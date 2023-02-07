ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 26

jonathan glode
3d ago

journalism at its finest lol full of opinions and faint threats mixed in with very little facts. we don't care about your opinion. You're not special. What we want is the news told to us so we can form our own opinion about events that take place. this is just a column piece with some added glory cause of the internet 👏

Reply(2)
15
Richie Robinson
3d ago

have you taken in consideration that this person you speak of might have a job that requires him to actually do physical labor unlike your job sitting behind a desk and type, take that in consideration next time you want to lay on somebody oh please don't lay on somebody you might crush them.

Reply(6)
9
Larry Tuttle
3d ago

I'd be happy to meet with you. All the adjectives you used about what has been said about are probably true so I will wear gloves and a mask.

Reply
5
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Are You Getting the Best Dental Care by Living in Idaho?

When it comes to taking care of teeth, very few people like the dentist. The eye doctor, nobody complains about, doctors depend on what you are going in for, surgery is rough but you get to sleep a lot, but the dentist is the one nobody has kind words about. Taking care of teeth shouldn't be that hard, but many of us struggle to do the little things necessary to keep them up to par. You are taught as a little kid to floss and brush your teeth twice a day, but not everyone does and how often people do depends on the person. When it comes to getting dental care which state is the best, which is the worst, and are you receiving good or bad dental care in Idaho?
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

15 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Idaho

In writing this story, I have to be crystal clear that I’m probably the least qualified to write about weed. I don’t smoke, nor have a desire to. I have never tried any type of illicit drug and I don’t even drink alcohol. But I do love Mt. Dew and Cheetos, and I can appreciate a good stoner movie along with the clever and fun references and jokes to be made in regard to weed and those who use it.
IDAHO STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Two sides to Greater Idaho debate

I hope the media will cover both sides of the question on whether some Oregon counties should become part of Idaho, (“Idaho Republican wants to talk to Oregon about Greater Idaho movement,” Feb. 2). I only hear about the exit side. In Union County we were given the question, “Shall the county commissioners meet to explore...?” It passed by just over 50%. This is not a mandate to leave Oregon. The question had no fiscal component and no sunset clause. So, for how many years are the commissioners obligated to continue? 2020 was a massive year politically and there was no campaign to oppose the measure. After all, it was an exploratory suggestion. The commissioners had better use their time and energy solving real problems. We don’t need to create an artificial problem that sucks up all their attention.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices

According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Despite Natural Beauty in the State, Idaho is Not Romantic Enough

Valentine's Day is less than a week away and many husbands and boyfriends will be panicking about how to not mess it up this year. While to some, it may not be a big deal, not getting your wife or girlfriend something can completely backfire. They may say they don't want anything, but if you take them for their word, you may regret it. Figuring out what to do, what to get, and how to spend the dreaded holiday can be tough at times, but living in Idaho make it even tougher. Despite your best efforts to be romantic, it may not be only you that is unromantic, the state may be working against you as well.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Want People To Leave Idaho? There’s A Way How Now

For some, the answer is an internet comment. Don't agree with a point of view? Internet comment!. Not happy with someone's decision? Internet comment!. Someone didn't agree with your take on Avatar 2? Internet comment!. See a trend here? As humans, we tend to think that if we simply say...
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man

The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials. The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
fox5ny.com

Idaho murders: Prosecutor says victim's family 'potential witnesses' as defense opposes gag order appeal

MOSCOW, Idaho - A court disclosed new court filings in the University of Idaho student slayings case Friday, revealing opposition to an appeal of the judge's gag order. Judge Megan Marshall imposed the order on Jan. 3, limiting what prosecutors, the defense and other authorities can tell the media. Then she expanded it to apply to attorneys for witnesses, the victims and their families.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.

A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ADA COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Idaho Doesn’t Fear a Gas Oven Ban

If you live in Idaho, you probably cook on an electric stove. Why not? Because of our reliance on hydropower, electricity is a bargain here. In California, gas is the most popular choice. Because the cost of electricity is outrageous! More than five times what you would pay for cooking with gas.
IDAHO STATE
