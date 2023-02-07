ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Texas student is adopting baby he found covered in ants in trash can: 'I took a leap of faith'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 15, 2022. It has since been updated. Jimmy Amisial was visiting his home country in Haiti when he heard the screams of a baby coming from a trash can. The 4-month-old baby was covered in ants in the trash and in terrible pain. People stood around but didn't do anything to save the baby. “Everyone was just staring at him—not a single soul wanted to help,” recalled Amisial of the incident that took place during a 2017 visit to his home country. “He was crying and had no clothes on and I could see the pain in his eyes—I had to do something." He intervened and took the baby home. Amisial and his mother, Elcie, cleaned the baby boy and fed him. He sought assistance from the authorities to help find the baby's parents but to no avail, reported The Daily Mail. His mother was shocked at him bringing home a baby but wanted to do everything to help the baby in pain and comfort him.
TEXAS STATE
SlashGear

Watch How This Shapeshifting Robot Eerily Transforms To Break Out Of Prison

Scientists in China and the U.S. have teamed up to make a robot that hasn't committed any crimes — yet — but even if it did, we couldn't do much about it, certainly not jail. That's because it can turn itself into a liquid to pass through the bars of a cage and then reassemble itself on the other side. The researchers say they were inspired by nature — specifically by the sea cucumber's ability to change the stiffness of its tissues. But we're still getting some pretty strong T-1000 vibes.
New York Post

I shave my face everyday — and people on TikTok can’t believe it

She’s here to shave the world. One woman on TikTok said that she shaves her face everyday and sees a ton of benefits from the routine, but some users simply can’t believe it. Mary, who goes by the username @marydpl on the social media platform, shared her process in a viral video that currently has over 173,000 views. She explained that shaving is good for moving dead skin cells and oils off the face, and, as bonus, it makes her makeup apply more smoothly. In the video, Mary showed a bag of brand-new, disposable razors from Gillette, and explained that she uses a...
Motor1.com

2005 Chevrolet SSR Barn Find With 950 Miles Has Never Seen A Car Wash

Built in the early 2000s during the peak of the retro mania among automakers, the Chevrolet SSR has never been a much sought-after vehicle. It was supposed to pay homage to the classic Chevy pickup trucks of the late 1940s and early 1950s but its quirky design and relatively high prices led to sales below expectations. According to different sources, a total of 24,150 SSRs were produced and 24,112 of them were bought by the public.
Motorious

Rare 1968 Mercury Cougar GT Rescued

This little pony will get the care it most definitely deserves…. Cougar sightings can be rare, especially these days, and we’re not talking about the big cats or women of a certain age. While the Ford Mustang has always been a huge hit, the Mercury Cougar always seemed to live in its shadow, a fact which was reflected in production numbers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy