suunews.net
Men’s basketball to take on Tarleton State, Utah Valley
This week, the Southern Utah University men’s basketball team will compete against the Tarleton State University Texans and the Utah Valley University Wolverines. Both are conference competitors. Southern Utah. This past weekend, the Thunderbirds played against Utah Tech University, which resulted in a 86-79 loss for SUU. Following that,...
suunews.net
TDAA presents ‘What Makes You, What Makes Us’
Southern Utah University’s Department of Theatre, Dance and Arts Administration will be holding their semesterly dance concert on Feb. 10, 11 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Randall L. Jones Theatre. There will also be a matinee performance on Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. The concert, titled “What Makes You, What Makes Us,” is artistically directed by Andrea Vazquez-Aguirre and features pieces choreographed by nine SUU dance students.
