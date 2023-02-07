Read full article on original website
geauganews.com
INCLUSIVE AT OBSERVATORY PARK – A special program for adults in the developmental disability community
Space is still available, but limited, for adults in the developmental disability community who might like to visit Observatory Park for an amazing look at the night sky during the day!. Geauga Park District will host Inclusive Exploring: Planetarium Show & Planetary Trail Walk on Thursday, February 16, from 10...
Farm and Dairy
Ranch / Rambler style home and misc.
Because the Seller can Sell before the Auction end Date. Welcome home to this beautiful and spacious Ranch / Rambler Style home in the City of Mentor, on a Cul-de-sac with only 5 other homes, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, with a wood burning fireplace, 1463 sq. ft., 2 car attached garage with laundry room and access to crawl space, situated on .61 acre lot, Personal Property Items: Hanging Tiffany Lamp, 1914 Ranger 12 Gauge Shot Gun Doble Barrel, Antique & Mid-century furniture hutch & Buffet, Antique toaster (theramax), Colonial Soldier lantern, News Herald paper John and Bobby Kennedy assassination, 42” Cub Cadet riding lawn mower, Ariens snow blower, Huskee 22: lawn mower, wood box planners, Tools, Snap-on, Glider, Cooper Pot, paintings, Ornate rocking chairs, Alaska handmade wood art, wood shoe boxes, Metrotone Accordion, Face jugs, Vintage toys, Lanterns, 8mm Roll film and projector, Pewter Italian Dining set, Wayside furniture, Disney miniatures sets (Cinderella, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Snow White) Red Chinese dish set, 6 Diecast cars in the box, fur coat.
medinacountylife.com
Upcoming Hotel Medina to Bring Flair To The Square
From a valet service to a rooftop lounge, up and down, Hotel Medina will have everything you need for a good night stay in a historical town. Hopefully opening in Autumn of 2024, Hotel Medina is a place you’ll want to stay. “I thought there was a need to...
OnlyInYourState
This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
cleveland19.com
Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is no longer hosting a drag story hour due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.
Now Open: Winking Lizard in the AECOM Building Downtown
The opening comes on the heels of closures at the Galleria and Gateway District
Bialy's Bagels Expanding into Adjacent Space, Will Add Sandwiches
Customers can look forward to breakfast and lunch sandwiches
Chardon Neighborhood Drama has Escalated to Legal Drama
The City of Chardon is taking Kyan Bowman to court. Again.
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
3 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
coveringthecorner.com
Mustard, Relish nailed in PED sting
CLEVELAND, OH - Authorities apprehended Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Mascots Mustard Mustard and Rickey Relish last night as part of an FBI-coordinated drug sting. Upon breaking into the discarded bun that Mustard claims as a primary residence officers recovered the following substances banned by the Frankenfurter Racing Federation (FRF):. Deca...
Ten Northeast Ohio movie theaters have closed since the start of the pandemic
Seven years after LeBron James enjoyed the Akron movie premiere of "Trainwreck," the Regal Montrose in Copley Township is slated to close as part of a bankruptcy with parent company Cineworld.
Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mentor, Brooklyn included in latest list of closings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday announced it will close its locations in Mentor and Brooklyn, part of a plan to close 150 stores nationwide. The latest round of closings comes about a month after the home goods retailer announced it would close more than 70 locations for Bed Bath & Beyond, Harmon Face Values, and buybuy BABY stores, including a Bed Bath & Beyond in Strongsville. In August, it closed about 150 of its namesakes stores and slashed its workforce by 20%.
ZZ’s Big Top in Avon aims to elevate the pork rind into the perfect gourmet bar food
AVON, Ohio – Pork rinds – or chicharrón – are not found on the menu of many establishments in Northeast Ohio. Fans of the crispy snack may often first encounter them while tailgating at a Cleveland Browns’ game – which is where Ken Weaver, one of the three owners of the Avon Brewing Co., had his first taste.
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
Ohio school reverses decision to cancel musical
Cardinal Local Schools had canceled the high school's PG-13 production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" back in January, claiming it was "vulgar."
Medina Co. needs drivers for senior meal delivery, compassion programs
The Medina County Office of Older Adults needs drivers to deliver meals to seniors who are homebound and take seniors out on their errand runs.
Earth Fare closing a Cleveland-area location
Employees were notified Wednesday the Fairview Park Earth Fare location is closing.
News-Herald.com
Sunday Pub Crawl has drawn repeat customers over the years
For more than a decade, people have gotten to know one another through the ever so popular Sunday Pub Crawl, observed by Marty Graham, owner of the Firehouse Grille and Pub in Willoughby Hills. The crawl, which covers western Lake County, is scheduled to take place Sundays Feb. 19 through...
Here’s why you should redeem your Starbucks rewards now
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you’ve been hoarding Starbucks reward stars for some sort of doomsday situation, well, that time has come. Starting on Feb. 13, the coffee giant is raising the number of stars required for free stuff. So, a bakery item like a bagel or muffin, or a brewed hot coffee or tea will cost 100 stars instead of 50, while a handcrafted beverage like a latte or a Frappuccino will set you back 200 stars instead of 150. Want a salad or lunch sandwich? That’ll be 300 stars please, up from 200 stars.
