ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Community Raises $65,000+ to Help Family Dealing with Tremendous Loss

Coping with unimaginable loss, Al Cheverier is the last surviving member of his family. "It's been a rough life," he said. Cheverier and his wife were a tight-knit family of five. Their three kids were named Ty, Tayna, and Tricia. For Cheverier, a 25-year veteran and former First Sergeant with...
EAST GRANBY, CT
WTNH

Hartford fashion show brings awareness to domestic violence

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Domestic violence prevention non-profit “Gateway to Hope” hosted a fashion show and fundraiser in Hartford on Saturday. Organizers say the event brings awareness to important issues and resources to men who are also victims of domestic violence. “Help for men is so critical because most programs are set up for women […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Student shares edibles at Hartford school

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A student gave out edibles at a Hartford school on Friday, according to officials. EMTs attended to at least one student. Hartford Public Schools said the incident happened at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy. Hartford Police say at least 5 students ate the edibles. EMT’s...
Eyewitness News

Student brings kitchen knife on bus at school in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A student was found with a kitchen knife on the afternoon bus home from a school in Norwich on Thursday. “This afternoon on bus 2 a student was found to have a kitchen knife. The bus driver became aware of this very quickly after the bus had left the school and called the police,” said Superintendent Kristen E. Stringfellow.
NORWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Fight On The Train

2023-02-12@1:22am–#Norwalk CT– #mta — Norwalk Police have one person in custody for fighting on the train. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials. The incident happened at Bennet Academy. School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind. The staff member was taken to the hospital...
MANCHESTER, CT
ctexaminer.com

Nikita Puts On A Hometown Party At Arch Street Tavern in Hartford

There’s something different happening at a packed local show. For a few hours, there can exist a community among band, audience, bartenders, sound engineer, everyone else involved from the same place. On February 11, Hartford groove masters Nikita are aiming to provide that experience at a hometown gig at...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Person struck by train in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was struck by a train in New Haven, causing a delay on the Metro-North Railroad. Metro-North stated in a Twitter post that the 6:39 p.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Station was delayed by about an hour. The train returned to full service around 9:30 p.m. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy