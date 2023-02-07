Read full article on original website
J.V. Girls’ Basketball Dominates in Recent Games
Last Thursday the J.V. girls’ basketball team hosted a conference game against Chippewa Hills. The Eagles started the game off strong, creating turnovers off their full court press and putting up points quickly. After the half, the Eagles showed how much their half-court defense has improved throughout the season. Kent City stayed aggressive, challenging Chippewa Hills and holding them to only 6 points the whole night. The final score was 59 to 6 with Kent City taking the win.
Eagle of the Week: Maddie Geers (2/6-2/11)
It’s one thing to be an excellent scorer, or a great rebounder, or a lockdown defender, but to do all of it takes a special kind of player. Maddie Geers, February’s first Eagle of the Week, is that kind of player. The junior is averaging 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 and a half steals per game, helping lead Kent City to another very successful season. Though some might have raised their eyebrows after the Eagles started off 1-2 (losing to Division 1’s Lowell and Muskegon), the team has answered doubters with a 14-1 record since. Geers has been a major part of the Eagles’ turnaround as a do-it-all forward. She prefers to get into the paint, where she excels at dancing around defenders to find easy looks, but she can also shoot well from outside, and her dribbling during the Eagles’ stalls gives defenders fits. “Maddie is a coach’s dream,” says head coach Aleah Holcomb. “She puts in extra time, has a strong work ethic, and is talented beyond belief. She is someone I can count on, no matter what. Maddie wants everyone to succeed and celebrates their victories even if she doesn’t play well.”
8th-Grade Girls pick up another win at Morley
The 8th-Grade Girls continued their winning ways on Monday when they traveled to Morley Stanwood. They started the game by pushing the pace by running the floor and making the extra pass. They jumped out to a 16-3 1st quarter lead and never looked back with the help of their full-court pressure defense. They defeated the Mohawks 43-19.
Varsity Bowling Seniors 2022-2023
On Wednesday, Kent City will host their final dual of the regular season at Sparta Lanes against Orchard View beginning at 3:30 p.m. Following the match with the Cardinals, Kent City will be celebrating parents’ night and senior night. Kent City has seven seniors total: Devin Bair, Madi Brake, Webb Longcore, Abby Pecynski, Abby Shenkenberg, Jud Weber, and Wesley Wheeler. These seniors have been a huge part of Kent City’s success over the past four seasons. During that time, Kent City’s girls have ended their season at the State Finals, earning a 2nd place finish in 2019-20 and a top eight finish in 2021-22. Senior Madi Brake was All-State individually during her junior season (2021-22). The boys qualified for the State Finals last season, but did not make the cut after the qualifying block. Senior Webb Longcore qualified for the Finals individually during his junior season.
Kent City girls basketball team snatches two more victories
The Lady Eagles played on back to back nights this past weekend, and were able to seal two big wins. On Friday the girls traveled up to Chippewa Hills for a conference matchup between the eagles and the warriors. Kent City brought defensive intensity in the first quarter giving them a 20-4 lead at the end of 1. The second was more of the same energy allowing the eagles to extend the gap to 33-6 at halftime. Chippewa Hills was able to keep the spread in the third and keeping it close in the fourth only allowing the lead to grow by 4 for a final score of 48-17. Lexie Bowers led us with 19 points, 8 steals, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists. Madelyn Geers had 12 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists, and 2 blocks. Hailey Kamphuis also chipped in 7 points for the eagles.
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Michigan Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Beach
We have incredible hiking trails in the Mitten State that lead to wonderful overlooks, rivers, and waterfalls. But the best way to appreciate the Great Lake State’s natural beauty is a forest hike that leads to one of our majestic lakes. This secluded beach trail in Norton Shores, Michigan is sure to satisfy your wanderlust.
3 local dairy farms earn national honors
Three mid-Michigan dairy farms have received National Dairy Quality Awards from the National Mastitis Council. They were among 16 dairy farms in Michigan that earned honors during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. Receiving Gold Awards were Gross Farms, owned by Steve, Phil and Kevin Gross...
Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing
Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
Freezing rain forecast for Thursday morning
Freezing rain changing to snow is forecast for parts of mid-Michigan early Thursday, particularly in northern Isabella and further north. Overnight there will be freezing rain between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. around US-10. A light glaze is expected which could impact morning travel. On Thursday, rain and snow is...
Two More West Michigan Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Shutting Down
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced even more stores that are closing for good - and two are in West Michigan. Which West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing?. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they'd be closing 150 stores nationwide amid ongoing financial struggles. We shared...
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.
Student detained for calling in threat to Orchard View Middle School
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A student was detained after calling in a threat to a Muskegon school Wednesday morning, Superintendent Jim Nielsen said in a letter to parents. Nielsen says a student used their cellphone to call the front office of Orchard View Middle School to make the threat. The student was identified and detained while Muskegon Township Police investigated the threat's legitimacy.
Several Northern Michigan State Park Campgrounds Aren’t Opening Until July
If you plan on camping this summer, getting into some of our more popular state parks could be even harder than usual. $250 million in Federal COVID Relief Funding was divided among Michigan state parks to tackle critical infrastructure needs. The big projects mean summer won’t start on time for...
GR priest who battled COVID announces retirement
A leader in the West Michigan Catholic community has announced his retirement.
Some animals dead in barn fire near Coopersville
Some animals died in a barn fire near Coopersville early Wednesday, firefighters said.
Bullet lands in bedroom after shots fired near Hudsonville
According to Ottawa County dispatchers, deputies were sent to City View Drive just south of Rosewood Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
'They left her for dead': Muskegon Co. mom of 4 seriously hurt after driver runs her off road, drives away
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A Muskegon mother of four was driving for Uber when she was seriously injured in a hit-and-run. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of US-31 near the Hile Exit on Jan. 22. Her family says police found pieces of the cars for miles after the crash.
‘It Was Not My Time to Go:’ Good Samaritans Resuscitate Grand Rapids Woman Suffering from Cardiac Arrest in Airport
A Galentine’s day getaway in St. Petersburg, Florida, almost turned tragic for one Grand Rapids woman in February 2020. Amy Gerard, 51, recalls waiting for her flight, chatting with her niece in an airport terminal before suddenly blacking out and collapsing. She was suffering from sudden cardiac arrest, despite no prior health conditions, let alone heart problems.
'I've almost seen people get hit twice:' After fatal Beltline crash, employees say jaywalking is common
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Police are searching for the driver of an F-150 that hit and killed a 32-year-old Wyoming man on Tuesday. The pedestrian, who is not being named at this time by law enforcement, was crossing the East Beltline near the Woodland Mall. The person was not at a crosswalk.
