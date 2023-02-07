The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change. Sunday 01/01:

Monday 01/30:

North Bend

• 3:33 am, 28 year old male cited result of traffic stop, South end of McCullough Bridge.

• 8:29 am, criminal mischief, 1500 block of Maple Street.

8:55 am, dog at large, Colorado and Union.

• 10:19 am, 34 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Pine and State.

• 2:38 pm, graffiti calls, 3300 block of Virginia.

• 3:04 pm, civil problem, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 4:51 pm, theft, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 5:50 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, McCullough Bridge.

• 6:23 pm, dog at large, 700 block of Connecticut Avenue.

• 11:11 pm, narcotics investigation, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.

Coos Bay

• 12:11 am, shoplifter, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 12:30 am, 24 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail on three Coos Bay Police warrants.

• 12:34 am, prowler, 1000 block of Webster Avenue.

• 7:57 am, minor in possession of marijuana, 300 block of S 10th Street.

• 8:15 am, 45 year old male transported to Coos County jail for burglary II, theft I and addition charge of theft I, 600 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 9:38 am, theft, 200 block of 2nd Avenue.

• 11:48 am, neighbor dispute, 1000 block of Pacific Avenue.

• 12:02 pm, disorderly conduct, 700 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 12:17 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.

• 12:30 pm, 35 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrants, Ocean and Radar.

• 1:06 pm, harassment, 1900 block of Woodland Drive.

• 1:24 pm, 25 year old female transported to Coos County jail on unauthorized use of motor vehicle, S Marple and Pacific.

• 1:46 pm, theft, 700 block of F Street.

• 2:54 pm, 47 year old female transported to Coos County jail for disorderly conduct II, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 2:55 pm, theft, 1000 block of S 1st Street.

• 3:11 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Marple and Michigan.

• 3:57 pm, theft of services, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.

• 5:00 pm, harassment, 1800 block of Thomas Avenue.

• 5:29 pm, domestic assault, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.

• 5:33 pm, burglary, 200 block of N 3rd Court.

• 5:46 pm, Baker County Sheriff served 32 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, 3400 block of K Street.

• 6:08 pm, burglary, 100 block of E Street.

• 6:39 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of S Broadway Street.

• 9:14 pm, 28 year old male cited on warrant, 1800 block of N Bayshore Drive.

Coquille

• 11:41 am, located wanted subject, westbound Highway 42 and Coquille.

Tuesday 01/31:

North Bend

• 1:22 am, 31 year old male cited on warrant, Pacific and Crowell.

• 6:10 am, 34 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail for criminal trespass II and disorderly conduct, Newmark and Broadway Avenue.

• 9:27 am, theft, 300 block of Newmark Street.

• 9:58 am, fraud, 400 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 2:53 pm, theft, 2100 block of Newmark Street.

• 5:31 pm, 35 year old male cited on warrant, 2000 block of Grant Street.

• 6:08 pm, civil problem, 2700 block of Stanton Avenue.

• 6:08 pm, theft of cell phone, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 8:20 pm, juvenile problem, 2100 block of Pine Street.

• 8:44 pm, threats, 2500 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 9:18 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Broadway.

• 9:18 pm, family dispute, 1200 block of Lombard Street.

Coos Bay

• 1:56 am, assault, 1800 block of Thomas Street.

• 3:35 am, 26 year old female served on two warrants, 200 block of N Baxter Street.

• 8:17 am, 54 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 300 block of S 6th Street.

• 10:20 am, 36 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Highway 101 and Curtis.

• 10:23 am, criminal mischief, 100 block of S Broadway Street.

• 10:44 am, 34 year old male and 33 year old female transported to Coos County jail for unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Noble Avenue and S Empire Boulevard.

• 1:26 pm, 23 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 900 block of S Front Street.

• 1:40 pm, 30 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 500 block of Central Avenue.

• 3:57 pm, 27 year old male served on a warrant, 200 block of N Baxter Street.

• 4:08 pm, juvenile problem, 200 block of S Cammann Street.

• 4:17 pm, located wanted subject, 1200 N Bayshore Drive.

• 4:21 pm, criminal mischief, 100 block of N Wall Street.

• 4:24 pm, burglary to a hotel room, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.

• 4:34 pm, fail to return a vehicle rented, 400 block of N Broadway Avenue.

• 4:46 pm, civil problem, 700 block of Connecticut Avenue.

• 7:38 pm, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant and additional charges of assault IV domestic felony and strangulation domestic felony, 300 block of Anderson Street.

• 10:50 am, 54 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant and additional charges of unlawful entry into motor vehicle, interfering with making report, assault IV, robbery III and theft II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

Coquille

• 3:59 pm, civil problem, 400 block of W Central Boulevard.

• 6:52 pm, disorderly conduct, Highway 42 mile post 15.

• 10:54 pm, disorderly conduct, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.

• 10:55 pm, dispute, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.

Reedsport

• 8:00 am, domestic disturbance, 2700 block of Frontage Road.

• 4:27 pm, disturbance, 2900 block of Country Club Court.

• 6:46 pm, violation no contact, 2700 block of Frontage Road.