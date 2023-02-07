Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
In 1954, a 34-Year-Old Woman Was Taking a Nap. Little Did She Know She Would Get Hit by a 4 Billion-Year Old Meteorite
It was a peaceful autumn afternoon in the small town when a 34-year-old homemaker named Ann Hodges was suddenly jolted awake from her nap on her living room sofa. As she opened her eyes, she was greeted by a cloud of smoke and a gaping hole in the ceiling.
Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found
A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
ScienceBlog.com
Vanishing Stripes
This poem is inspired by recent research, which has investigated the rapid behavioural responses of endangered tigers to major roads during COVID-19 lockdown. The expansion of roads presents a significant and growing threat to endangered species, particularly carnivores who require large habitats and have low reproductive rates and population densities. With fewer than 4,500 tigers remaining in the wild, mainly in South Asia and Southeast Asia, which are facing increasing human development, the need for conservation measures is urgent. In Nepal, the rapid growth of transportation infrastructure in the Terai region, where all the country’s 250 tigers reside, is cause for concern. In particular, the widening of the 639-mile East-West Highway, which bisects all tiger-bearing parks and important habitat areas, is particularly alarming for biodiversity conservation.
ScienceBlog.com
How could we evolve such a huge brain?
A new study, published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, investigated the foraging behaviour of children in a present-day forager society. Already from an early age, there was a gender-specific development of foraging skills. These new findings, combined with the high level of food sharing in forager societies, support the embodied capital theory, offering an explanation for the substantially larger brains in humans. Foraging skills could have provided humans with a more stable energy and nutrient supply, which may ultimately have enabled large resource investments into the brain. The research was led by the University of Amsterdam (UvA), the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv), the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (UFZ), and the Friedrich Schiller University Jena.
ScienceBlog.com
Can space dust slow global warming?
Intercepting a fraction of the sun’s energy before it reaches Earth may be enough to reverse the planet’s rising temperatures, say scientists who are looking at dust as a potential shield. For decades, scientists have considered using screens or other objects to block just enough of the sun’s...
Comments / 0