Syracuse, NY

13 WHAM

Police: Driver dies in fiery single-car crash in Ontario County

Farmington, N.Y. - State police are investigating a fatal single-car crash. Troopers responded to the report of a car that went off-road into a tree on Shortsville Road, just before 2 p.m. on Friday, February 10. Authorities say the car was still fully engulfed in flames once they arrived, and...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Driver dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in Wayne County

Williamson, N.Y. - State police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening. Troopers say they conducted a traffic stop on Ridge Road around 4:15 p.m., after seeing a vehicle traveling at high speeds. While authorities were speaking with the driver, they took off, striking an unoccupied vehicle nearby, before coming...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY

