HARLAN — The daughters of Hazel Muller would like to invite everyone to join in a card shower for Hazel’s 97th birthday on February, 27. Hazel is a long time resident of the Harlan area. She and her husband, Darell, farmed southwest of Harlan for many years and had three daughters, Mary Jo, Linda and Judy and have two grandsons, Christopher and Jonathan.

HARLAN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO