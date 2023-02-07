Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Of Legendary Singer Al Green's Family Members Vanished In 2013 And Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrand Rapids, MI
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Polar Plunge surpasses $80K goal for Special Olympics in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Temperatures are warming up here in West Michigan, but some brave souls took on a chilly challenge to support the Special Olympics of Michigan. Volunteers embraced the cold in Grand Rapids for a cause that’s sure to warm anyone’s heart. “Special Olympics helps...
The Green Well reopens with modernized interior space
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular Grand Rapids restaurant has reopened with a refreshed interior space!. The Green Well closed Jan. 29 with the goal of incorporating a more comfortable atmosphere. The restaurant, located in the East Hills neighborhood, reopened Thursday with an expanded open space, a window bar, a takeout cubby and more!
Grand Rapids Boat Show sailing into DeVos Place on Feb. 15-19
Plenty of people are looking forward to hitting the Great Lakes this summer, but those who can't wait will have to sail their way to the Grand Rapids Boat Show at DeVos Place. Over 30 dealers will display more than 400 boats from over 80 manufacturers including aluminum fishing boats, personal watercraft, pro-style ski and bass boats, luxury pontoon boats, runabouts, deck boats and so much more.
Gilda’s Club and Mary Free Bed launch Cancer Education Workshop Series
Two huge names in the fight against cancer are joining forces to educate and spread awareness of the rigorous disease. Gilda's Club Grand Rapids and Mary Free Bed are teaming up to launch a free Cancer Education Workshop Series to provide support and resources for patients, families, and loved ones impacted by the disease.
BISSELL launches emergency animal support program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation announced it has launched a new animal-support initiative that will assist pets and their owners in the event of a disaster. Animal Incident Management (AIM), in collaboration with Animal Search and Rescue Training and Response (ASAR), allocates emergency resources to community members and response teams with search-and-rescue efforts, preplanning and recovery, according to BISSELL.
Honor veterans and enjoy fishing time at the 11th annual Salmon Assault
Muskegon Charter Boat Association is helping more people get out on the water to fish and honor those who've served the country at the 11th annual Armed Forces Salmon Assault. The charity event will take place on May 20 on Lake Michigan for a half day of fishing, then return to Great Lakes Marina for a luncheon and awards ceremony.
Cedar Creek Institute offers recreational activities during cold winter months
If getting out and enjoying nature in Pure Michigan is the idea of a good time, then Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is a place where there's always something to do even during the coldest times of the year. All activities are weather permitting, especially recreational sports like snowshoeing and cross-country...
‘She was a loving person’: Friends, family remember woman hit & killed by car in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. — Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember Sharika Williams. She was killed in a traffic accident early Thursday morning. “She was a loving person. Everybody that come in contact with her said she's a person that don't judge,” says cousin Kanesha Graves. “She loves heart. She will give you the shirt off our back, anything.”
SpartanNash donating bottled water, diapers to earthquake survivors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SpartanNash is donating bottled water and diapers in an effort to provide relief to victims of the earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria earlier this week. The death toll surpassed 20,000 at time of writing. We’re told Convoy of Hope is helping allocate the food...
Kzoo LGBTQ+ resource center responds to backlash, threats after video goes viral
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo LGBTQ+ resource center is speaking out on harassment they received after a video they posted went viral on TikTok. Outfront Kalamazoo distributes gender-affirming items — such as bras, hairbrushes, nail polish and more — free of charge to those who need them.
One of Kalamazoo County's first Black public defense attorneys reflects on legacy
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In 1998 Dorphine Payne was one of Kalamazoo County’s first Black public defense attorneys. While she’s won many cases, she says prayer and acknowledging those who came before her helped her get through the tough times. “I was in school during Brown v. Board...
Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
Battle Creek man arrested, charged with offering money for murder
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man has been charged for allegedly offering money in exchange for having another person killed. City officials say 31-year-old Jonothon Allen messaged someone on social media stating he would pay them to murder a specific individual. Police were alerted to the messages...
'I'm free': Convicted felon rewriting story after 20 years incarcerated
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jermar Sterling carries a laminated copy of a Grand Rapids Press article about his crime with him everywhere he goes. A convicted felon, Feb. 10 2023, Jermar is done paying his debt to society. It took 20 years to get to this point, the same...
Spring Lake woman charged in embezzlement investigation at Grand Haven hospital
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A suspect is in custody amid an embezzlement investigation at a Grand Haven hospital. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the investigation began in December 2022 after financial inconsistencies were detected at Trinity Health Grand Haven. We’re told the embezzled amount is...
Bicyclist hit, injured by car in Holland Township
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A bicyclist is hurt after getting hit by a car in Holland Township Saturday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the car was traveling out of a Lowe’s parking lot toward Felch Street at around 2:30 p.m. when it had the green light to proceed.
65-year-old man hit, killed by car while crossing Kalamazoo road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Kalamazoo Friday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the crash happened before 7 p.m. We’re told the Kalamazoo resident was trying to cross the road when he was hit. An exact...
