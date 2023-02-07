This poem is inspired by recent research, which has investigated the rapid behavioural responses of endangered tigers to major roads during COVID-19 lockdown. The expansion of roads presents a significant and growing threat to endangered species, particularly carnivores who require large habitats and have low reproductive rates and population densities. With fewer than 4,500 tigers remaining in the wild, mainly in South Asia and Southeast Asia, which are facing increasing human development, the need for conservation measures is urgent. In Nepal, the rapid growth of transportation infrastructure in the Terai region, where all the country’s 250 tigers reside, is cause for concern. In particular, the widening of the 639-mile East-West Highway, which bisects all tiger-bearing parks and important habitat areas, is particularly alarming for biodiversity conservation.

