From now until Feb. 11, The Dickinson County Heritage Center is displaying art of students from 11 local schools. The center will be handing out three awards, one to each of the best elementary, middle school and high school pieces. Each school and student decided what type of art they would submit, said Andrew Pankratz, curator. Entry is $4. The first photo is art submitted by Abilene Middle School students. The second photo is art by students from St. Andrews Elementary School and Solomon Elementary, Middle and High schools. The third photo is Chapman High School student art. The fourth photo is a display of drawings from Solomon Elementary, Middle and High schools students.

DICKINSON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO