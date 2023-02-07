Read full article on original website
Related
Fox17
Attorney: Family of 1997 crash victim goes months without insurance payments
LANSING, Mich. — 43-year-old Shawn Wieland was injured in a catastrophic crash when he was just 17 in December 1997. He now lives with his parents, who also act as his medical caregivers. "He has emotional difficulties; he has cognitive issues; he has a left-sided spastic hemiparesis," says Nick...
Fox17
Michigan Knee Institute's "Elite Knee" procedure provides superior results for knee replacement surgery
Michigan Knee Institute is home to an orthopedic surgeon who is one of the first in the world to use a new robotic tool that provides more accuracy for the surgeon and superior outcomes for patients. Dr. Jeffrey DeClaire, orthopedic knee surgeon and founder of the Michigan Knee Institute, created...
Fox17
Hamilton middle schoolers stay active on 'Workout Wednesday'
HAMILTON, Mich. — Middle schoolers in Hamilton are getting up and moving thanks to weekly encouragement from one classroom teacher!. Mr. Bosma engages his class at Hamilton Middle School by dedicating each day of the week after a certain theme, such as “Motivation Monday” and “Tough Thursday,” according to Hamilton Community Schools.
Fox17
Great Lakes historical society discovers well-preserved 1800s shipwreck
WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. — The wreckage of a 19th-century ship was discovered 600 feet below the surface of Lake Superior. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) announced the exciting discovery on Wednesday. We’re told the Nucleus was hauling iron ore Sept. 14, 1869 when a storm caused the...
Fox17
Muskegon man wins $450,000 on The Big Spin
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man is still reeling from a $450,000 win on The Big Spin!. The Michigan Lottery says 51-year-old Greg Dietz landed on $450,000 when he spun the prize wheel. We’re told Dietz was selected to be on the show after submitting codes redeemed from non-winning...
Fox17
A second New Jersey council member killed in a week
Elected officials on both sides of the aisle in New Jersey are expressing condolences over the killing of a second local council member Wednesday, just a week after another council member was murdered. According to NJ.com, Milford councilman Russell Heller was shot and killed allegedly by a co-worker Wednesday morning...
Comments / 0