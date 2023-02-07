Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Granite Bay edges Folsom in PKs, 3-1
Folsom’s and Granite Bay’s varsity girls’ soccer teams combined to win three games in the Sierra Foothill League, lose 14 and tie three. The Bulldogs simply had trouble scoring all season, scoring in only two of eight league games and finishing with only four goals. Granite Bay is a young team decimated by injury, as an unheard of seven players had season-ending injuries before the season started, leaving coach Mark Broers with a young and inexperienced team.
goldcountrymedia.com
South Placer Girls' Soccer roundup: Timberwolves win fourth consecutive CVC title, Thunder lock up the SFL
For the fourth season in a row, the Woodcreek High Timberwolves are the Capital Valley Conference champions as they finished the 2022-23 regular soccer season with a 12-0-1 record, including a 3-0 win against Roseville High on senior night last Friday. The Lady Timberwolves totaled 17 shots on goal in...
goldcountrymedia.com
Vista boys drop big game to Del Campo, 61-54
Vista del Lago’s varsity boys’ basketball team’s playoff chances took a hit Wednesday night. Coach Mike Verbitsky said Monday he believed his team would have to win one of their last two games to have a shot. On Wednesday at home against Del Campo (3-8, 11-16), the Eagles (3-8, 9-18) let one get away with a 61-54 loss.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer storms past West Park, moves into third in FVL
The all-important third-place spot in the Foothill Valley League that serves as the automatic qualifier for the Sac-Joaquin Section girls basketball playoffs was up for grabs Tuesday night, as Placer hosted West Park. The first matchup went down to the wire, with Placer coming out on top with a two-point...
goldcountrymedia.com
Hot hand in the third quarter lifts Oak Ridge over Whitney
The Oak Ridge High girls' basketball team held a 24-21 advantage over Whitney High at halftime in El Dorado Hills Tuesday night. But a 19-6 run in the third quarter allowed the Trojans to improve to 8-1 in the Sierra Foothill League with a 52-37 victory, while the Wildcats dropped to 5-4.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer boys punch playoff ticket with stunning comeback against Oakmont
Entering the final night of the regular season, four Foothill Valley League boys soccer teams were tied for second at 4-4-1, but there was just one problem - only two Sac-Joaquin Section playoff spots were open. With West Park’s loss and Ponderosa’s win, all eyes were on Placer and Oakmont...
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Sacramento
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Sacramento to support local Black businesses. 2. Gumbo King. 3. Louisiana Heaven. 4. Maestro Coffee House. 5. Mo’Betta Finger Foods. 6. Nash & Proper. 7. Palace...
Mountain Democrat
Speedway loses long-time racer C.J. Humphreys
Placerville Speedway is mourning the loss of long-time competitor and friend C.J. Humphreys. Affectionately known as the “Happy Camper,” Humphreys ranks No. 5 in all-time winged 360 sprint car wins on the red clay, having earned 25 victories in his career. He also holds the honor of being...
KCRA.com
'North Valley Rail': Commuter train line between Sacramento area and Chico in the works
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Businesses at different stops along a proposed commuter train line in Northern California are hoping to get more customers if the plan moves forward. The "North Valley Rail" line would go from Chico to the Natomas area of Sacramento, with proposed stops at Gridley, Marysville, Yuba City and Plumas Lake.
rosevilletoday.com
2023 Quarry Park Amphitheater Concerts Schedule in Rocklin
Rocklin, Calif. – The Quarry Park Amphitheater in Rocklin summer concert season returns in 2023. Bookmark us to grab your tickets early!. Come rock out in downtown Rocklin as the 1,000 seat outdoor amphitheater springs to life. The Quarry Park amphitheater has added a fun and family-friendly element to the burgeoning local music and entertainment scene in Placer County.
actionnewsnow.com
Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works
CHICO, Calif. - Train tracks may soon be connecting Chico to Natomas, the community just north of Sacramento. "With that service there would be stops in Marysville, Yuba City, Plumas Lake, Gridley and Chico,” said Executive Director for the Butte County Association of Government (BCAG) Jon Clark. Clark said...
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families
Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families: In this article, we will explain the best places and the safest cities to live in Sacramento. And Some tips and tricks to choose the best area to live in Sacramento. Sacramento is the capital of California in the USA, a great...
KCRA.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Newcastle Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Fatality
Westbound I-80 Accident Involves a Pickup, Charter Bus and Sedan. A Newcastle multiple-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality. The accident occurred along westbound I-80 at Newcastle Road southwest of Auburn around 12:16 p.m. and included a reported five cars as well as a bus. The report issued by the Auburn California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that one of the vehicles, a Dodge Ram pickup, crashed, overturned multiple times and ended up crossing over the center divider into the eastbound lanes.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Loitering with intent, silencer and assault weapon possession
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 19. Kevin Edward Boyd, 48, was arrested at 9:04 a.m. on suspicion of three misdemeanor bench warrants and a fugitive from justice...
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in Highway 70 crash
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. 12:08 P.M. UPDATE - One man is dead after a crash on Highway 70 early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highway 70 near Sparrow Lane. This is just south of Lower Honcut Road near the Butte-Yuba County line. The CHP said a pickup...
KCRA.com
Sacramento driver identified, faces multiple charges after 5 killed in Highway 160 hit-and-run crash
A 28-year-old Sacramento man arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash, carjacking and police pursuit has been identified and is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday. Five passengers were killed when the 2007 Cadillac Escalade that Cameron Garcia was driving...
goldcountrymedia.com
Jeffrey William Schweig 5/25/1960 - 1/29/2023
Jeffrey William Schweig, 62 of Penryn, California, peacefully passed away surrounded and supported by his loving family on January 29, 2023. Born May 25, 1960, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Jeffrey attended school there before moving to Livermore, California, where he would serve and protect as a peace officer for 16 years.
Family increases reward to $20K in Rocklin hit-and-run death of Trevor Swahn
ROCKLIN, Calif. — February marks two years since Trevor Swahn, a young man from Granite Bay, was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Rocklin. To date, his family still doesn't know who killed him as they plea for help in finding whoever is responsible for taking their beloved son, brother and uncle away.
Yuba City Police searching for missing woman
(KTXL) — The Yuba City Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 29. According to the Yuba City Police Department, 52-year-old Marian Wilkinson was last seen on Jan. 29, walking in Marysville around 3:40 p.m. Some fliers that have been distributed also list her name as Marian […]
