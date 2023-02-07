ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

sitelinesb.com

Gala Brings Style and Buzz to Santa Barbara’s Restaurant Scene

Anyone opening a restaurant will invariably be asked what kind of restaurant it will be—indeed, while I was interviewing Tara Penke at Gala, several folks wandered in with that very question. Penke has been struggling with how to answer, however: Gala isn’t a Spanish restaurant, per se, despite the fact that she and her husband, chef Jaime Riesco, spent nearly two decades in Barcelona and have a restaurant there. And it’s not Chilean, even though Riesco was born in Santiago. What it is, at least in my view, is the kind of restaurant you see more in big cities—a place where the chef-owners cook the food they love, whatever its inspiration may be. “Jaime is a one-man show in the kitchen for now, and I handle the front of house,” says Penke. “We’re a true mom-and-pop.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Newsletter: February 12

••• Gala restaurant has launched dinner service (above). ••• Three Pickles is opening a second Santa Barbara shop. ••• Na Na Thai is working on a permanent location in Buellton. ••• Azul is opening for real next week. ••• Kaz to Go...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Sale of Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Ranch Sets Record

The recent sale of the Rancho Verde equestrian estate by agent Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties set a record for properties of less than 10 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley: $5.9 million. “Rancho Verde has everything an equestrian lover would want,” said Joe, an agent in...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Los Angeles County

A cold front is expected to move into Los Angeles County this week, prompting local health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday for several areas. The advisory is in effect for the following locations, where overnight temperatures are expected to be near or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit:. --...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Stanley

Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in California

The National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA is keeping residents informed as a storm system from the Gulf of Alaska is set to bring a cold and showery weather pattern to the area through the weekend. With isolated thunderstorms possible and snow levels dropping, residents should prepare for the potential of frost and freeze conditions overnight and on Sunday night. While no significant rainfall is expected, the National Weather Service will continue to closely monitor the forecast and provide updates as necessary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
8 News Now

Las Vegas mobster Bugsy Siegel murder mansion for sale

Bugsy Siegel was many things including being known as a mobster that helped develop the Las Vegas Strip by completing the Flamingo Hotel and Casino which initially opened on Dec. 26, 1946. Less than six months later a still unknown gunman shot and killed Siegel as he sat on the couch inside his girlfriend's mansion in Beverly Hills, CA. That mansion is now up for sale.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foxla.com

Car plunges from OC hospital parking structure

ORANGE, Calif. - A driver was hospitalized Wednesday after their car went off a parking structure at an Orange County hospital. According to the Orange Police Department, the driver somehow drove the vehicle off the parking garage at Children's Health of Orange County and landed on the hospital's nearby rooftop patio.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

