Dymension Raises $6.7m and Releases Testnet for a Network of Modular Layer-2 RollApps
Blockchain scaling startup Dymension has completed a $6.7M raise and announced the release of its public test net. Leading blockchain VCs and angel investors joined the round having been impressed by Dymension’s vision and execution. Dymension (‘Home of the RollApps’) is building a rollup development kit (‘RDK’) for their...
Gamma Launches No-Code Creator Platform for Bitcoin NFTs
Gamma, a pioneer in no-code creator tooling, has announced the launching of a no-code platform for Bitcoin NFTs. Gamma’s platform significantly simplifies the process of creating ordinal inscriptions. Gamma, the leading marketplace for Bitcoin NFTs based on the Stacks programming layer for Bitcoin, has rolled out a no-code creator...
Rocket Pool (RPL): Project Review, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community
The decentralized Ethereum staking protocol, Rocket Pool, has been one of the best-performing cryptos, gaining over 75% in the last 30 days. The rally comes amidst a landmark that has seen Rocket Pool’s TVL cross $1 billion for the first time. Rocket Pool’s rETH has also been launched on...
Humans.ai Collaborates with ClusterPower to Scale AI NFTs
AI startup Humans.ai has announced that it is partnering with Romanian AI-as-a-service provider ClusterPower. The collaboration will provide a platform to scale AI-based creation and governance on Humans.ai. Humans.ai, a European deep-tech startup specializing in AI-based Web3 offerings, has partnered with ClusterPower, an AI service provider powered by NVIDIA technology....
Optimism Surprises Users With Second Airdrop, OP Sinks
Optimism airdropped millions of OP tokens to active ecosystem users. The team warned that there’s no need to claim the tokens – they’ve been sent straight to the eligible users’ wallets. OP went down significantly following the news of the second airdrop. Optimism (OP) continues to...
Liquid Staking: The Ultimate Guide
Liquid staking is a method of turning illiquid-staked assets into liquid assets. This means that liquid staking gives these assets value while providing the same benefits as staking. The main benefit of liquid staking is that it frees up assets that would have otherwise been locked. However, this benefit comes...
OKX-emplary: Exchange Launches Community Campaign to Aid Türkiye
The global crypto community is invited to support the earthquake relief efforts in Türkiye. Contributions can be made using various cryptocurrencies, including USDT, BTC, ETH, and OKB/OKT. OKX is matching contributions up to ₺1 million. In the wake of the recent earthquake in Türkiye, the crypto community has...
MicroStrategy: Bitcoin’s White Knight?
Before MicroStrategy became one of the world’s biggest Bitcoin bulls, the software company was relatively unknown outside big tech and traditional finance. That changed in 2020 when the Fortune 500 enterprise added Bitcoin holdings to its balance sheet. MicroStrategy is one of the key players in the cryptocurrency market...
ApeCoin’s (APE) Hidden Transfers: Here’s Where They Lead
Ape Foundation, the “legal steward” and administrator behind the ApeCoin (APE), published its inaugural Ape Transparency Report in early December 2022. The document showed financial positions and APE flows since ApeCoin was released, thus from March 16, 2022. However, blockchain data reveals that days before the ApeCoin launch,...
Cardano (ADA) Founder Slams SEC’s “One-Size-Fits-All” Staking Regulation
The SEC might impose regulations on cryptocurrency staking services in the U.S. Charles Hoskinson has shared his view on the possible crypto staking regulations. Hoskinson has opined that it is an “inconvenience to the industry as a whole” when nuanced staking models are placed under the same umbrella.
Ripple CEO Makes a Splash with Positive Updates
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shares positive updates for the crypto industry amidst increased scrutiny by the SEC. The Ripple team has observed a shift in posture from the SEC, leading them to believe a resolution is near. While US authorities remain cautious, other countries such as Dubai, Australia, and the...
