Michigan State

Fox17

Hamilton middle schoolers stay active on 'Workout Wednesday'

HAMILTON, Mich. — Middle schoolers in Hamilton are getting up and moving thanks to weekly encouragement from one classroom teacher!. Mr. Bosma engages his class at Hamilton Middle School by dedicating each day of the week after a certain theme, such as “Motivation Monday” and “Tough Thursday,” according to Hamilton Community Schools.
HEATH TOWNSHIP, MI
Great Lakes historical society discovers well-preserved 1800s shipwreck

WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. — The wreckage of a 19th-century ship was discovered 600 feet below the surface of Lake Superior. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) announced the exciting discovery on Wednesday. We’re told the Nucleus was hauling iron ore Sept. 14, 1869 when a storm caused the...
Muskegon man wins $450,000 on The Big Spin

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man is still reeling from a $450,000 win on The Big Spin!. The Michigan Lottery says 51-year-old Greg Dietz landed on $450,000 when he spun the prize wheel. We’re told Dietz was selected to be on the show after submitting codes redeemed from non-winning...
MUSKEGON, MI
A second New Jersey council member killed in a week

Elected officials on both sides of the aisle in New Jersey are expressing condolences over the killing of a second local council member Wednesday, just a week after another council member was murdered. According to NJ.com, Milford councilman Russell Heller was shot and killed allegedly by a co-worker Wednesday morning...
SAYREVILLE, NJ

