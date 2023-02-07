Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenOjai, CA
A 5th Climber Dies in PatagoniaExplorersWebVentura, CA
Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!Caroline at EatDrinkLASanta Barbara, CA
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
sitelinesb.com
Gala Brings Style and Buzz to Santa Barbara’s Restaurant Scene
Anyone opening a restaurant will invariably be asked what kind of restaurant it will be—indeed, while I was interviewing Tara Penke at Gala, several folks wandered in with that very question. Penke has been struggling with how to answer, however: Gala isn’t a Spanish restaurant, per se, despite the fact that she and her husband, chef Jaime Riesco, spent nearly two decades in Barcelona and have a restaurant there. And it’s not Chilean, even though Riesco was born in Santiago. What it is, at least in my view, is the kind of restaurant you see more in big cities—a place where the chef-owners cook the food they love, whatever its inspiration may be. “Jaime is a one-man show in the kitchen for now, and I handle the front of house,” says Penke. “We’re a true mom-and-pop.”
sitelinesb.com
Newsletter: February 12
••• Gala restaurant has launched dinner service (above). ••• Three Pickles is opening a second Santa Barbara shop. ••• Na Na Thai is working on a permanent location in Buellton. ••• Azul is opening for real next week. ••• Kaz to Go...
Santa Barbara Independent
Sale of Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Ranch Sets Record
The recent sale of the Rancho Verde equestrian estate by agent Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties set a record for properties of less than 10 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley: $5.9 million. “Rancho Verde has everything an equestrian lover would want,” said Joe, an agent in...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in California should be on your list of places to eat.
443-unit housing development approved in Santa Maria
On Tuesday, the Santa Maria City Council gave the green light for the construction of 443 housing units that would be part of the ongoing Betteravia Plaza megadevelopment.
Local business owners look to bring "public market" food hall to Santa Maria
Santa Maria residents may have seen a banner advertising the Santa Maria Public Market pop up recently in front of the now-closed Moxie Cafe.
NBC Los Angeles
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Los Angeles County
A cold front is expected to move into Los Angeles County this week, prompting local health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday for several areas. The advisory is in effect for the following locations, where overnight temperatures are expected to be near or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit:. --...
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
The romanticism of small towns has long been engrained into the American psyche. From their laid back vibe to their charming downtown areas, small towns are a critical part of what makes the United States so special and the editors over at Thrillist get that.
Two California Suburbs Named Among Top 3 'Safest Cities In America'
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across the country.
Central Coast lake spills for first time in 12 years. It’s now at 99.7% of capacity
Two months ago, the lake was less than a third full.
Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department advises the public of increased cases of Norovirus on the Central Coast. The post Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in California
The National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA is keeping residents informed as a storm system from the Gulf of Alaska is set to bring a cold and showery weather pattern to the area through the weekend. With isolated thunderstorms possible and snow levels dropping, residents should prepare for the potential of frost and freeze conditions overnight and on Sunday night. While no significant rainfall is expected, the National Weather Service will continue to closely monitor the forecast and provide updates as necessary.
Las Vegas mobster Bugsy Siegel murder mansion for sale
Bugsy Siegel was many things including being known as a mobster that helped develop the Las Vegas Strip by completing the Flamingo Hotel and Casino which initially opened on Dec. 26, 1946. Less than six months later a still unknown gunman shot and killed Siegel as he sat on the couch inside his girlfriend's mansion in Beverly Hills, CA. That mansion is now up for sale.
foxla.com
Woman brutally yanks, drags puppy in broad daylight in LA's South Gate neighborhood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A disturbing video shows a woman yanking and dragging a small dog in Los Angeles' South Gate neighborhood. Now, the search is on to find the woman in hopes of rescuing the puppy. "I don't want to see that. I saw just enough to run...
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory in what will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of February 2023, a follow-up to the forecast released back before this month even started so read on for details …
foxla.com
Car plunges from OC hospital parking structure
ORANGE, Calif. - A driver was hospitalized Wednesday after their car went off a parking structure at an Orange County hospital. According to the Orange Police Department, the driver somehow drove the vehicle off the parking garage at Children's Health of Orange County and landed on the hospital's nearby rooftop patio.
Family of Alberto Cabrera Corona seeking answers following his death
This week, a Lompoc family is looking for answers after the body of 14-year-old Alberto Cabrera Corona was discovered in the Santa Ynez River over the weekend.
Viral video shows riders stuck on sinking boat at Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride
A viral TikTok revealed riders on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Disneyland had to be rescued after the ride stopped and the boat began to sink.
Officials say kayakers discover body in river
Officials said a body has been found in Lompoc Valley on Sunday afternoon. Public information officer Mike Eliason said two adults in kayaks discovered the body of a missing male in the river.
Mom speaks out about 14-year-old son found dead in Santa Ynez River
On Monday, Feb. 6, Santa Barbara County officials confirmed that a body found in the Santa Ynez River was Alberto Corona Cabrera, 14, of Lompoc. The post Mom speaks out about 14-year-old son found dead in Santa Ynez River appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0