Southern Utah University’s Department of Theatre, Dance and Arts Administration will be holding their semesterly dance concert on Feb. 10, 11 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Randall L. Jones Theatre. There will also be a matinee performance on Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. The concert, titled “What Makes You, What Makes Us,” is artistically directed by Andrea Vazquez-Aguirre and features pieces choreographed by nine SUU dance students.

CEDAR CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO