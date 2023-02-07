Folsom’s and Granite Bay’s varsity girls’ soccer teams combined to win three games in the Sierra Foothill League, lose 14 and tie three. The Bulldogs simply had trouble scoring all season, scoring in only two of eight league games and finishing with only four goals. Granite Bay is a young team decimated by injury, as an unheard of seven players had season-ending injuries before the season started, leaving coach Mark Broers with a young and inexperienced team.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO