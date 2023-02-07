Read full article on original website
Shannon Faye Goeser, 85
Shannon Faye Goeser, daughter of Bill and Bernice (Mescher) Koon, was born on January 31, 1937, in Manning, Iowa. She attended grade school in Manning, Iowa, up until graduation, then went on to attend business school in Omaha, NE. Shannon and her high school sweetheart, Peter Michael Goeser, united in...
Doran and Reinert wed in August ceremony
URBANDALE — Katelynn Doran and Adam Reinert, both of Urbandale, exchanged vows at St. Augustin Catholic Church in Des Moines Saturday, August 13, 2022. Rev. Pat Davitt officiated the double ring ceremony. Parents of the bride are Randall and Ann Doran of Harlan. The groom’s parents are Tim and...
Card shower planned for Muller’s 97th birthday
HARLAN — The daughters of Hazel Muller would like to invite everyone to join in a card shower for Hazel’s 97th birthday on February, 27. Hazel is a long time resident of the Harlan area. She and her husband, Darell, farmed southwest of Harlan for many years and had three daughters, Mary Jo, Linda and Judy and have two grandsons, Christopher and Jonathan.
Supervisors remind pipeline company and landowners zoning ordinance will be enforced
SHELBY COUNTY — The Shelby County Board of Supervisors were given updates regarding the proposed carbon capture pipeline at its board meeting Tuesday, February 7. Grant Terry, Isaac Risseeuw, Kaylee Langrell, and Riley Gibson, representing Summit Carbon Solutions, were in attendance. Langrell distributed a handout to the Board stating...
Vikings win OT regular season finale at Denison
DENISON - Senior Cole Scheffler dropped in a layup with less than 10 seconds to go Thursday night on the road, 52-50 over the Denison-Schleswig Monarchs that got the AHSTW Vikings their 19th win of the season on the road. “Well I told my friends right before that I’m clutch...
Cyclones drop regular season finale to Trojans on road Tuesday
The HCHS girls varsity basketball team ran into the very hot Atlantic Trojans, having won seven consecutive games and beat the Cyclones in a nail biter, 53-51. For the Cyclones, it was their first game since last Monday at home against Winterset. “It was good to get back out there,”...
