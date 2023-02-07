ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso News

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect a hard freeze tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!. Expect another chilly day with a high of 58 degrees but with breezy conditions today!. Expect a hard freeze tonight and tomorrow night🥶 However, we will warm up this weekend!☀️⛅️. Expect a gusty Saturday at...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Crews attempt a safe rescue of a cat reportedly stranded on utility pole

Update: Witnesses reached out to ABC-7 said they were successful in bringing the feline down after crews were not successful. Viewer Verona Ogden provided ABC-7 with video showing concerned residents pushing a basket up the pole and the cat jumping in. El Paso Electric tells ABC-7 their crews deemed any rescue attempt to dangerous and The post Crews attempt a safe rescue of a cat reportedly stranded on utility pole appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
KTSM

Semi-truck fire shuts down stretch of Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)— Several El Paso fire crews are on the scene of a large semi-truck fire on Loop 375. Traffic is being diverted off Loop 375 headed to the northeast near Spur 601 as crews battle this blaze. TxDOT is reporting all lanes are closed. Expect major traffic delays. Take an alternate route, […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 stores in Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bed Bath & Beyond is closing some of its stores in El Paso and Las Cruces. The retailer announced Tuesday it would be shutting down 150 locations nationwide. The announcement came a week after it announced it was closing 87 stores. Bed Bath &...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fire damages home in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces firefighters extinguished a fire Thursday morning that damaged a home near Dona Ana Rd. According to the Las Cruces Fire Department, firefighters were called just before 4 a.m. Thursday to a report of a fire near the intersection of Dona Ana Rd. and Karen Ave. The fire was […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Pedestrian killed in crash along I-10 and Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say one person has died after a crash along I-10 and Transmountain. The collision took place just before 9 p.m. TXDOT said all westbound lanes were closed with traffic detouring on Transmountain exit 6. This is a developing story and information will be updated as it becomes The post Pedestrian killed in crash along I-10 and Transmountain appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Feb. 10, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Woman struck by car in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A woman was hit by a car in central El Paso, according to preliminary reports. The woman is described as being in her 40s. The collision happened sometime around 4 p.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Crime of Week: Men steal 3 trailers from El Paso businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police want your help in finding the suspects who stole two travel trailers and a utility trailer. It is this week’s Crime of the Week. Early Saturday morning, Jan. 7, two men are seen on security video arriving at a business at5007 Trowbridge in a pickup truck. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Car crash in northeast El Paso injures 4 people, 2 seriously

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four people are injured, two seriously, after a car crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened near Gateway North Blvd. and Sean Haggerty Dr. in northeast El Paso. According to preliminary emergency reports, the crash happened at 1:58 a.m. Four people were taken to the hospital, two with injuries that The post Car crash in northeast El Paso injures 4 people, 2 seriously appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person dead in traffic ‘incident’ in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are reporting that one person is dead on scene after a traffic “incident” in South-Central El Paso this afternoon. The incident happened along the 100 block of Cotton. That’s near the Magoffin House State Historic Site. Initial reports from police indicate that a man is dead after […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Fatal crash in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say they're responding to a deadly crash in south-central El Paso. The call came in around 3:35 p.m. The crash happened 100 N. Cotton St. and Olive Ave. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
CHAPARRAL, NM
KTSM

El Paso bar accused of overserving after fatal crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the Chino Chido bar following Sunday’s fatal crash in Downtown El Paso. According to the TABC, the agency opened an investigation Wednesday regarding allegations of overservice at the bar, connected to the fatal accident. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, 20-year-old Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Police identify man killed in crash along I-10 and Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police say 42-year-old Cesar Rodriguez died after he was struck by a vehicle as he crossed I-10 West near Transmountain. Special Traffic investigators (STI) responded to a pedestrian crash at I-10 West and Transmountain on Friday night. The investigation showed Rodriguez was crossing I-10 West from north to The post Police identify man killed in crash along I-10 and Transmountain appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Police Department receives 792 body cameras

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The body cameras for the El Paso Police Department have started to arrive. Back in March 2022, El Paso City Council approved using $6.6 million from the American Rescue Plan to purchase a Digital Video Recording System. The system includes 792 body-worn cameras and 410...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

18-year-old dies after stabbing in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police released more information Wednesday on a fatal stabbing that occurred on the 100 block of Noble on Thursday Feb. 2. According to El Paso police, officers responded to Las Palmas Medical Center to an aggravated assault. The initial investigation revealed 18-year-old Jadon Robinson was taken to the […]
EL PASO, TX

