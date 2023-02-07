Read full article on original website
‘Fast X’ Features ‘Tremendous Casualties,’ Says Director
We are not emotionally prepared to watch the Fast family die. This psychologically devastating reality seemed possible when it was announced that Fast X would be the first of two films that would finally end the long-running action franchise. But it seems especially likely now after recent comments about the film made by its director, Louis Leterrier.
55 Years Ago: ‘Planet of the Apes’ Reveals Its Stinking Paws
Most film franchises start at a place that not only shapes their box-office future but also their expanded universes. Without the original Frankenstein in 1931, would the doctor's stitched-together creation ever have met the Wolf Man and tangled with other Universal monsters in the '40s? Without Honey Ryder, would James Bond have had the opportunity to jump in bed with Pussy Galore and Dr. Holly Goodhead? And where would Jar Jar be without Ponda Baba, Kardue'sai'Malloc and other Mos Eisley cantina patrons to pave the way?
‘Scream VI’ Will Be the First in 3D
Scream VI tickets are on sale now, and yours might cost a couple bucks extra. No, not because of inflation. The latest horror sequel will be released in 3D, a first for the long-running slasher series (and seemingly an indication just how massive Avatar: The Way of Water’s box office truly is).
‘You People’ Actor Claims Jonah Hill and Lauren London Kiss Was Done With CGI
The most-watched movie on Netflix last week was You People. Subscribers collectively watched over 65 million hours of the romantic comedy, which stars Jonah Hill and Lauren London as a couple who fall in love but then struggle to stay together because of the disapproval of their parents (played by Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, David Duchovny, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The film builds to a wedding scene where Hill and London kiss — or at least it looks like they do.
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming.
