Car crashes into home in Lawrence County
Pennsylvania State Police after investigating after a car crashed into a Lawrence County home early Saturday morning.
'Absolutely heartbreaking': Mourners honor slain McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski
Brittany Weaver of Monessen broke down in tears Sunday afternoon en route to pay her respects to slain McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski. Sluganski, 32, of McKeesport was killed in the line of duty Feb. 6 while responding to a domestic/ mental health incident in the city. Weaver, 33, worked...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh SVU is asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old — Mae’Leigh Spriggs. Police say she is considered to be in danger due to her age. Spriggs was last seen leaving home on Feb. 9 wearing a purple T-shirt, black bubble coat,...
1 hospitalized after incident in Marshall-Shadeland
At least one person was taken to a hospital after an incident in Marshall-Shadeland.
Police: Man in stable condition after Terrace Village shooting
Police said a man is in stable condition after an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh’s Terrace Hill neighborhood. Pittsburgh police were called to the area of Allequippa and Kirkpatrick streets around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, where they found a man with wounds to his head and chest. EMS transported the...
wtae.com
State police looking for Washington County 12-year-old
WASHINGTON — State police out of Washington County are searching for a missing 12-year-old on Sunday. Emma Rose Martin is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a blue T-shirt and black pants with hearts on them. Martin...
Assault and robbery on I-79 sees four face charges
Four people are facing charges after police found a man on I-79 who said he’d been attacked and robbed. State police say troopers were called to I-79 in Franklin Township on Jan. 29 to check on someone on the median near mile marker 16.
Man found shot in West Oakland overnight
Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was shot in West Oakland overnight.
wtae.com
Friendship neighborhood SWAT situation ends in arrest of child-luring suspect
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police announced Saturday the arrest of a man accused of child luring following a SWAT situation in the city's Friendship neighborhood. Around 12:25 p.m., a SWAT team responded to a home in the 100 block of S. Graham Street after police attempted to arrest Caesar Marc Dechicchis on several felony warrants.
Missing 12-year-old girl from Washington County found safe, police say
State police say the missing 12-year-old was found and is safe.
Person rescued after truck rolls into porch in Wilkins Township
A person was rescued from a vehicle that had rolled into a porch in Wilkins Township.
cranberryeagle.com
Driver identified in Wednesday Route 28 crash
An Oklahoma man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital Wednesday after he struck a tree on Route 28 in Buffalo Township, state police said. Tommy S. Copeland, 50, of Sand Springs, Okla., suffered serious injuries to the head and chest from the crash. According to a crash report, Copeland was...
Police arrest man wanted on child luring charges after SWAT situation in Garfield
A SWAT situation that began in Garfield ended with an arrest on Saturday.
State police reportedly investigating report of indecent assault at Clarion County school
CLARION (KDKA) - State police in Clarion have opened an investigation into a report of indecent assault at the Union School District. This is according to a report from Explore Clarion. According to the report, the incident happened on February 1 and the victim is a 10-year-old boy from New Bethlehem. No further details have been made public at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Allegheny Township woman accused of letting 3-year-old wander along busy road
An Allegheny Township woman who told police she didn’t know her 3-year-old left the house and walked a mile along a busy road to a Family Dollar store was ordered to stand trial. Micala Nicole Edinger, 26, of the 200 block of Sandalwood Drive, was held for court on...
wtae.com
'You could save a life': Butler County woman revived by two strangers after suffering cardiac arrest
BUTLER, Pa. — The last day of 2022 was almost the last day of Victoria Williams' life. Standing in the stationery aisle of Target with her 1-year-old daughter, her world went dark. Watch the report in the video above. "I'm told I collapsed," Williams said. "That is when I...
3 people accused of entering abandoned house in Parks Township ordered to stand trial
Three people accused of entering an abandoned building in Parks Township earlier this week have been ordered to stand trial by a district judge. State police filed a felony criminal trespassing charge against Bethany Elexis Imm, 28, of the 200 block of Sandalwood Drive in Allegheny Township; Nathan Dean Beer, 24, of the 100 block of Shearer Road in Gilpin; and Emily Janelle Culp, 29, of the 400 block of Seventh Street in Ford City.
SUV slams into Quality Inn in New Kensington
A vehicle crashed through the wall of a hotel in Westmoreland County Saturday morning.
Police identify Pittsburgh man as suspect in deadly Johnstown shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Johnstown have filed charges against a Pittsburgh man suspected in a deadly shooting last night.WJAC-TV is reporting that police have identified the man as 18-year-old Michael Cogdell.Police are still searching for Cogdell and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
explore venango
Area Man Arrested for DUI After Attempting to Pull Vehicle Out of Ditch
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of an incident in which an area man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol as he attempted to pull his vehicle out of a ditch in Clinton Township. According to a public information report...
