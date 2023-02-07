Read full article on original website
Fox17
Polar Plunge surpasses $80K goal for Special Olympics in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Temperatures are warming up here in West Michigan, but some brave souls took on a chilly challenge to support the Special Olympics of Michigan. Volunteers embraced the cold in Grand Rapids for a cause that’s sure to warm anyone’s heart. “Special Olympics helps...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: February 10
1. Doing your taxes is no fun, and not everyone can afford to hire an expert - but there's help available. The United Way of South Central Michigan's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program or VITA can make a huge difference. It will provide free tax prep for low- and moderate-income...
Fox17
Honor veterans and enjoy fishing time at the 11th annual Salmon Assault
Muskegon Charter Boat Association is helping more people get out on the water to fish and honor those who've served the country at the 11th annual Armed Forces Salmon Assault. The charity event will take place on May 20 on Lake Michigan for a half day of fishing, then return to Great Lakes Marina for a luncheon and awards ceremony.
Fox17
Magician Trino brings more comedy magic to West Michigan on Feb. 10 & 11
With a wave of his hand, he can make the amazing happen. Grand Rapids magician Trino is back with more shows and more tricks this weekend. Tricks Aren't for Kids in Paw Paw will take place on February 10 at The Lucky Wolf. Amaze & Amuse will take place on...
Fox17
‘She was a loving person’: Friends, family remember woman hit & killed by car in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. — Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember Sharika Williams. She was killed in a traffic accident early Thursday morning. “She was a loving person. Everybody that come in contact with her said she's a person that don't judge,” says cousin Kanesha Graves. “She loves heart. She will give you the shirt off our back, anything.”
Fox17
The Green Well reopens with modernized interior space
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular Grand Rapids restaurant has reopened with a refreshed interior space!. The Green Well closed Jan. 29 with the goal of incorporating a more comfortable atmosphere. The restaurant, located in the East Hills neighborhood, reopened Thursday with an expanded open space, a window bar, a takeout cubby and more!
Fox17
Gilda’s Club and Mary Free Bed launch Cancer Education Workshop Series
Two huge names in the fight against cancer are joining forces to educate and spread awareness of the rigorous disease. Gilda's Club Grand Rapids and Mary Free Bed are teaming up to launch a free Cancer Education Workshop Series to provide support and resources for patients, families, and loved ones impacted by the disease.
Fox17
One of Kalamazoo County's first Black public defense attorneys reflects on legacy
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In 1998 Dorphine Payne was one of Kalamazoo County’s first Black public defense attorneys. While she’s won many cases, she says prayer and acknowledging those who came before her helped her get through the tough times. “I was in school during Brown v. Board...
Fox17
Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
Fox17
SpartanNash donating bottled water, diapers to earthquake survivors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SpartanNash is donating bottled water and diapers in an effort to provide relief to victims of the earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria earlier this week. The death toll surpassed 20,000 at time of writing. We’re told Convoy of Hope is helping allocate the food...
Fox17
BISSELL launches emergency animal support program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation announced it has launched a new animal-support initiative that will assist pets and their owners in the event of a disaster. Animal Incident Management (AIM), in collaboration with Animal Search and Rescue Training and Response (ASAR), allocates emergency resources to community members and response teams with search-and-rescue efforts, preplanning and recovery, according to BISSELL.
Fox17
Spring Lake woman charged in embezzlement investigation at Grand Haven hospital
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A suspect is in custody amid an embezzlement investigation at a Grand Haven hospital. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the investigation began in December 2022 after financial inconsistencies were detected at Trinity Health Grand Haven. We’re told the embezzled amount is...
Fox17
65-year-old man hit, killed by car while crossing Kalamazoo road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Kalamazoo Friday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the crash happened before 7 p.m. We’re told the Kalamazoo resident was trying to cross the road when he was hit. An exact...
Fox17
Muskegon man wins $450,000 on The Big Spin
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man is still reeling from a $450,000 win on The Big Spin!. The Michigan Lottery says 51-year-old Greg Dietz landed on $450,000 when he spun the prize wheel. We’re told Dietz was selected to be on the show after submitting codes redeemed from non-winning...
Fox17
Battle Creek man arrested, charged with offering money for murder
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man has been charged for allegedly offering money in exchange for having another person killed. City officials say 31-year-old Jonothon Allen messaged someone on social media stating he would pay them to murder a specific individual. Police were alerted to the messages...
Fox17
Kzoo LGBTQ+ resource center responds to backlash, threats after video goes viral
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo LGBTQ+ resource center is speaking out on harassment they received after a video they posted went viral on TikTok. Outfront Kalamazoo distributes gender-affirming items — such as bras, hairbrushes, nail polish and more — free of charge to those who need them.
Fox17
'I'm free': Convicted felon rewriting story after 20 years incarcerated
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jermar Sterling carries a laminated copy of a Grand Rapids Press article about his crime with him everywhere he goes. A convicted felon, Feb. 10 2023, Jermar is done paying his debt to society. It took 20 years to get to this point, the same...
Fox17
Bicyclist hit, injured by car in Holland Township
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A bicyclist is hurt after getting hit by a car in Holland Township Saturday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the car was traveling out of a Lowe’s parking lot toward Felch Street at around 2:30 p.m. when it had the green light to proceed.
Fox17
2 pedestrians hit, 1 killed in separate Wyoming crashes
WYOMING, Mich. — Two pedestrians in Wyoming were hit in separate crashes Thursday morning. The first was hit by a semitruck at the intersection of Division Avenue and 28th Street before 7 a.m., according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS). We’re told the semi turned west onto...
