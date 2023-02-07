ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

New baby Clydesdales born at Anheuser-Busch ranch

By Kayla Shepperd, Stephanie Rothman
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssQ4N_0kfQeywo00

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KTVI) — Anheuser-Busch has welcomed four baby Clydesdales, and the colts will play a special part in a new Budweiser football tradition this Sunday.

“When you think about some of the best Super Bowl commercials of all time, it goes back to the Clydesdales,” said Amy Trout, manager of Warm Springs Ranch.

In the last few weeks, four new additions to the Anheuser-Busch team were born at the ranch: Baby boy Clydesdales, Razor, Stinger, Baron, and Sergeant. Each one was named with the first letter of their mom’s name.

Watch: ‘More lighthearted’ Super Bowl ads in 2022

“All boys, all perfect color, the future looks bright for the Budweiser Clydesdales,” Trout said.

The 150-pound colts were born at the end of January, making them the first of the new year.

Within hours of being born, the baby Clydesdales can already stand up and start walking, which is great for the boys in this latest batch because they’re the ones that are going to be trained and hopefully make it to the big leagues.

“In five years, these guys are going to be joining the ranks and literally are going to become a part of history, and they’ll take their place on the hitch,” Trout said.

New Budweiser Clydesdale foals exploring their Missouri home

The baby Clydesdales will be the starting lineup for the first-ever “Football and Foals” watch party at the ranch.

“You’re going to have an amazing atmosphere (at the party), and you’re going to be the first ones to get a sneak peek of the foals this year,” Trout said.

A $100 ticket will get you one-on-one photo time in between the game, plus two appetizers, dinner, and two 16-ounce Budweiser beers. Tickets are available online at warmspringsranch.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Two men charged after murder of transgender woman in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crime and obstruction offenses. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter has been charged with a hate crime for the murder of a Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
Simplemost

New Budweiser Clydesdales foals are hosting a Super Bowl watch party

After announcing the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdales, the ranch where they were born has announced the young horses will be hosting their very own Super Bowl party. The Football and Foals SBLVII Super Bowl Watch Party will be held at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri, where Budweiser has an official breeding facility for their Clydesdales. It marks the first time Anheuser-Busch has hosted a Super Bowl party at the ranch.
BOONVILLE, MO
HollywoodLife

Budweiser Debuts 4 New Baby Clydesdale Horses Ahead Of Super Bowl: Photo

Four newborn baby Clydesdale horses, the iconic equine associated with Budweiser, are making their debut by hosting a Super Bowl 2023 watch party, and you’ve got to see these adorable animals to believe them. In pics posted to Twitter on February 6, the babies in question — who include Sergeant, Stinger, Barron, and Razor — lined up politely for their photo op. Two appeared to have a lighter fuzzy brown coat with white, and two more had darker brown coats. But the unmistakable, solid Budweiser Clydesdale look is definitely there, and the baby’s looked adorably shy as they posed in a large stable. “Introducing the Warm Springs Ranch starting lineup!” read the caption of Warm Springs Ranch’s tweet.
MISSOURI STATE
WJBF

SUV sought after deadly hit & run in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

“Izzy’s Law” bill filed at Georgia State Legislature

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Several Lawmakers, including Senator Harold Jones, have filed Izzy’s Law. This law would require the Georgia Department of Public Health to develop and make available for download online a model aquatic safety plan based on national standards for private swim instructors. This would be required by no later than January 1st, 2024.  […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

WJBF

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy