Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned AwayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
El Paso News
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect a hard freeze tonight
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!. Expect another chilly day with a high of 58 degrees but with breezy conditions today!. Expect a hard freeze tonight and tomorrow night🥶 However, we will warm up this weekend!☀️⛅️. Expect a gusty Saturday at...
Crews attempt a safe rescue of a cat reportedly stranded on utility pole
Update: Witnesses reached out to ABC-7 said they were successful in bringing the feline down after crews were not successful. Viewer Verona Ogden provided ABC-7 with video showing concerned residents pushing a basket up the pole and the cat jumping in. El Paso Electric tells ABC-7 their crews deemed any rescue attempt to dangerous and The post Crews attempt a safe rescue of a cat reportedly stranded on utility pole appeared first on KVIA.
Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county
SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
Semi-truck fire shuts down stretch of Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)— Several El Paso fire crews are on the scene of a large semi-truck fire on Loop 375. Traffic is being diverted off Loop 375 headed to the northeast near Spur 601 as crews battle this blaze. TxDOT is reporting all lanes are closed. Expect major traffic delays. Take an alternate route, […]
cbs4local.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 stores in Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bed Bath & Beyond is closing some of its stores in El Paso and Las Cruces. The retailer announced Tuesday it would be shutting down 150 locations nationwide. The announcement came a week after it announced it was closing 87 stores. Bed Bath &...
Fire damages home in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces firefighters extinguished a fire Thursday morning that damaged a home near Dona Ana Rd. According to the Las Cruces Fire Department, firefighters were called just before 4 a.m. Thursday to a report of a fire near the intersection of Dona Ana Rd. and Karen Ave. The fire was […]
Pedestrian killed in crash along I-10 and Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say one person has died after a crash along I-10 and Transmountain. The collision took place just before 9 p.m. TXDOT said all westbound lanes were closed with traffic detouring on Transmountain exit 6. This is a developing story and information will be updated as it becomes The post Pedestrian killed in crash along I-10 and Transmountain appeared first on KVIA.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Feb. 10, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
KVIA
Woman struck by car in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A woman was hit by a car in central El Paso, according to preliminary reports. The woman is described as being in her 40s. The collision happened sometime around 4 p.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts...
Crime of Week: Men steal 3 trailers from El Paso businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police want your help in finding the suspects who stole two travel trailers and a utility trailer. It is this week’s Crime of the Week. Early Saturday morning, Jan. 7, two men are seen on security video arriving at a business at5007 Trowbridge in a pickup truck. The […]
Car crash in northeast El Paso injures 4 people, 2 seriously
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four people are injured, two seriously, after a car crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened near Gateway North Blvd. and Sean Haggerty Dr. in northeast El Paso. According to preliminary emergency reports, the crash happened at 1:58 a.m. Four people were taken to the hospital, two with injuries that The post Car crash in northeast El Paso injures 4 people, 2 seriously appeared first on KVIA.
1 person dead in traffic ‘incident’ in South-Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are reporting that one person is dead on scene after a traffic “incident” in South-Central El Paso this afternoon. The incident happened along the 100 block of Cotton. That’s near the Magoffin House State Historic Site. Initial reports from police indicate that a man is dead after […]
tmpresale.com
90’s Pop Tour USA 2023 at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso May 20th, 2023 – pre-sale code
Pleased to announce that a presale password for another 90’s Pop Tour USA 2023 presale is available below 🙂. While this exclusive presale opportunity exists, you can order 90’s Pop Tour USA 2023 show tickets before tickets go on sale to the public. If you don’t purchase your...
KVIA
Fatal crash in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say they're responding to a deadly crash in south-central El Paso. The call came in around 3:35 p.m. The crash happened 100 N. Cotton St. and Olive Ave. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts...
Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
‘In shock’: Las Cruces residents see a 50 percent increase in gas bill
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Many Las Cruces residents saw around a 50 percent increase in their gas bill in January. Las Cruces Utilities says prices are the highest the city has seen from the San Juan Basin where Las Cruces gets 33 percent of its gas. The San Juan Basin is in the Four […]
El Paso bar accused of overserving after fatal crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the Chino Chido bar following Sunday’s fatal crash in Downtown El Paso. According to the TABC, the agency opened an investigation Wednesday regarding allegations of overservice at the bar, connected to the fatal accident. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, 20-year-old Antonio […]
Police identify man killed in crash along I-10 and Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police say 42-year-old Cesar Rodriguez died after he was struck by a vehicle as he crossed I-10 West near Transmountain. Special Traffic investigators (STI) responded to a pedestrian crash at I-10 West and Transmountain on Friday night. The investigation showed Rodriguez was crossing I-10 West from north to The post Police identify man killed in crash along I-10 and Transmountain appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
El Paso Police Department receives 792 body cameras
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The body cameras for the El Paso Police Department have started to arrive. Back in March 2022, El Paso City Council approved using $6.6 million from the American Rescue Plan to purchase a Digital Video Recording System. The system includes 792 body-worn cameras and 410...
18-year-old dies after stabbing in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police released more information Wednesday on a fatal stabbing that occurred on the 100 block of Noble on Thursday Feb. 2. According to El Paso police, officers responded to Las Palmas Medical Center to an aggravated assault. The initial investigation revealed 18-year-old Jadon Robinson was taken to the […]
Comments / 0