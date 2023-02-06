ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NorthEast Times

St. Dom’s rallies for the Eagles

St. Dominic Elementary School, 8510 Frankford Ave. in Holmesburg, held a pep rally for the Eagles on Friday afternoon. Students and staff gathered in the lot in the back of the school. The youngsters were able to dress down in Eagles gear if they brought in a donation for a “Souper Bowl” canned good drive.
cityofbasketballlove.com

Keys plays hero as Chichester wins first Del-Val title in 30 years

Joseph Santoliquito (@JSantoliquito) — CHESTER — Somewhere amid the chaos,Akhir Keys raised his arms, then ran with his head down before quickly disappearing into the celebration tsunami of entangled fans and players in front of the Chichester bench Tuesday night at Chester High. Keys, the 6-foot-3 Chichester senior guard,...
NorthEast Times

Will these Eagles be immortalized?

The Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame is always hoping to honor a new championship team. The time could come as soon as Sunday, when the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Hall of Fame owns the largest museum collection dedicated to Philadelphia sports, dating to...
NorthEast Times

BLOCS bullish on future of Catholic schools

Dave Rowan has had various jobs in his career, including spending seven years as vice president of sales and service for the Eagles. Rowan is enjoying his current post as CEO of Business Leadership Organized for Catholic Schools, which last week celebrated Catholic Schools Week. On the job for 3-plus...
CBS Philly

Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
earnthenecklace.com

Llarisa Abreu Leaving CBS 3: Where Is the Philadelphia Meteorologist Going?

The primary source of weather information for Philadelphians is Llarisa Abreu. Many don’t leave their homes in the morning until they get the weather update from her. But now, Llarisa Abreu is leaving CBS 3 News for her next career adventure. CBS 3 viewers now have many questions since the announcement and are particularly intrigued to find out if she is also departing the city. Here’s what the meteorologist said about her exit from CBS 3 News.
NorthEast Times

Scholars

The University of Tampa has honored 2,044 students who were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list. The following local students were named to the dean’s list: Kristen Frain, majoring in Education-Elementary (K-6), and Kylee Clemens, majoring in Criminology and Criminal Justice. ••
Lansing Daily

Boy, 7, Playing Video Games at Home Struck by Stray Bullet: Police

A 7-year-old boy playing video games was struck by a stray bullet on Saturday night, according to local police. The boy, who has not been identified by law enforcement, was playing inside his home in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood at about 9:41 p.m. when the shooting occurred, local television news station WPVI-TV reported. It is the … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
NorthEast Times

Solving Philadelphia’s waste problem

A coalition of Philadelphia’s leading waste reduction groups is asking Philadelphia’s mayoral candidates to commit to achieving Zero Waste by 2035 through five actionable steps. Waste Free Philly released its “5-Point Mayoral Agenda for a Clean and Waste-Free Future for Philadelphia” at an event held last week at...
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
NorthEast Times

Acclaimed artist comes to Protestant Home

Artist and educator James Dupree displayed some of his work last week during a Black History Month presentation at the Philadelphia Protestant Home. PPH residents and others also watched a slideshow with many more of his creations. Dupree is a Pittsburgh native who moved to Philadelphia in 1957 and grew...
Daily Voice

Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball

One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
phl17.com

Philly Pizzeria on list of ‘best pizza joints in the U.S’

From New York style, to Deep dish, to Sicilian, thin-crust, and more, the Pizza possibilities are endless. A travel website called ‘Trips to Discover’ just narrowed down the 20 Best Pizza Joints in the United States, and one Philly Pizzeria made the list. Pizzeria Beddia, located on N...
NorthEast Times

TBYN not happy with Capt. Kimrey transfer

The Take Back Your Neighborhood civic association has written to Mayor Jim Kenney, angered by the transfer of Capt. James Kimrey, commander of the 2nd Police District. Kimrey was popular among groups in the district, developing a reputation as a workaholic who arrived on the job early in the morning and stayed late at evening meetings until returning to his South Philadelphia home. Residents were eager to hear crime stats throughout the district.
NorthEast Times

NorthEast Times

