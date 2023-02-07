Pokemon Go players have struggled with price increases on in-game items, causing many to focus on specific areas when spending their hard-earned Poke Coins. Pokemon Go’s premium currency, Poke Coins, isn’t easy to come by. While the coins can be earned by leaving Pokemon in Gyms for a certain period of time, the daily max cap is set at 50 – and that’s only if the player’s Pokemon gets kicked from the Gym they were placed at.

2 DAYS AGO