A tiny mouse is proving that even the smallest beings can make a big impact — by cementing his place in the record books. Pat, a Pacific pocket mouse named after actor Sir Patrick Stewart, has officially been given the title of oldest living mouse in human care by Guinness World Records. Born July 14, 2013, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, he arrived during the first year of the organization’s Pacific pocket mouse conservation breeding and reintroduction program.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO