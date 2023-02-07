Read full article on original website
Large retail store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersSouthbury, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Closed Indefinitely Due to FireJoel EisenbergWaterford, CT
NBC Connecticut
Community Raises $65,000+ to Help Family Dealing with Tremendous Loss
Coping with unimaginable loss, Al Cheverier is the last surviving member of his family. "It's been a rough life," he said. Cheverier and his wife were a tight-knit family of five. Their three kids were named Ty, Tayna, and Tricia. For Cheverier, a 25-year veteran and former First Sergeant with...
Bridgeport senior says mold in apartment is making her sick
A Bridgeport senior told News 12 Connecticut that mold issues in her apartment complex have continued to make made her sick.
Hartford fashion show brings awareness to domestic violence
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Domestic violence prevention non-profit “Gateway to Hope” hosted a fashion show and fundraiser in Hartford on Saturday. Organizers say the event brings awareness to important issues and resources to men who are also victims of domestic violence. “Help for men is so critical because most programs are set up for women […]
Eyewitness News
Student shares edibles at Hartford school
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A student gave out edibles at a Hartford school on Friday, according to officials. EMTs attended to at least one student. Hartford Public Schools said the incident happened at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy. Hartford Police say at least 5 students ate the edibles. EMT’s...
Drag queen bingo night at Connecticut church received 'extraordinary' response from community, reverend says
A Connecticut church sparked controversy after hosting a drag queen bingo night to raise money for an annual youth mission trip to rebuild homes in Appalachia.
Eyewitness News
Student brings kitchen knife on bus at school in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A student was found with a kitchen knife on the afternoon bus home from a school in Norwich on Thursday. “This afternoon on bus 2 a student was found to have a kitchen knife. The bus driver became aware of this very quickly after the bus had left the school and called the police,” said Superintendent Kristen E. Stringfellow.
Health Headlines: Yale doctor discusses how diets impact aging and heart benefit from eggs
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent study on aging revealed that cutting a participant’s caloric intake can alter their aging process. Scientists have participants reduce calories by 25% and add exercise for three months. “They measured chemical modification of DNA, but also improvements in blood pressure, blood sugar, and also parameters of the immune […]
indherald.com
Local church hosts Valentine’s prom for special needs individuals
There’s no way to hide the emotion in Lisa Gilbert’s voice when she talks about her passion for people with special needs and the Night to Shine event held at New Haven Baptist Church Friday evening. For over 20 years, Gilbert and her husband Vance have been the...
ctexaminer.com
As Cities Push for Free Bus Service, Transit Workers Cope with Homelessness, ‘Epidemic of Attacks’
This week lawmakers in Stamford joined their counterparts in New Haven and Hartford and passed a resolution calling on Gov. Ned Lamont to make bus rides free forever. Lamont suspended fares on all public transit buses in April 2022 to give people a break from inflation and lure back those who rode buses before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Conn. College students call for president’s resignation following fundraiser controversy
Students at Connecticut College in New London are calling for the resignation of the school's president. This comes after the school's dean of equity and inclusion resigned.
Daughter Of Plymouth Woman Burned In Fatal Fire Requests Community's Help
A fire that claimed a handicapped Vietnam veteran's life also severely injured his wife, causing burns to 17% of her body, according to a GoFundMe created to raise money for the couple. Firefighters responded to a Life Alert notification of a fire on Post N Rail Avenue in Plymouth around 5:34 …
wiltonbulletin.com
New leader takes command of the Wilton Police Department: 'Everybody is calling me chief now'
WILTON — Standing outside the station house off Danbury Road, Thomas Conlan — Wilton's new police chief— heard a robust shout from someone nearby. "Congratulations!" yelled a Planning & Zoning Department official who, like many in the town, knows Conlan as a familiar face and veritable fixture in town.
Hartford police say student brought edibles to school
A student at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy was taken to the hospital Friday to get checked out after police said five students in all ingested a THC edible. Officers were dispatched to the Vernon Street school just before 1:30 p.m.
'Heartbroken' Community Honors Andover Student Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide
More than 2,000 St. John's Preparatory community members came together to mourn the death of a sixth grade student who was tragically shot and killed at his Andover home this week. A prayer service for Sebastian Robinson and his family was held at St. John's Mahoney Wellness Center on Thu…
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Fight On The Train
2023-02-12@1:22am–#Norwalk CT– #mta — Norwalk Police have one person in custody for fighting on the train. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Connecticut lawmakers vote on free school lunches, bottle bill
Connecticut lawmakers are voting on several items' emergency certifications because they are time-sensitive.
Eyewitness News
Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials. The incident happened at Bennet Academy. School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind. The staff member was taken to the hospital...
ctexaminer.com
Nikita Puts On A Hometown Party At Arch Street Tavern in Hartford
There’s something different happening at a packed local show. For a few hours, there can exist a community among band, audience, bartenders, sound engineer, everyone else involved from the same place. On February 11, Hartford groove masters Nikita are aiming to provide that experience at a hometown gig at...
Individuals dumped dead Pitbull in West Springfield
West Springfield Animal Control is searching for the individuals responsible for dumping a deceased dog in West Springfield.
Person struck by train in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was struck by a train in New Haven, causing a delay on the Metro-North Railroad. Metro-North stated in a Twitter post that the 6:39 p.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Station was delayed by about an hour. The train returned to full service around 9:30 p.m. […]
