The U.S. Government Wants to Cut Off Crypto’s Access to Banks: Nic Carter
Bitcoin advocate Nic Carter believes the U.S. government is trying to cut off crypto from the banking sector. Carter claimed the Biden administration was reviving the Obama-era Operation Choke Point. Carter pointed to 14 different events in the last 10 weeks which hinted at a coordinated strategy to deprive the...
Collector Crypt Closes Competitive Seed Round
Collector Crypt, a revolutionary startup bringing the $402 billion physical collectibles market to the Web3 space, has successfully closed its seed round, securing investments from GSR, Big Brain Holdings, FunFair Ventures, Genesis Block Ventures, Master Ventures Investment Management, StarLaunch, and Telos. Collector’s Marketplace Launch and Private Round. Collector transforms...
“Paternalistic and Lazy”: SEC Commissioner Blasts Agency Crackdown on Kraken
The SEC is forcing Kraken to shut down its staking services in the United States, claiming the platform failed to properly register the program. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce disagrees with the decision. She argued that Kraken wouldn’t have been able to register its products with the SEC even if it...
