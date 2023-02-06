ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
The Hill

Here’s who’s responding to Biden’s State of the Union address

President Biden will deliver his much-anticipated annual State of the Union address Tuesday evening to a joint session of Congress, set to tout his administration’s successes over the last two years and outline political and legislative goals for 2023 and beyond.  The major party not in control of the White House will typically pick a…
ILLINOIS STATE
WJBF

Biden sets record with most words spoken in a State of the Union

President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday set the record for most words spoken at a such a speech in six decades, beating the former lead by just one word. Biden spoke 9,191 words, which is one more word than then-President Clinton’s 1995 State of the Union, according to a count from USA Today. […]
NBC News

Biden faces daunting sales challenge in Tuesday’s State of the Union address

WASHINGTON — President Biden has an incredibly long to-do list in his State of the Union address Tuesday night. Connect his agenda to the growing economy (as well as parry concerns about inflation and a possible recession). Sell more aid to Ukraine (when our NBC News poll finds the public is split on it). Convince Republicans to work with him on police reform. Shore up his political weaknesses, like on immigration and the border.
INDIANA STATE
wznd.com

President Biden lays groundwork for future in State of the Union Address

Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered the annual State of the Union address to a joint-session of Congress. President Biden began his address by congratulating House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his election. He then congratulated Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as well as the 118th Congress of the United States of America. The address also began with an offer by President Biden to reach a consensus with Republicans.
GEORGIA STATE
KRON4 News

Biden talks Paul Pelosi attack at State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — In his State of the Union Address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden spoke about the attack on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco in October. Pelosi was attacked by a man holding a hammer in an incident that was captured on camera. “Here tonight in this chamber is the man who bears the scars of that brutal attack, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WTAJ

Roughly 4 in 10 say state of union is strong ahead of Biden address: survey

Around 4 in 10 Americans in a new poll feel the state of the U.S. union is strong ahead of President Biden’s annual address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.  A Monmouth University poll found just 39 percent of Americans think the union is strong, down from 46 percent who said the same […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy