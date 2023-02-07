ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

The Green Well reopens with modernized interior space

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular Grand Rapids restaurant has reopened with a refreshed interior space!. The Green Well closed Jan. 29 with the goal of incorporating a more comfortable atmosphere. The restaurant, located in the East Hills neighborhood, reopened Thursday with an expanded open space, a window bar, a takeout cubby and more!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids Boat Show sailing into DeVos Place on Feb. 15-19

Plenty of people are looking forward to hitting the Great Lakes this summer, but those who can't wait will have to sail their way to the Grand Rapids Boat Show at DeVos Place. Over 30 dealers will display more than 400 boats from over 80 manufacturers including aluminum fishing boats, personal watercraft, pro-style ski and bass boats, luxury pontoon boats, runabouts, deck boats and so much more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Gilda’s Club and Mary Free Bed launch Cancer Education Workshop Series

Two huge names in the fight against cancer are joining forces to educate and spread awareness of the rigorous disease. Gilda's Club Grand Rapids and Mary Free Bed are teaming up to launch a free Cancer Education Workshop Series to provide support and resources for patients, families, and loved ones impacted by the disease.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

BISSELL launches emergency animal support program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation announced it has launched a new animal-support initiative that will assist pets and their owners in the event of a disaster. Animal Incident Management (AIM), in collaboration with Animal Search and Rescue Training and Response (ASAR), allocates emergency resources to community members and response teams with search-and-rescue efforts, preplanning and recovery, according to BISSELL.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Honor veterans and enjoy fishing time at the 11th annual Salmon Assault

Muskegon Charter Boat Association is helping more people get out on the water to fish and honor those who've served the country at the 11th annual Armed Forces Salmon Assault. The charity event will take place on May 20 on Lake Michigan for a half day of fishing, then return to Great Lakes Marina for a luncheon and awards ceremony.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek man arrested, charged with offering money for murder

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man has been charged for allegedly offering money in exchange for having another person killed. City officials say 31-year-old Jonothon Allen messaged someone on social media stating he would pay them to murder a specific individual. Police were alerted to the messages...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Bicyclist hit, injured by car in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A bicyclist is hurt after getting hit by a car in Holland Township Saturday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the car was traveling out of a Lowe’s parking lot toward Felch Street at around 2:30 p.m. when it had the green light to proceed.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy