Geauga County, OH

Ranch / Rambler style home and misc.

Because the Seller can Sell before the Auction end Date. Welcome home to this beautiful and spacious Ranch / Rambler Style home in the City of Mentor, on a Cul-de-sac with only 5 other homes, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, with a wood burning fireplace, 1463 sq. ft., 2 car attached garage with laundry room and access to crawl space, situated on .61 acre lot, Personal Property Items: Hanging Tiffany Lamp, 1914 Ranger 12 Gauge Shot Gun Doble Barrel, Antique & Mid-century furniture hutch & Buffet, Antique toaster (theramax), Colonial Soldier lantern, News Herald paper John and Bobby Kennedy assassination, 42” Cub Cadet riding lawn mower, Ariens snow blower, Huskee 22: lawn mower, wood box planners, Tools, Snap-on, Glider, Cooper Pot, paintings, Ornate rocking chairs, Alaska handmade wood art, wood shoe boxes, Metrotone Accordion, Face jugs, Vintage toys, Lanterns, 8mm Roll film and projector, Pewter Italian Dining set, Wayside furniture, Disney miniatures sets (Cinderella, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Snow White) Red Chinese dish set, 6 Diecast cars in the box, fur coat.
MENTOR, OH
Upcoming Hotel Medina to Bring Flair To The Square

From a valet service to a rooftop lounge, up and down, Hotel Medina will have everything you need for a good night stay in a historical town. Hopefully opening in Autumn of 2024, Hotel Medina is a place you’ll want to stay. “I thought there was a need to...
MEDINA, OH
This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
CLEVELAND, OH
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month

A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Mustard, Relish nailed in PED sting

CLEVELAND, OH - Authorities apprehended Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Mascots Mustard Mustard and Rickey Relish last night as part of an FBI-coordinated drug sting. Upon breaking into the discarded bun that Mustard claims as a primary residence officers recovered the following substances banned by the Frankenfurter Racing Federation (FRF):. Deca...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mentor, Brooklyn included in latest list of closings

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday announced it will close its locations in Mentor and Brooklyn, part of a plan to close 150 stores nationwide. The latest round of closings comes about a month after the home goods retailer announced it would close more than 70 locations for Bed Bath & Beyond, Harmon Face Values, and buybuy BABY stores, including a Bed Bath & Beyond in Strongsville. In August, it closed about 150 of its namesakes stores and slashed its workforce by 20%.
MENTOR, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
CLEVELAND, OH
Sunday Pub Crawl has drawn repeat customers over the years

For more than a decade, people have gotten to know one another through the ever so popular Sunday Pub Crawl, observed by Marty Graham, owner of the Firehouse Grille and Pub in Willoughby Hills. The crawl, which covers western Lake County, is scheduled to take place Sundays Feb. 19 through...
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH
Here’s why you should redeem your Starbucks rewards now

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you’ve been hoarding Starbucks reward stars for some sort of doomsday situation, well, that time has come. Starting on Feb. 13, the coffee giant is raising the number of stars required for free stuff. So, a bakery item like a bagel or muffin, or a brewed hot coffee or tea will cost 100 stars instead of 50, while a handcrafted beverage like a latte or a Frappuccino will set you back 200 stars instead of 150. Want a salad or lunch sandwich? That’ll be 300 stars please, up from 200 stars.
CLEVELAND, OH

