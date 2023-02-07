It’s one thing to be an excellent scorer, or a great rebounder, or a lockdown defender, but to do all of it takes a special kind of player. Maddie Geers, February’s first Eagle of the Week, is that kind of player. The junior is averaging 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 and a half steals per game, helping lead Kent City to another very successful season. Though some might have raised their eyebrows after the Eagles started off 1-2 (losing to Division 1’s Lowell and Muskegon), the team has answered doubters with a 14-1 record since. Geers has been a major part of the Eagles’ turnaround as a do-it-all forward. She prefers to get into the paint, where she excels at dancing around defenders to find easy looks, but she can also shoot well from outside, and her dribbling during the Eagles’ stalls gives defenders fits. “Maddie is a coach’s dream,” says head coach Aleah Holcomb. “She puts in extra time, has a strong work ethic, and is talented beyond belief. She is someone I can count on, no matter what. Maddie wants everyone to succeed and celebrates their victories even if she doesn’t play well.”

