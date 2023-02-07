House Speaker says ethics committee expected to look into complaints against Rep. George Santos

Rep. George Santos, R-NY walks down the hallway of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 31.

Embattled Long Island Rep. George Santos is the subject of an ethics investigation, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed Tuesday.

McCarthy said the probe was underway against Santos, according to several news outlets. The revelation came exactly a week after Santos said he was recusing himself from two committees.

If the ethics investigation -- which had not been previously disclosed -- finds evidence of wrongdoing, Santos could face expulsion from Congress.

“Ethics is moving through, and if ethics finds something, we’ll take action," McCarthy said. "Right now we’re not allowing him to be on committees from the standpoint of the questions that have arisen.”

Despite initially responding "yes" to a question over whether a probe on Santos was underway, McCarthy later clarified his remarks, telling CNN that Santos is merely the subject of ethics complaints. McCarthy’s office did not return a request for comment requesting clarity. McCarthy did not specify the subject of the complaints.

Santos's spokesperson, Naysa Woomer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Santos told CNN that he is "not concerned" about an ethics probe.

An ethics complaint had been filed against Santos last month by Reps. Ritchie Torres of the Bronx and Dan Goldman of Manhattan/Brooklyn. In their complaint, they allege Santos handed in unverified financial disclosure forms tied to income from the Devolder Organization.

“He earned millions of dollars from clients but he never disclosed the names of those clients on his congressional financial disclosure, as required by federal law,” Torres in an interview on “The Brian Lehrer Show" on Jan. 10. “So we're calling on the ethics committee to investigate him for likely falsifying his congressional disclosure.”

The filing of the ethics complaint came on the heels of another complaint filed by the Campaign Legal Center to the Federal Election Commission accusing Santos of violating campaign finance laws, including disclosure rules.

Santos has faced backlash from voters after fabricating parts of his biography on the campaign trail last year.

A Siena College poll released last week found an overwhelming number of constituents said Santos should resign from office.

The story has been updated. The headline has been updated to clarify House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's comments that the ethics committee is looking into complaints made against Rep. George Santos.