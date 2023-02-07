Read full article on original website
Related
Never make your bed first thing in the morning — the disgusting reason why
Take that, mom and dad. Never mind your nagging parents, or those so-called experts who insist that a shipshape boudoir is the key to a happy life — one housekeeping influencer is insisting that everything we’ve been told about making the bed first thing in the morning is wrong. The anonymous domestic diva behind Mrs D’s Cleaning Reviews, a popular Instagram page, surely surprised at least a few of her 135,000 followers by publishing a pro-messy missive — revealing the gag reflex-inducing reason why rushing to tidy up “is something you need to stop doing.” “During the night we not only sweat but we...
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...
Woman shares clever hack to unclog sink using just two household ingredients
Another day, another simple hack that will change your life forever. And this time, a woman has taken to social media to share her handy hint for unblocking the drains. Check it out:. If you've ever had to grab the plunger or, if you're particularly desperate, the wire coat-hanger to...
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
The Most Expensive Home in the Florida Keys Lists for $29.75 Million
The 8.5-acre estate in Islamorada has a whopping quarter mile of private beach
This Stick Vacuum Is the 'Best Purchase' of the Year, According to Shoppers — and It's on Sale
“You can literally vacuum when the kids nap” Even if you've been using an upright vacuum cleaner for most of your cleaning projects, there's nothing quite like the freedom of yanking out a lightweight stick vacuum to tackle quick jobs. And right now, you can score the iWoly C150 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's under $100 at Amazon. The stick vacuum is designed with a 150-watt motor that can hit suction speeds up to 18,000 pascals, sucking up fine dust, stray hairs, and debris from both carpets and...
marthastewart.com
How to Clean Under Your Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher
Out of all the rooms in your home, the kitchen sees the most action. It's where you prepare dishes ahead of get-togethers and turn cherished recipes into meals the whole family loves. With all of the cooking, baking, and entertaining that goes on in this space, it's bound to get a little messy over time—even in places you'd least expect. Take underneath your major kitchen appliances, for example. Your stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher see all kinds of spills and stains, since they're where you most commonly handle food. It makes sense that crumbs would get lodged underneath each of these appliances every now and then.
CNET
Stop Cutting Cake With a Knife. Here's a Way That's Faster and Cleaner
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Cutting a cake can be tricky business. It's difficult to keep delicate piping intact, let alone make pieces that are proportionate. And good luck finding a big knife at a picnic or office party.
Fox17
How to clean a glass oven door
Keeping your home in tip-top shape requires a lot of grunt work. There’s clutter to pick up, floors to wash and rugs that need vacuuming — and more, of course. Cleaning your glass oven door probably isn’t top of mind unless you notice how cloudy it is when you check on a dish that’s baking.
How Hot Does The Laundry Temperature Need To Be To Kill Bed Bugs
In the fight against bed bugs, temperature is a useful weapon and your clothes dryer provides a convenient and heated environment in which to do so effectively.
Work Remotely From a Turret at This Newly Listed £1.35 Million Home Near Bath, England
The three-bedroom unit sits within the 200-year-old, castle-like Warleigh Manor
homestyling.guru
How to Check For Bed Bugs in a Hotel?
The possibility of having bed bugs on your mattress, sofa, carpet, or just in your hotel room, in general, isn’t all that attractive. Known for infesting beds and surrounding areas, these reddish-brown insects can be found in different lodgings with hotel rooms being a common home for the pests. In this article, we’re going to look at how to check for bed bugs in a hotel and what to do about it.
marthastewart.com
How to Clean Wood Kitchen Cabinets, Which Can Harbor Dust and Grease From Frequent Cooking
Your cabinets are the backdrop of your kitchen, so you want to keep them in pristine condition. But everything from splattered grease on the doors to stray crumbs on the shelves can make these nooks (and their façades) a hub for built-up grime. As these substances accumulate every time you cook, regularly cleaning your kitchen cabinets is a must. If yours are made from or finished with wood, you'll want to be extra diligent about how you clean and dry them so you don't ruin the material.
Apple Insider
Meross Smart Plug Mini review: A good addition to your smart home
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Not everything has to be Matter-compatible. One version of the Meross Smart Plug Mini isn't, and still allows you to control nearly any appliance in your HomeKit setup within a small and light design.
The Daily South
How To Clean Leather: A Step-By-Step Guide
No matter the latest design trends, leather is a staple in so many Southern homes. Its stylish presence goes beyond the home, filling our closets and more with leather apparel, accessories, and other functional pieces. We can practically feel the word when reading it: sinking deep into a grandparent’s armchair; the buttery leather of a beautiful handbag; the perfectly broken-in feeling of a great old pair of leather boots.
The Listings of the Week: A Beachfront Compound in Australia, a Mediterranean Villa in Arizona and More
Tour the five luxury homes featured in our Listing of the Day series this week
8 ultra-cool gadgets that will leave you lost for words
The best thing about having cool gadgets at your fingertips is how they help us enjoy our lives to the fullest. They also instantly attract attention and bring us praise for our tech-savvy choices. Honestly, it'd be no surprise if you're thanking the Lord Almighty for being born into the...
6 best cordless vacuum cleaners
The joy of the cordless machine (and if you’re doing chores like vacuuming, you need all the joy you can find) is you don’t have to keep plugging and unplugging the cleaner as you move from room to room. The downside is that if it’s battery-powered, it will lack the suction power of a corded machine and it’s going to run out of charge sooner or later. Usually sooner. As such, cordless cleaners have mostly been restricted to spot cleaning rather than as your main machine, though, as we’ll see, Dyson aims to change all that with its latest model...
moneysavingmom.com
Clean & Clear Facial Cleanser only $0.38 at Walmart!
Headed to Walmart this week? Pick up Clean & Clear Facial Cleanser for a hot deal!. You can get Clean & Clear Facial Cleanser for just $0.38 at Walmart! Here’s how:. Pay $2.38, Get $2 from Ibotta for buying a Clean & Clear Cleanser (limit 5) $0.38 after coupon...
Mansion Global
67
Followers
52
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT
Mansion Global is the award-winning, premier digital destination for compelling content about the global real estate market. Mansion Global also provides its high net worth audience the ability to search luxury listings for sale around the world.https://www.mansionglobal.com/
Comments / 0