Kalamazoo, MI

Fox17

Morning Buzz: February 10

1. Doing your taxes is no fun, and not everyone can afford to hire an expert - but there's help available. The United Way of South Central Michigan's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program or VITA can make a huge difference. It will provide free tax prep for low- and moderate-income...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Honor veterans and enjoy fishing time at the 11th annual Salmon Assault

Muskegon Charter Boat Association is helping more people get out on the water to fish and honor those who've served the country at the 11th annual Armed Forces Salmon Assault. The charity event will take place on May 20 on Lake Michigan for a half day of fishing, then return to Great Lakes Marina for a luncheon and awards ceremony.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

The Green Well reopens with modernized interior space

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular Grand Rapids restaurant has reopened with a refreshed interior space!. The Green Well closed Jan. 29 with the goal of incorporating a more comfortable atmosphere. The restaurant, located in the East Hills neighborhood, reopened Thursday with an expanded open space, a window bar, a takeout cubby and more!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Gilda’s Club and Mary Free Bed launch Cancer Education Workshop Series

Two huge names in the fight against cancer are joining forces to educate and spread awareness of the rigorous disease. Gilda's Club Grand Rapids and Mary Free Bed are teaming up to launch a free Cancer Education Workshop Series to provide support and resources for patients, families, and loved ones impacted by the disease.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

BISSELL launches emergency animal support program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation announced it has launched a new animal-support initiative that will assist pets and their owners in the event of a disaster. Animal Incident Management (AIM), in collaboration with Animal Search and Rescue Training and Response (ASAR), allocates emergency resources to community members and response teams with search-and-rescue efforts, preplanning and recovery, according to BISSELL.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Muskegon man wins $450,000 on The Big Spin

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man is still reeling from a $450,000 win on The Big Spin!. The Michigan Lottery says 51-year-old Greg Dietz landed on $450,000 when he spun the prize wheel. We’re told Dietz was selected to be on the show after submitting codes redeemed from non-winning...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek man arrested, charged with offering money for murder

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man has been charged for allegedly offering money in exchange for having another person killed. City officials say 31-year-old Jonothon Allen messaged someone on social media stating he would pay them to murder a specific individual. Police were alerted to the messages...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Bicyclist hit, injured by car in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A bicyclist is hurt after getting hit by a car in Holland Township Saturday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the car was traveling out of a Lowe’s parking lot toward Felch Street at around 2:30 p.m. when it had the green light to proceed.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, NJ
Fox17

2 pedestrians hit, 1 killed in separate Wyoming crashes

WYOMING, Mich. — Two pedestrians in Wyoming were hit in separate crashes Thursday morning. The first was hit by a semitruck at the intersection of Division Avenue and 28th Street before 7 a.m., according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS). We’re told the semi turned west onto...
WYOMING, MI

