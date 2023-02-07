CLARION (KDKA) - State police in Clarion have opened an investigation into a report of indecent assault at the Union School District. This is according to a report from Explore Clarion. According to the report, the incident happened on February 1 and the victim is a 10-year-old boy from New Bethlehem. No further details have been made public at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

