Maybe you’re not quite the guy who's only into the après-ski —but you’re also not about to tackle black diamonds or even those dicey intermediate runs on that upcoming weekend ski trip. For the in-betweeners, there’s no need to relegate yourself to perfecting your snowplow turns with the 12-and-under set. Instead, set your sights and ski poles on these stellar mountains that help you learn in style. If fun cruisers with plenty of elbow room are what you’re after this winter, keep reading for the best Mountains for beginner skiers and snowboarders.

Best Mountains and Resorts for Beginner Skiers and Snowboarders

Bristol Mountain

1. Bristol Mountain in Canandaigua, NY

For just $99, you can get on-snow coaching, a lift ticket, and equipment rentals with Bristol Mountain’s first-timer’s program in the bucolic Finger Lakes region. Beginner skiers and snowboarders can rest assured there are plenty of manageable runs for them to tackle, thanks to a thoughtful progression of green trails that are wide and spacious. Best of all, you’ll still get the total thrill of making it from the chairlift drop-off to the bottom of the mountain with long trails like Milky Way that gently wind back and forth. After your victory lap, get your après-ski on with a celebratory meal and cocktail at The Lake House on Canandaigua’s recently renovated Sand Bar . Indulge in four cheese crab dip and the Maine lobster roll as you regale your loved ones with your bid for Paris ‘24.

[Packages from $99; bristolmountain.com ]