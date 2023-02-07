Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Beebe welcomes two inpatient care providers
Beebe Healthcare recently announced the appointment of two new inpatient care providers, both of whom work at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and are dedicated to providing comprehensive care for admitted patients. Imtiaz Khokhar, MD, FACP, FHM, is a hospitalist who cares for patients during the processes of admission,...
Cape Gazette
Public leaves feedback on Lewes tree regulations
If those who attended Lewes’ tree workshop Jan. 19 accurately represent Lewes residents, new regulations regarding trees, if adopted, will be welcomed. Most participants were in favor of implementing programs to protect qualifying trees and grow the city’s tree canopy. Tree Ordinance Subcommittee Chair Debra Evalds kicked off...
Cape Gazette
Blue Heron Agility Dogs donates to local police
Blue Heron Agility Dogs of Delaware recently donated $2,000 for the police department in Berlin, Md., to purchase protective equipment for Cpl. Jessica Collins’ canine partner Dock. “BHAD has provided funding for protective dog vests for several local police departments and the Delaware State Police. The club’s goal is...
Cape Gazette
Hockey4Haxton raises $1,000 for Easterseals therapy services
Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore recently marked a 17-year partnership with Hockey4Haxton, an event which raises money for Easterseals therapy services for people with disabilities in Sussex County. This year, Ike Eisenhour, right, Delaware Shore Field Hockey Inc. executive director, presented a $1,000 check to Easterseals Community Relations...
Cape Gazette
UNICO Rehoboth enjoys Italian movie night
Members of UNICO Rehoboth Area and guests enjoyed the annual Italian movie night Jan. 19 with pizza, salad and popcorn. A segment of “Don Matteo,” regularly featured on RAI Italia TV, with English subtitles, brought laughter and delight to attendees. New District Gov. Sal Ingallina was introduced to...
Cape Gazette
Homestead Campground has safe wells
The owners of Homestead Campground want to set the record straight on the timeline of groundwater contamination discovered in the area of Prettyman Road near Harbeson. The issue surfaced during a recent public hearing and approval of the Wynford Preserve subdivision located across Prettyman Road from the campground. Casey Kenton,...
Cape Gazette
Watercolor show at Nassau Valley Vineyards continues thru Feb. 28
A Nassau Valley Vineyards exhibit showcasing works by award-winning watercolor artists Ruth Ann Kaufman and Joan Fabbri continues through Tuesday, Feb. 28. Visitors can stop by and enjoy a glass of wine while perusing the artwork at 32165 Winery Way, Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Thanksgiving in the Caribbean with good friends and the Gazette
A local group of neighbors from Lewes showed their Cape Gazette pride as they traveled together on a 12-day Royal Caribbean cruise that was arranged by their travel agents, Chuck and Cathy Foy, from Dream Vacations. They set sail from Baltimore over the Thanksgiving holiday and enjoyed visiting five southern Caribbean islands. Here they are pictured just before heading out for their Barbados excursion of snorkeling, visiting an undersea wreck, and beach time at Carlisle Bay. Shown in the front row from (l-r) are Chuck Foy, Dr. Carolyn Trasko and Cathy Foy. In the back row are Tom Trasko and John and Nancy Umberger.
Cape Gazette
Outdoorsman expo and dinner set March 25 in Milton
An outdoorsman expo and dinner will be held from 4 to 8:45 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at Eagles Nest Church, 23366 Zion Church Road, Milton. Outdoor rod and gun enthusiasts, as well as campers and boaters, are invited to attend this family-oriented event to meet exhibitors and enjoy a chicken and dumpling dinner, a noted outdoorsman speaker, door prizes and a silent auction.
Cape Gazette
Kayak launch for Rehoboth Beach canal dock not likely
Rehoboth Beach officials resumed budget discussions Feb. 6, and while no final decisions have been made, it appears there’s no appetite for a kayak launch at the canal dock next to Grove Park. A decade in the making, the $1.2 million dock opened to the public in May 2021....
Cape Gazette
Delaware artist Jack Lewis was a master of his craft and a lot of fun
Addressing a standing-room-only crowd at Rehoboth Art League, artist Rebecca Raubacher said fellow artist Jack Lewis loved to paint the working man. His paintings gave a level of importance and sensitivity to people who might not otherwise have been seen, she said. “Every piece he did had a piece of...
Cape Gazette
Suzy Hutchison from Sharp Energy named a KSI Champion
As someone who fully believes in KSI’s mission and the abilities of people with disabilities, Suzy Hutchison, a Sharp Energy sales representative, was recently named a KSI Champion. A champion willingly shares experiences with others, and conducts business with a spirit of partnership, always seeking the win-win outcome. Hutchison...
Cape Gazette
Valentine’s Day is Taco Tuesday at Bethany Blues
If 2022 was the year of the breakup, then Bethany Blues is declaring 2023 the year of the secure relationship that will never let folks down. Blues been in a loyal relationship with its customers for 20 years at the Bethany Beach location and 14 years at the Lewes location.
Cape Gazette
Mispillion Performance presents Palisades Virtuosi March 18
Mispillion Performance Series will present Palisades Virtuosi in concert at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 18, at First Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Walnut St., Milford. The Palisades Virtuosi, consisting of flutist Margaret Swinchoski, clarinetist Donald Mokrynski and pianist Ron Levy, was established to promote and enrich the repertoire for flute, clarinet and piano. It presents concerts that include existing and newly commissioned repertoire for this type of trio.
Cape Gazette
Conservation stewardship program signup due March 24
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service in Delaware is accepting applications for its conservation stewardship program. Financial and technical assistance is available to help producers and landowners take conservation efforts to the next level while strengthening their operations. While USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service accepts CSP applications...
Cape Gazette
Elks Lodge 2540 hosts district Hoop Shoot
Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 hosted the district competition of the Elks National Hoop Shoot Contest Feb. 5 at the Sussex Family YMCA in Rehoboth Beach. The winner of the 8-9-year-old girls’ competition was Kate Bradshaw, who made 13 of 25 shots. In second place was Raelynn Irelan with 12 baskets. The 10-11 girls’ winner was Lily Kirby, with five successful shots. Athena Fleming-Lloyd took second with four buckets.
Cape Gazette
Milton council clucking about backyard chickens
Milton Town Council is considering allowing backyard chickens within the residential district. The measure has been sent to the planning and zoning commission for a formal proposal. Currently, chickens are not allowed within town limits except for farms that have a special permit for animal grazing. According to a memo...
Cape Gazette
Some good news in a time of bad news
It seems that most of the news today is bad. Even when one party says the news is good, the other party says it’s bad. Well, this time I have some good news for those of us who enjoy fishing, and if anybody says it’s bad, well, that’s just too bad.
Cape Gazette
Irish Eyes gets approval for St. Patrick’s Day parade
Milton Town Council unanimously approved street closures related to the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade and Lucky Leprechaun 5K run. The town approvals are conditional upon Irish Eyes receiving approval from Delaware Department of Transportation, which maintains Union Street. Events will kick off with the Lucky Leprechaun 5K, hosted...
