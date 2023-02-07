Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s schoolRoger MarshEast Brunswick, NJ
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJBridget MulroyTinton Falls, NJ
Related
Get A Close-Up Look At Hip Hop’s Fashion Evolution At This New NYC Exhibit
While we await the highly anticipated Universal Hip Hop Museum coming to The Bronx in 2024, there’s another way we’ll get to satisfy our hip hop craving! The Museum at FIT (MFIT) recently unveiled their newest exhibition Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style. The largest and most comprehensive exhibition to explore hip hop, this exhibit celebrates the birth of the genre and its influence on fashion over the past five decades. “Born in the Bronx in 1973, hip hop was the invention of Black and Brown youth who created an innovative style of music, dance, and visual art that spoke to their lifestyles. Within two decades, hip hop had spread beyond the borders of New York City to impact international culture,” reads a press release.
Take Your Lobster On A Romantic Date To NYC’s FRIENDS™ Experience
The FRIENDS™ Experience no longer needs introduction: the interactive adventure that features realistic replicas of your favorite scenes has been in NYC for a few years now — and it just might be the perfect late V-Day plan to share with your lobster! If you’re not someone who plays by the rules or if you simply can’t celebrate the day of love on February 14, NYC’s nostalgic FRIENDS™ Experience promises to deliver. Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with your significant other, making the most of the occasion with your Galentines or simply treating yourself, it’s an experience you don’t want to miss. From February 10 through 14, buy a ticket and get the second one 50% off using code LOBSTER! The FRIENDS™ Experience charmed cities like Chicago, Atlanta and our very own NYC since 2019, ranking fourth-best attraction of 2021.
10 Delicious Vegetarian Restaurants In NYC You Must Try
Lately it’s becoming easier than ever to enjoy a vegetarian diet. And, as one of the culinary capitals of the world, restaurants all over NYC are increasingly offering more and more vegetarian options. Rather than viewing a vegetarian diet as limiting, chefs are finding that offering veggie-forward dishes poses the perfect opportunity to get creative–and us vegetarians definitely are not mad about it. You don’t have to sacrifice flavor when choosing to cut meat from your diet, and these restaurants are definitely making that fact well-known (while serving menus that can even make the world’s biggest carnivore’s mouth water!) Here are some of our fav vegetarian restaurants in NYC: For all the vegetarians and vegans who so desperately miss a good burger, you need to head to Jerrell’s BETR BRGR asap. Literally, we’re not kidding. Their burgers may actually make you question if they’re actually vegan (don’t worry, they are!) and don’t even get us started on their loaded chili fries and milkshakes…because we literally won’t stop. Everything here is 100% plant based and 150% delicious (which is exactly why they received our Secret NYC Stamp of Approval!)
Celebrate Love & Cocktails This Valentine’s Day At Hard Rock Hotel New York
Experience stunning views and tasty cocktail-inspired eats at the High Proof Valentine’s Day event. Take your loved one to the RT60 Rooftop Bar on the 34th floor of the Hard Rock Hotel New York for a memorable Valentine’s Day! The experience includes a 12-course tasting menu where alcohol shines bright on your palate. This High Proof event lives up to its name as the food showcases drinks and some of the infused cocktails are served as courses. The menu will include edible cocktails, savory drinks and food items with a boozy twist! Some of the menu items include Cabernet Sauvignon Braised Beef Short Rib, Cognac Infused Dark Chocolate Bark and so much more. The twelve bites are sure to awaken your palate like you’ve never tasted before! Located at 159 W 48th St. the music-themed RT60 Rooftop Bar at the Hard Rock Hotel New York has designs and memorabilia inspired by music and notable artists who were influenced by the grit of New York City. There will also be DJs on deck supplying tunes through this food and drink spectacular.
12 Yummy Places With The Absolute Best Crepes In NYC
Most people associate crepes – a famous staple of French cuisine – with Paris, but they would be hard-pressed to find options more delicious than those found in NYC creperies. As a cultural melting pot, New York and France have many similarities believe it or not! From our divine French restaurants and cafes to our top-tier crumbly croissants, to even our own Little Paris neighborhood (yes, we know!!), it’s no secret we’re quite a fan of the European influence. When it comes to crepes, we’ve got a list to get your mouth watering. From sweet to savory, and every adjective...
This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users
We'll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
Man shot dead near Harlem Shake Shack amid violent weekend across NYC
A man was shot dead near a Manhattan Shake Shack on Saturday night, continuing a spree of violence across the city that began on Friday afternoon.
The most expensive street in America gets the Eric Adams treatment
Past efforts to redesign Fifth Avenue in Manhattan have pitted high-end retailers against transportation advocacy groups.
Smoke shop robberies show that New York’s legal weed program is already off the rails (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – There has been a four-fold increase in smoke shop robberies in New York City between the first and second years of recreational weed legalization here, The City reported. It’s just another sign that the rollout of legal weed in New York has been one of...
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 Hours
In a tragic 15-hour period, 12 people were shot across NYC - two of whom sadly did not survive. This latest outbreak of gun violence signals an alarming trend in one of the major cities.
15 Best Places For Wine Tasting In NYC You Have To Try
Feeling up for a little wine tasting in NYC? It’s not only a summer activity, you know! With hundreds of venues and experiences always popping up, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect spot to find your next bottle. Especially if you have particular favorite types of wine (we’re personally on the sweeter side), it can be difficult to figure out where to find something that suits your tastebuds. While we wait for some of New York’s great vineyards to reopen this summer, let’s talk about some places right here in the city to do a little taste testing....
Violent weekend in NYC as more than dozen shot, at least 3 dead
NEW YORK -- It was a violent weekend in the city. More than a dozen people were shot across all boroughs.Despite the gun violence, shootings are actually down double digits from this time last year.Two of the weekend shootings alone took place on 125th Street in Harlem, including one fatal inside a smoke shop, Level Up Exotics, on Saturday night. Police have identified the victim as 42-year-old Alfred Johnson.The NYPD says Johnson was shot in the torso and neck just after 10 p.m. after some kind of argument. Police are investigating whether or not he was killed by a store employee.Early Sunday morning,...
Be Your Own Professional Photographer At NYC’s First Self-Portrait Studio
NYC’s first self portrait photo studio has just arrived, and it’s completely changing the way we take selfies and professional photos. FotoLab makes you your very own professional photographer. Using a clicker you’ll be able to snap photos that then get displayed on a digital screen, allowing you to take a look and make any adjustments you wish so you can be sure to snap the perfect shot! The concept, which is popular in Korea, was opened by couple Alan Li and Jamie Kim after realizing no such thing existed in NYC. Those interested simply just have to show up–FotoLab provides the rest. A post shared by FotoLab Studio (@fotolabstudio)
NBC New York
2nd Man Dies After Quadruple Shooting Outside NYC Popeyes; 2 Arrested
Another New York man died on Sunday, two days after a flurry of bullets struck him and three other men outside a Popeyes restaurant on a corner in the Bronx, authorities said. Police announced the death of Devren Smith, 37, after he was struck Friday afternoon and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. A second victim, 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith, died the same day of the shooting after he was hit in the chest.
Brooklyn sidewalk shed saves life
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — There is new scrutiny on the more than nine thousand sidewalk sheds that dot the city, as one of them did what it was supposed to and prevented a possible tragedy. A large piece of stone fell off the facade of a 37-story building Wednesday at 16 Court Street. Pictures […]
Imani Glover found in Bronx; girlfriend Destiny Owens still missing
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Imani Glover, the New Jersey woman who disappeared shortly after New Year’s Day, was located in the Bronx this week, but her girlfriend, Destiny Owens, is still missing. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office quietly announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Glover, 25, had been found, without saying where. An official […]
10 Best Delis In NYC For Sandwiches, Meats And More
Let’s be honest, New York City delis are some of the very first foundations that established the massive food scene in our city’s history. From family owned sub shops to iconic delicatessens, the flavors our city’s delis serve up are next to none. Plus, with competition steep and loyalty so deep, some families will spend their whole lives perfecting their food, and serving smiles to regular customers. Whether you’re looking for a mouthwatering salami sandwich, or want to take in an integral part of NYC’s food history, we suggest checking out one of these 10 iconic delis in NYC. We’d...
Subway shover pushes man, 66, onto train tracks in Brooklyn
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An attacker shoved a man onto train tracks at a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday afternoon, police said. The victim, 66, was at the President Street station when a man pushed him onto the tracks around 3:50 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was not hit by a train. The […]
Stranger kicks man down Bronx subway stairs, breaks his legs: NYPD
A 34-year-old man broke both legs after he was kicked down a flight of stairs at a Bronx subway station, police said Sunday as they released a photo of the suspect.
An Alicia Keys-Inspired Musical Is Coming To NYC
Adding to the ongoing list of musicals we can’t wait to see, from a Britney-inspired production to a stage adaptation of Disney’s Coco, comes an Alicia Keys-inspired show titled Hell’s Kitchen, reports by Broadway World. According to a casting notice, a workshop of the production will be a part of NYC’s Shakespeare Festival in the spring through the Public Theater. Production dates are set to be sometime between May 24 and June 18, 2023, shared Deadline. Apparently, the storyline will be set in Hell’s Kitchen (the same neighborhood Alicia Keys grew up in) during the 90s. It will follow “a strong, stubborn girl with a rebellious streak” named Ali.
Secret NYC
New York, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT
Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.http://secretnyc.co/
Comments / 1