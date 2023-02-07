ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

City commission discuss tax credits for Golden Belt Heights developers

By Ed Boice
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 5 days ago
Courtesy Photo

The Abilene City Commission discussed a bevy of agenda items, including tax credits in Golden Belt Heights for single family housing and medium income housing at a study session Feb. 6

The commissioners discussed resolutions of support for housing in Golden Belt Heights. The support is for two single-family housing projects in the east section of the heights and a multi-family housing project in the west section. JLC Companies and Gilomore and Associates are applying for housing investor tax credits grants for houses. Two unnamed developers have approached the city about preparing a plan for multi-family housing. The developers are also applying for housing investor tax credits and moderate income housing grants. All the developers need the city to approve the resolutions of support to continue with the application process for the tax credits.

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

