a recession when you have 500,000 jobs and the lowest unemployment rate in more than 50 years’

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the Department of the Treasury on Jan. 10, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Despite more than a year of consistent recession predictions from investment banks, economists, and billionaire investors, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday that the latest labor market data shows the U.S. economy remains “strong and resilient.”
