Latham, NY

Forts Ferry Farm closes stand and moves to a new location

By Michael Hallisey
Spotlight News
 5 days ago
LATHAM — The farm stand at Forts Ferry Farm is gone.

The quaint retail stand offering heirloom vegetables to customers from the 20-acre farm was “the anchor” of John Barker and Emma Hearst’s business. Forts Ferry Farm is still in operation, they shared in a recent online statement, but the farm stand is moving to a new location.

“This structure has transformed many times as we continually find creative ways to serve our community and provide for our business,” the owners shared on Facebook. “We have big aspirations for this farm, and while the decision to retire our Farmstand has been difficult, we already have a new location in the works.”

The neighborhood farm grows over 200 varieties of produce and has generated 22,000 pounds of food for the farm stand, local groceries and restaurants. The venture has expanded since the two first opened the farm stand eight years ago. It’s grown into an event venue. In 2021, they started offering food services and last February opened a pizzeria.

As of their latest announcement, the farm will be closed to the public “for the foreseeable future.” According to the farm’s website, however, the venue will still be open to hosting events, and customers will be able to pick up food orders.

Owners said they have had difficulty expanding their business, citing an inability to gain assistance from local government and additional costs associated with that. — Michael Hallisey

