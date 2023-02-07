Lately it’s becoming easier than ever to enjoy a vegetarian diet. And, as one of the culinary capitals of the world, restaurants all over NYC are increasingly offering more and more vegetarian options. Rather than viewing a vegetarian diet as limiting, chefs are finding that offering veggie-forward dishes poses the perfect opportunity to get creative–and us vegetarians definitely are not mad about it. You don’t have to sacrifice flavor when choosing to cut meat from your diet, and these restaurants are definitely making that fact well-known (while serving menus that can even make the world’s biggest carnivore’s mouth water!) Here are some of our fav vegetarian restaurants in NYC: For all the vegetarians and vegans who so desperately miss a good burger, you need to head to Jerrell’s BETR BRGR asap. Literally, we’re not kidding. Their burgers may actually make you question if they’re actually vegan (don’t worry, they are!) and don’t even get us started on their loaded chili fries and milkshakes…because we literally won’t stop. Everything here is 100% plant based and 150% delicious (which is exactly why they received our Secret NYC Stamp of Approval!)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO