wtae.com

Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh SVU is asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old — Mae’Leigh Spriggs. Police say she is considered to be in danger due to her age. Spriggs was last seen leaving home on Feb. 9 wearing a purple T-shirt, black bubble coat,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

State police looking for Washington County 12-year-old

WASHINGTON — State police out of Washington County are searching for a missing 12-year-old on Sunday. Emma Rose Martin is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a blue T-shirt and black pants with hearts on them. Martin...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Friendship neighborhood SWAT situation ends in arrest of child-luring suspect

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police announced Saturday the arrest of a man accused of child luring following a SWAT situation in the city's Friendship neighborhood. Around 12:25 p.m., a SWAT team responded to a home in the 100 block of S. Graham Street after police attempted to arrest Caesar Marc Dechicchis on several felony warrants.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Driver identified in Wednesday Route 28 crash

An Oklahoma man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital Wednesday after he struck a tree on Route 28 in Buffalo Township, state police said. Tommy S. Copeland, 50, of Sand Springs, Okla., suffered serious injuries to the head and chest from the crash. According to a crash report, Copeland was...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
CBS Pittsburgh

State police reportedly investigating report of indecent assault at Clarion County school

CLARION (KDKA) - State police in Clarion have opened an investigation into a report of indecent assault at the Union School District. This is according to a report from Explore Clarion. According to the report, the incident happened on February 1 and the victim is a 10-year-old boy from New Bethlehem. No further details have been made public at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
CLARION COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

3 people accused of entering abandoned house in Parks Township ordered to stand trial

Three people accused of entering an abandoned building in Parks Township earlier this week have been ordered to stand trial by a district judge. State police filed a felony criminal trespassing charge against Bethany Elexis Imm, 28, of the 200 block of Sandalwood Drive in Allegheny Township; Nathan Dean Beer, 24, of the 100 block of Shearer Road in Gilpin; and Emily Janelle Culp, 29, of the 400 block of Seventh Street in Ford City.
FORD CITY, PA

