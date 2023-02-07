Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Tencent to run Valorant league in China, according to report
Tencent is planning to launch a Valorant league in China which could come as soon as summer 2023, according to a report from Bloomberg. The Riot Games shooter has yet to officially release in China and is set to get a domestic launch sometime in 2023. According to a report from Bloomberg, a Valorant esports league could launch soon after the title’s release.
dexerto.com
ZETA DIVISION attend VCT LOCK//IN with an eye on Masters Tokyo
ZETA DIVISION rose to prominence last year based on their surprise top-four performance at Masters Iceland. Ahead of VCT LOCK//IN, ZETA’s captain spoke with Dexerto about the team’s expectations for the event and who fans should keep their eye on at the tournament. The surprise package of VCT...
dexerto.com
Danteh claims some OWL players were paid $150K just to sit on the bench
LA Gladiators DPS Dante “Danteh” Cruz has claimed that select Overwatch League players were being paid up to $150k per year to sit on the bench for their team. During a casual Overwatch stream on February 9, DPS player Danteh claimed that a former teammate of his in the Houston Outlaws was making up to $150,000 to just sit on the bench.
dexerto.com
ImperialHal reveals “smartest” Apex Legends team that impressed him at ALGS Split 1
TSM pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has pinpointed one Apex Legends team that impressed him considerably at ALGS Split 1 Playoffs. The Apex Legends Global Series Split 1 Playoffs 2023 took place in London, wrapping up on February 5. The tournament saw TSM crowned as winners, with three podium finishes on Championship Sunday ensuring the $300,000 prize money went home with Hal, Reps, and Verhulst.
dexerto.com
Overwatch League 2023: Start date, teams, how to watch, more
The Overwatch League’s sixth season is almost upon us. Here’s everything you need in preparation for the upcoming Overwatch 2 competitive season. The Dallas Fuel reigned supreme in 2022 as the revamped Korean roster secured the organization’s first finals trophy, but will they be able to defend their championship?
dexerto.com
Pokemon fans fear price hike after Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leak
Pokemon fans fear their favorite series is next in line for a price hike after new leaks from the Nintendo eShop revealed a $69.99 price tag for the upcoming Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The sequel to the critically acclaimed Zelda: Breath of the Wild is set to release on...
dexerto.com
PUBG devs working on “extraction” shooter to rival Warzone 2’s DMZ
PUBG developers have begun working on a new extraction game to compete against Escape From Tarkov and Warzone 2’s DMZ. In 2017, Player’s Unknown Battlegrounds became one of the first iterations of the battle-royale game mode that gamers see so much of now. PUBG took over as a...
dexerto.com
Methodz reveals how CDL Major 1 spurred retirement thoughts
Methodz is one of the biggest names in the Call of Duty League community and his retirement left fans scratching their heads. Now, he’s revealed how Major 1 brought on thoughts of hanging up the controller. Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni is one of Call of Duty’s most beloved names. From...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Global Challenge explained: Bonuses & how to track progress
A new Global Challenge has started in Pokemon Go as part of the Valentine’s Day event, so here’s a quick explanation of the bonuses you can unlock and how to take part. Pokemon Go regularly features research quests for players to work through by themselves, but every now and then there are limited-time Global Challenges that require players around the world to join forces to meet a set goal.
dexerto.com
How to watch MSI 2023: Schedule, format and stream
The 2023 edition of the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) is nearing! Here you can find all you need to know about the showpiece LoL event, including the schedule and the official stream. MSI is one of the biggest international competitions in all of esports, with many, even non-League of Legends aficionados,...
dexerto.com
Will Apex Legends get Quads or larger-team battle royale modes?
Apex Legends brings with it most of the typical modes battle royale fans expect. However, it’s never featured a team-based mode above Trios, so will it ever get a Quads or five-person BR mode? Here’s what we know. Apex Legends Season 16 will bring a brand new Team...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players call for Tera Raid fix after issues
Because of matchmaking issues, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are calling for developers to release a Tera Raid fix. Tera Raid event battles offer players a chance to fight formidable boss characters to unlock rare rewards. While some like taking on these challenges solo, joining up to three other Trainers is never a bad idea.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainers agree two items are best for spending Poke Coins
Pokemon Go players have struggled with price increases on in-game items, causing many to focus on specific areas when spending their hard-earned Poke Coins. Pokemon Go’s premium currency, Poke Coins, isn’t easy to come by. While the coins can be earned by leaving Pokemon in Gyms for a certain period of time, the daily max cap is set at 50 – and that’s only if the player’s Pokemon gets kicked from the Gym they were placed at.
dexerto.com
How to sign up for Overwatch League 2023 Pro-Am West qualifiers
Blizzard is expanding its Overwatch Path to Pro with a new competition: the Overwatch League Pro-Am West. Find out how you can sign up for the qualifiers. Sean Miller, the Head of the Overwatch League, announced on February 8 a series of changes to the esport’s circuit for the 2023 season in the first community update of the year.
dexerto.com
Overwatch League announces big changes for 2023 season with Contenders teams and new format
The Overwatch League has announced some major changes coming in the 2023 season with Contenders teams being able to compete for the first time ever. The 2023 Overwatch League season circuit is set to begin in March, but this time, there will be even more teams spread through the East and West thanks to a new structure involving Spring and Summer stages.
dexerto.com
FIFA 23 Road to the Final: RTTF expected start date, cards, upgrades
The Road to the Final promo looks set to make a return in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. So, here’s everything we know about this year’s installment of RTTF. FIFA Ultimate Team has been interlocked with the on-the-pitch results happening in the real world since 2009, but there have been increasingly more crossovers in the last few years.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 Combat Record & Leaderboards finally coming in Season 2
A Warzone 2 player noticed a bug that suggested a Combat Record and Leaderboards were imminent, and this has turned out to be the case after the devs confirmed it. Since Warzone 2 launched, players have been waiting patiently to be able to view their stats in the game, especially after they were added to Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.
dexerto.com
CSGO new Revolution Case, Denzel Curry collab, and sticker capsule released
Valve just dropped a surprise CSGO update on February 9, releasing a new collab with Denzel Curry, while also adding a new skin case and a sticker capsule. The last CSGO case to release was the Recoil case back in July, and the last music kit was in September to celebrate the 5th anniversary of CSGO being released in China.
