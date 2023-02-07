Plastic debris in the Arctic comes from all around the world – including Germany

Read full article on original website
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
As Europe goes green, number crunchers map the ripple effects
The EU will soon be able to see more clearly the wider outcomes of its clean-energy drive. It is called “Model Explorer” and its scheduled release in mid-2023 is being keenly anticipated. A new video game for screen-addicted teenagers worldwide? Not quite. Behind the scenes. “Model Explorer” will...
Can space dust slow global warming?
Intercepting a fraction of the sun’s energy before it reaches Earth may be enough to reverse the planet’s rising temperatures, say scientists who are looking at dust as a potential shield. For decades, scientists have considered using screens or other objects to block just enough of the sun’s...
Vanishing Stripes
This poem is inspired by recent research, which has investigated the rapid behavioural responses of endangered tigers to major roads during COVID-19 lockdown. The expansion of roads presents a significant and growing threat to endangered species, particularly carnivores who require large habitats and have low reproductive rates and population densities. With fewer than 4,500 tigers remaining in the wild, mainly in South Asia and Southeast Asia, which are facing increasing human development, the need for conservation measures is urgent. In Nepal, the rapid growth of transportation infrastructure in the Terai region, where all the country’s 250 tigers reside, is cause for concern. In particular, the widening of the 639-mile East-West Highway, which bisects all tiger-bearing parks and important habitat areas, is particularly alarming for biodiversity conservation.
