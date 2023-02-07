Plenty of people are looking forward to hitting the Great Lakes this summer, but those who can't wait will have to sail their way to the Grand Rapids Boat Show at DeVos Place. Over 30 dealers will display more than 400 boats from over 80 manufacturers including aluminum fishing boats, personal watercraft, pro-style ski and bass boats, luxury pontoon boats, runabouts, deck boats and so much more.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO