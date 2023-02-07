Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers: Who Abducted Carlos?
One of their own goes missing unexpectedly on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 4, and T.K. is beside himself with worry. Things get even more intense with Owen and his work with the F.B.I. and Honor Dogs. It was painful to watch not only everyone around Iris question whether...
TV Fanatic
Shrinking Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Potatoes
On Shrinking Season 1 Episode 4, Harrison Ford sings along to Sugar Ray's "Every Morning." Everything else could have been terrible, and it would not have mattered. Harrison Ford singing along to "Every Morning" is a treasure of a TV moment and should be mentioned many times on the year-end lists.
TV Fanatic
A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 2 Spoilers: Maggie Meets an Unexpected Fan As Rome Tries To Help His Father
Are you still reeling from the events of A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 1?. It was a lot, and it sounds like things will only get more interesting as the final season continues. The premiere had plenty of twists and turns that left us in tears. Seriously, there's...
TV Fanatic
What to Watch: Carnival Row, Star Trek Picard, Hello Tomorrow!
While most of you are excited about the Super Bowl, I'm excited about what follows -- Next Level Chef!. Star Trek: Picard and Carnival Row begin their final seasons this week, and Apple debuts a gem of a dramedy called Hello Tomorrow!. The 12th Victim on Showtime promises Caril Ann...
TV Fanatic
Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 13
Did Danny and Baez find the serial killer before it was too late?. On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13, the pair raced across New York -- and against the clock -- in order to save more lives. Meanwhile, Erin and Eddie clashed when Eddie intervened in a murder case...
Is Willow leaving General Hospital? Why Willow is Leaving?
The character of Willow Tait on General Hospital has quickly become a fan favorite. She has brought a unique blend of vulnerability and strength to the show, and her storylines have been heart-wrenching and uplifting.
Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons
Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
toofab.com
Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'
"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
John Travolta Honors Olivia Newton-John In Super Bowl Ad
Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday, February 12, and already the advertisements are rolling in. The commercials are as much a part of the event as the food, merchandise – oh, and the game. Some are quite famously humorous while others can be very powerfully poignant. This year, John Travolta can be seen in one especially meaningful Super Bowl ad that pays homage to the late, great Olivia Newton-John.
Burt Bacharach’s Wives: Meet The Women He Loved Through The Years, Including Angie Dickinson
Burt Bacharach was a singer and songwriter with numerous hits. Burt was married four times throughout his life. Burt passed away at 94 on February 9, 2023. Burt Bacharach was one of the most influential and important songwriters of all time. He penned numerous hit songs, including “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head”, “This Guy’s In Love With You” and many more throughout his career, and he won six Grammy awards. He collaborated with tons of hitmakers, like Aretha Franklin, Neil Diamond, and Dionne Warwick. Burt sadly died of natural causes at 94 on February 9, 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star
Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
AOL Corp
'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'
“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
SheKnows
General Hospital Alum and Primetime MVP Dead at 45
“What a beautiful, bright light we lost today.”. Multiple fandoms are mourning the passing of much-loved actress Annie Wersching. To General Hospital fans, she was Amelia Joffe. Viewers of Star Trek: Picard knew her as the Borg Queen. And Vampire Diary lovers know her Lily was the mother of the Salvatore brothers.
Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies
There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
Michael Strahan takes rare photo with girlfriend at Hollywood Walk of Fame
Former New York Giants defensive end and “Good Morning America” personality Michael Strahan was honored Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Strahan, 51, celebrated with fellow GMA co-host Robin Roberts and loved ones, including Kayla Quick, his long-term girlfriend since 2015. Quick, 33, runs her own business — Fizzness — a beauty-based wellness company co-founded by Jamie Giardino. The couple have managed to keep their relationship quite private over the eight years. One of Strahan’s most recent Instagram posts featuring Quick was taken at Christmas 2021 and pictures her and Strahan dressed in matching pajamas with three of...
Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring
Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
John Travolta hilariously recreates ‘Grease’ song for Super Bowl ad: WATCH
John Travolta is giving fans what they want! The Hollywood star is starring in a Super Bowl commercial alongside Zach Braff and Donald Faison, singing a parody of ‘Summer Nights’ from the popular 1978 film ‘Grease.’ The three actors joined forces with T-Mobile to make a funny version...
Iconic Pop Rock Band Announces Break Up
The iconic pop rock band Panic! at the Disco, best known for hits such as "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," High Hopes," and "Nine in the Afternoon," is reportedly breaking up, according to singer and bandleader Brendon Urie.
Famed Model Dies Unexpectedly
The fashion world is mourning the loss of one of its own after a young model died unexpectedly earlier this week, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences to his family and friends.
