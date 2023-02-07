Read full article on original website
Indigo De Souza – “Younger & Dumber”
Indigo De Souza — Artist To Watch and one of the Best New Bands Of 2021 — has announced her new album, All Of This Will End. The follow-up to her 2021 breakthrough, Any Shape You Take, will be out April 28 via Saddle Creek and comes with a debut single, “Younger & Dumber,” which has a self-directed music video.
Depeche Mode – “Ghosts Again”
Depeche Mode will return next month with Memento Mori, their first album since 2017’s Spirit and the first since keyboardist Andy Fletcher’s death last year. The band, now officially just Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, has shared the new album’s lead single today. It’s called “Ghosts Again, and it’s… fantastic? Like better than I expected a latter-day Depeche Mode single to be?
Hearts Of Oak Turns 20
Ted Leo has a hell of a voice. Upon discovering his music two decades ago, the first thing I noticed about Leo — because how could you not — was the way he whipped around that wild falsetto, deploying it in piercing bursts and explosive roars. He was a kamikaze pilot guided by musicality as much as fervor, fearlessly pushing to the top of his range until his songs exploded. Few frontmen in the punk-rock realm have ever wielded such potent vocal cords, and Leo arguably never sent them careening through a better batch of material than on Hearts Of Oak, the second LP credited to Ted Leo And The Pharmacists, released 20 years ago this Saturday.
Squid – “Swing (In A Dream)”
UK art-rock quintet Squid have announced their follow-up to 2021’s critically celebrated debut album, Bright Green Field. Coming June 9, O Monolith is produced by the band’s longtime collaborator Dan Carey and is mixed by Tortoise’s John McEntire. Squid are also sharing a lead single, “Swing (In A Dream),” which has a video directed by Yoonah Park.
Jon Wurster Leaves Superchunk
Drummer Jon Wurster has been a member of North Carolina institution Superchunk for a very, very long time. Wurster is one of the best drummers and busiest men in indie rock. He also plays with the Mountain Goats and Bob Mould’s band, and he’s a big part of the long-running series The Best Show, but Wurster has been in Superchunk for longer than he’s been doing anything else. Yesterday happened to be the 30th anniversary of On The Mouth, the first Superchunk album that featured Wurster on drums. (We posted about it on Instagram, and Wurster commented.) But today, Wurster has announced that he’s no longer a part of Superchunk.
JJUUJJUU – “Nowhere”
Back in September, the psych-rock group JJUUJJUU released their first new single in four years, “Daisy Chain,” ahead of a performance at Desert Daze, a festival that was founded by one its head member Phil Pirrone. “We recorded two albums during the pandemic and Wednesday will mark the beginning of the next era of JJUUJJUU,” the band shared at the time. They followed that up with another new single, “Crappy New Year,” and today they’re back with yet another one, the expansive “Nowhere.” Check it out below.
OK Cool – “normal c”
Bridget Stiebris and Haley Blomquist are OK Cool, a Chicago-based indie band with a new EP on the way. It’s called fawn, and it blows through eight songs in 17 minutes. Lead single “normal c,” out today with a video by Justin Sheehan and Brian Garbrecht of Roadhouse Productions, is full of snaking riffs and fiery vocals, and on first listen it strikes me as quite good.
Watch Margo Price & Sharon Van Etten Play “Radio” On The TV
Strays, the splendid new Margo Price album, features Sharon Van Etten on a song called “Radio.” (Hook: “Only thing I have on is the radio.”) Last night, Price and Van Etten played that one on James Corden’s Late Late Show, backed by a pulsing synth and a rollicking rock band. Check out their performance below.
Daughter – “Party”
Daughter announced their new album Stereo Mind Game in January, ending a seven-year drought of proper LPs. At the time, they shared “Be On Your Way.” Today the British trio has shared a second advance track. “Party” finds singer Elena Tonra reflecting on her decision to get sober: “I fear the time wipe out/ For fear that I’d forget/ The worst night of my life/ Or even worse, the best.” Her words are accompanied by a steadily intensifying indie-rock backdrop and a music video by Tiff Pritchett, which you can watch below.
K-Pop Company HYBE Buys Atlanta Rap Giant Quality Control
One of the great Atlanta rap success stories in recent years has been the rise of Quality Control Music, the Atlanta-based record label and management company that Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas founded in 2013. In the past decade, QC has discovered, developed, and pushed artists like the Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and City Girls. In Joe Coscarelli’s great 2022 book Rap Capital, there are all sorts of great anecdotes about the way QC works — about how, for instance, the founders pushed Lil Baby to become a rapper when he was just a weed dealer who gambled with rappers a lot. Quality Control has forged relationships with major labels, but it’s remained independent until now.
David Guetta Made A Song With Deepfake Eminem Vocals And Played It At A Show
Artificial intelligence is getting a big push right now from various big-tech types, but the technology comes with a lot of obvious ethical concerns — especially when deepfakes are involved. Consider, for instance, this stunt by David Guetta. The French DJ-producer used two separate AI programs to create fake Eminem vocals and was so pleased with the results that he played them at a gig. In the YouTube video where he both shows off and explains this trick, he says he’s “not releasing it commercially obviously,” but it’s already a pretty wild and unsettling scenario, especially if you’re Marshall Mathers.
Lizzo – “Special” (Feat. SZA)
Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” won the Grammy for Record Of The Year Sunday night, but her performance at the ceremony focused on a different song: “Special,” the title track from her recent album. Today she’s released a new version of the latter track featuring a guest appearance from SZA, who featured an uncredited Lizzo on her own recent album SOS. (Look out for that one to be showered with Grammy love at next year’s event.) Hear the revamped “Special” below.
Poison Ruïn – “Härvest”
The Philadelphia band Poison Ruïn released their self-titled debut LP in 2021. They’ve made the jump to Relapse Records for its follow-up, Härvest, which be released on April 14 and was mastered by Arthur Rizk. “I’ve always found fantasy tropes to be incredibly evocative,” the band’s Mac...
Nina Nastasia & Marissa Paternoster – “You Were So Mad”
Last year Nina Nastasia ended a traumatic decade-plus hiatus from music with new album Riderless Horse. Today she has shared an updated version of that album’s “You Were So Mad,” converted into a duet with Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females. The song debuted at Brooklyn Vegan, who also published this quote from Paternoster:
Zulu – “We’re More Than This”
Tonight, the Show Me The Body/Jesus Piece/Scowl/Zulu tour touches down in Richmond. Reports from last night’s Philly opener have been tremendous, and I will tell you what, I am ready for this shit. I need it. A bunch of the bands on that tour have new music coming out, and LA hardcore avengers Zulu have just hit us with a new song.
Sidney Gish – “Filming School” & “MFSOTSOTR”
At shows early this year, New York indie-pop favorite and erstwhile Boston college student Sidney Gish was telling crowds she’d have a new album out in January. That didn’t happen — I’m told she’s still working on it — but in the meantime we do have two new Gish songs out today via the Sub Pop Singles Club. “Filming School” and “MFSOTSOTR” are both the kind of quirky, minimal, winsome songs Gish made her name on. The former is warm and loopy, the latter driving and full of sick riffs.
Algiers – “73%”
In a few weeks, Algiers will release their guest-stacked album SHOOK. We’re already heard “Bite Back” featuring billy woods and Backxwash, “Irreversible Damage” featuring Rage Against The Machine’s Zack de la Rocha, and “I Can’t Stand It!” featuring Samuel T. Herring from Future Islands and Jae Matthews from Boy Harsher. Today, Algiers are sharing another new one, the guest-free “73%.”
Elijah Kessler – “ZEISS” (Feat. Toro y Moi)
Rising rapper Elijah Kessler has technically been writing songs since he was a kid (back when he went by his birth name Mason), and within the last few years he’s been taken under Toro Y Moi’s wing and signed to his label, Company Records. First appearing on Toro Y Moi’s 2019 Soul Trash mixtape, Kessler now is putting out his own music. In April, he’ll release his debut LP, LIGHTSPEED, which is produced by Kessler’s early collaborator Instupendo, Nosaj Thing, and Chaz Bear, who also appears on the lead single, “ZEISS.”
Esther Rose – “Chet Baker”
Country-folk performer Esther Rose is announcing an album with her new label home, New West Records. Safe To Run is the follow-up to 2021’s How Many Times and will come out in April. Written over two years after leaving New Orleans for Santa Fe, Safe To Run is produced by Ross Farbe and features contributions from longtime collaborator Lyle Werner as well as Farbe. The album also features the New Orleans-based band Silver Synthetic, Cameron Snyder of the Deslondes, and Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff on the title track. Today, Rose is sharing the lead single, “Chet Baker,” which comes with a video directed by Joshua Shoemaker.
Lisel – “Stalactite”
Patterns For Auto-Tuned Voices And Delay is shaping up fascinatingly. Lisel’s latest has already given us “One At A Time” and “Immature,” and today she’s shared a mesmerizing new one called “Stalactite.” The song builds fractured beauty out of chopped up vocal samples and synth oscillations, forgoing words altogether but still saying a lot. The title is right on — these are some sharp, pointed sounds.
