thebiochronicle.com
Global Biometric System Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Biometric System Market Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global biometric system market, assessing the market based on its segments like authentication types and technologies, offerings, types, verticals, and major regions. The report tracks...
Medagadget.com
Electric Wheelchair Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 6.43 Billion by 2030 | MRFR
Global Electric Wheelchair Market Research Report: Information By Types (Center Wheel Drive Chair, Front Wheel Drive Chair, and Rear Wheel Drive Chair), By End-users (Home Care Settings and Hospitals & Clinics), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030. Electric...
Happi
Professional Spa Services Market Size to Hit $194.39 Billion by 2033
The global professional spa services market is anticipated to be worth $114.88 billion in fiscal year 2023, up from $109.00 billion in fiscal year 2022, FactMR reports. From 2023 to 2033, the market is estimated to grow at a 5.4% CAGR, reaching a value of $194.39 billion by the end of 2033. A marketing emergence that provides health management and body-soothing facilities is referred to as professional spa services. Body scrubs, massages, beauty services, steam and sauna baths, manicures and pedicures are among the therapeutic treatments available. In line with this, professional spa services that offer personalized premium and super-premium perspectives through numerous wellness programs and therapies are getting prominence as they broaden their client base to include individuals who desire a relaxing environment. The massage segment is predicted to account for a market share of 35%.
The Things Industries Reaches 1 Million Connected Devices to Their LoRaWAN® Network Management Infrastructure
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- The Things Industries, a LoRaWAN® Internet of Things solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1 million devices connected to their network server infrastructure - The Things Stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005478/en/ The Things Industries mass-scale LoRaWAN use cases are implemented across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Mobility study cites roadblocks for U.S. electric vehicles, sustainable aviation
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb 7 (Reuters) - Automakers may not be able to build as many electric vehicles as they would like — and consumer demand for those EVs may not materialize as quickly as anticipated — if government and industry do not address and resolve a convergence of issues, a new study released on Tuesday said.
Medagadget.com
Healthcare IT Market Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts 2030
Healthcare IT market size was valued at $250,577.15 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $880,688.75 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030. Health care IT includes the creation, development, design, and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry. The market is experiencing significant growth due to increase in demand for quality healthcare services and solutions, rise in acceptance of mHealth and telehealth practices, surge in demand for improved patient safety and patient care, rise in government initiative to promote HCIT, and increase in adoption of cloud technology in healthcare. However, safeguarding the confidential information related to patients or healthcare organizations is the biggest challenge for the companies, thus data security & privacy concerns restrain the market growth. The healthcare IT market in North America is in its maturity phase while the market is likely to create opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.
Medagadget.com
Sports Mouthguard Market Share to Hit US$ 4,958.90 Million by 2028 – The Insight Partners
According to our new market research study on “Sports Mouthguard Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and Distribution Channel,” the market is expected to reach US$ 4,958.90 million by 2028 from US$ 2,419.89 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the market along with the market drivers and deterrents. The factors such as numerous sports-related oral injuries and high treatment expenses and technological advancements in mouthguards drive the market. However, the lack of consumer awareness regarding the importance of sports mouthguards is hindering the sports mouthguard market growth.
Pollination Tech Startup BloomX Helps Croppers Improve Profits
"Thai Sade, co-founder and CEO of BloomX, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the company helps farmers profit off of AI-based pollination technology."
takeitcool.com
Cream Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Cream Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Cream. Report Features Details. Product Name Cream. Process Included Cream Production From Centrifugation. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process Flow,...
marketplace.org
Growth of solar energy and battery capacity yields sunny forecast for the industry
The Energy Information Administration — part of the Department of Energy — forecasts that more than half of the new capacity added to the electric grid this year will be solar. Also, battery capacity, which is critical for storing solar and wind energy, is on track to more...
Saudi Arabia Builds Smart Warehouses to Meet Booming eCommerce Demand
Saudi Arabia’s eCommerce sector is set to benefit from major investments in new smart warehouses. In the city of Jeddah, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has signed a deal to build 14 new high-tech warehouses that will be operated based on a public-private sector partnership model.
Phys.org
Researchers develop new generation of poloidal field coil power supply
A research team led by Prof. Huang Liansheng from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a new generation of poloidal field coil power supply (rated current ± 15kA). Based on fully controlled devices and pulse power modulation technology, it has been...
takeitcool.com
Dimethyl Ether (DME) Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Dimethyl Ether (DME) Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Dimethyl Ether (DME). Report Features Details. Product Name Dimethyl Ether (DME) Process Included. Dimethyl Ether (DME) Production...
thefastmode.com
Ericsson, Orange Poland to Revolutionize 5G Training with Cutting-edge VR Technology
Ericsson and Orange Poland have teamed up to revolutionize training for 5G network engineers with cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) technology. As part of a contract to deploy 5G Standalone (SA) in Poland, the new training program offers an immersive, hands-on learning experience that enhances understanding of the 5G core network architecture and it’s capabilities.
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
takeitcool.com
Carbon Fibre Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Carbon Fibre Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Carbon Fibre. Report Features Details. Product Name Carbon Fibre. Process Included Carbon Fibre Production From a Polymer via...
techxplore.com
By 2025, the worldwide cost of cyberattacks may triple compared to 2015
In an increasingly digital world, secure internet infrastructures are both a challenge and an obligation. As the number of devices sharing data grows thanks to the rise and democratization of the Internet of Things (IoT), the number of threats that users face is also on the increase. Estimates suggest that if the current rate of growth continues, the value of the damage caused by cyberattacks will amount to around $10.5 trillion a year by 2025, compared with $3 trillion in 2015, an increase of more than 200%.
Rovensa Group Launches Rovensa Next, a New Global Biosolutions Business Unit to Shape a Sustainable Future for Agriculture
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Faced with global challenges due to a growing population and climate change, among others, farmers need a solution to feed the planet through healthy and safe solutions. Today, Rovensa Group, a global leader of agricultural inputs for sustainable agriculture, answers that need with Rovensa Next, a new global business unit dedicated to biosolutions for agriculture that aims to give back to the Earth what the Earth gives to us. Rovensa Next makes its debut this week at Fruit Logistica Berlin (Hall 1.2, Stand B-50), the leading trade fair for the fresh fruit industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005486/en/ José Alfredo García, Co-COO Rovensa Next, Javier Calleja, incoming CEO Rovensa Group, Eric van Innis, CEO Rovensa Group and Carlos Ledó, Co-COO Rovensa Next (Photo: Business Wire)
Siemens stock takes off on guidance upgrade, earnings beat
ZURICH, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) shares surged on Thursday after the engineering company upped its full year sales and profit guidance and said it had made a "flying start" to its new business year.
Medagadget.com
Root Canal Market Predicted to Reach US$ 1,388.29 million by 2028
According to our latest study on “Root Canal Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, and end-user,” the market is projected to reach US$ 1,388.29 million by 2028 from US$ 1,018.21 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.
