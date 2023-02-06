Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Superbowl Scoop; of Philly greasing lamp posts, and $16 billion betsPete LakemanPhiladelphia, PA
St. Dom’s rallies for the Eagles
St. Dominic Elementary School, 8510 Frankford Ave. in Holmesburg, held a pep rally for the Eagles on Friday afternoon. Students and staff gathered in the lot in the back of the school. The youngsters were able to dress down in Eagles gear if they brought in a donation for a “Souper Bowl” canned good drive.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Keys plays hero as Chichester wins first Del-Val title in 30 years
Joseph Santoliquito (@JSantoliquito) — CHESTER — Somewhere amid the chaos,Akhir Keys raised his arms, then ran with his head down before quickly disappearing into the celebration tsunami of entangled fans and players in front of the Chichester bench Tuesday night at Chester High. Keys, the 6-foot-3 Chichester senior guard,...
Will these Eagles be immortalized?
The Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame is always hoping to honor a new championship team. The time could come as soon as Sunday, when the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Hall of Fame owns the largest museum collection dedicated to Philadelphia sports, dating to...
Boys basketball: Crump scores 34 to lead Burlington Township over Trenton Catholic
Maurice Crump made three 3-pointers and went 5-for-8 from the free-throw line, finishing with a game-high 34 points to lead Burlington Township to a victory on the road over Trenton Catholic, 66-59. Aaron Ferguson scored 11 points while Gavin White added nine points for Burlington Township (7-13), which held a...
#HeyMsDJ: DJ Diamond Kuts Is A Philly Luminary Putting On For Her City, And Yes, The Eagles Too
DJ Diamond Kuts is quintessential Philly. She’s got that trademark east coast, tough gal mantra, but also, a keen method of observing trends and talent while understanding what makes her city move. It’s something very hard to duplicate and comes with experience. As a DJ for Power99 in...
BLOCS bullish on future of Catholic schools
Dave Rowan has had various jobs in his career, including spending seven years as vice president of sales and service for the Eagles. Rowan is enjoying his current post as CEO of Business Leadership Organized for Catholic Schools, which last week celebrated Catholic Schools Week. On the job for 3-plus...
Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
Llarisa Abreu Leaving CBS 3: Where Is the Philadelphia Meteorologist Going?
The primary source of weather information for Philadelphians is Llarisa Abreu. Many don’t leave their homes in the morning until they get the weather update from her. But now, Llarisa Abreu is leaving CBS 3 News for her next career adventure. CBS 3 viewers now have many questions since the announcement and are particularly intrigued to find out if she is also departing the city. Here’s what the meteorologist said about her exit from CBS 3 News.
Scholars
The University of Tampa has honored 2,044 students who were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list. The following local students were named to the dean’s list: Kristen Frain, majoring in Education-Elementary (K-6), and Kylee Clemens, majoring in Criminology and Criminal Justice. ••
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
Boy, 7, Playing Video Games at Home Struck by Stray Bullet: Police
A 7-year-old boy playing video games was struck by a stray bullet on Saturday night, according to local police. The boy, who has not been identified by law enforcement, was playing inside his home in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood at about 9:41 p.m. when the shooting occurred, local television news station WPVI-TV reported. It is the … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Solving Philadelphia’s waste problem
A coalition of Philadelphia’s leading waste reduction groups is asking Philadelphia’s mayoral candidates to commit to achieving Zero Waste by 2035 through five actionable steps. Waste Free Philly released its “5-Point Mayoral Agenda for a Clean and Waste-Free Future for Philadelphia” at an event held last week at...
Buffalo Wild Wings to offer free wings across U.S. if Super Bowl 2023 goes into overtime
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Whether you’re rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, foodies are sure to be rooting for the Super Bowl game to go into overtime. Why? Because everyone in America will get free wings if it does. For the fifth year...
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
Acclaimed artist comes to Protestant Home
Artist and educator James Dupree displayed some of his work last week during a Black History Month presentation at the Philadelphia Protestant Home. PPH residents and others also watched a slideshow with many more of his creations. Dupree is a Pittsburgh native who moved to Philadelphia in 1957 and grew...
Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball
One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
Philly Pizzeria on list of ‘best pizza joints in the U.S’
From New York style, to Deep dish, to Sicilian, thin-crust, and more, the Pizza possibilities are endless. A travel website called ‘Trips to Discover’ just narrowed down the 20 Best Pizza Joints in the United States, and one Philly Pizzeria made the list. Pizzeria Beddia, located on N...
Delco men charged in shooting of Philly police officer
Two Delaware County men have now been charged in connection with the shooting of Philadelphia police officer Giovanni Maysonet on Wednesday. The five-year veteran officer was shot while he and his partner were conducting a vehicle investigation.
TBYN not happy with Capt. Kimrey transfer
The Take Back Your Neighborhood civic association has written to Mayor Jim Kenney, angered by the transfer of Capt. James Kimrey, commander of the 2nd Police District. Kimrey was popular among groups in the district, developing a reputation as a workaholic who arrived on the job early in the morning and stayed late at evening meetings until returning to his South Philadelphia home. Residents were eager to hear crime stats throughout the district.
4 suspects sought after brutal beating, robbery in Center City Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects after a person was brutally beaten and robbed in Center City last weekend.
