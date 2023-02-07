Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Official Big Game Spot Teaser Trailer
The name’s Mirage. A new Autobot makes his debut as a legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in theatres June 9. Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.
IGN
Room of Requirement Conjuration - Furniture
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide details all of the Furniture you can conjure while in the Room of Requirement. These items require Moonstone to make and some of their blueprints are even found in chests throughout the world. Below, you can find a breakdown of what Furniture...
IGN
The Great Hall
The Great Hall is one of the most iconic places in the franchise. It is where you can find the Great Hall, Viaduct Courtyard, and Boathouse. It also houses the Hufflepuff common room. There are 4 Floo Flame fast travel points, including the Boathouse, Great Hall, Viaduct Courtyard, and the...
IGN
Crossed Wands: Round 2
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the second round of Crossed Wands Dueling Club. This second round appears during Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1, following The Locket’s Secret. She'll want you to complete a second round of Crossed Wands before she'll teach you Incendio.
IGN
Pieces of Heart
Collecting four Pieces of Heart in The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap awards you with a new permanent heart. See all Pieces of Heart locations with this guide. This checklist is organized by area. Note that you won't have all the items or abilities you need to get a Piece of Heart when you first see it. Instead, you'll likely need to backtrack.
IGN
Hi-Fi Rush Has an Easter Egg That Very Well May Be Teasing The Evil Within 3
An Easter Egg on a screen near the end of Hi-Fi Rush very well may be teasing The Evil Within 3. As reported by GamesRadar, this screen in question is visible for less than a second during a cinematic that plays before Track 11: The Needle Drop and takes place in an elevator. You can see the screen in the image below or in action courtesy of YouTuber Shirrako, and can see, on the bottom, it says, "Sequel to popular survival horror game franchise announced."
IGN
Achievements and Trophies
Hogwarts Legacy has 46 Trophies to unlock and discover. Some are obtained by simply playing, while others will challenge you to find every collectible or complete a particular set of challenges. This guide is not only a comprehensive trophy and achievement checklist but also points you to helpful guides that'll assist you in acquiring each trophy/achievement.
IGN
Disney100 - Official ‘Special Look’ Trailer
Disney’s 100th anniversary begins with a special look that honors the fans and storytellers who made this dream come true. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family.
IGN
Potions Classroom
To find this arithmancy door, fast travel to the Potions Classroom. After you do that, walk through the doors and begin making your way downstairs. Once you reach the end, you'll run into a locked level 1 door.
IGN
How to Win Crossed Wands Duels
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide explains how the Crossed Wands Duels work and how to win them. You start up Crossed Wands Duels after dueling Sebastian Sallow in the Defense Against the Dark Arts Main Story mission. He'll then introduce you to Lucan Brattleby, who hosts these duels.
IGN
Herbology Class
Herbology Class is the tenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you begin your first class in learning the inherent strengths of the magical plants around Hogwarts, and how you can put them to good use! This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts...
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement
This is an incredibly magical room, as you'll be able to conjure up furniture and decorations for it to design every inch to your heart's content. It's the perfect place for you to brew potions, practice spells, and identify mysterious gear that you come across. When you first come here, you'll also learn the Altering Spell (for altering the form of items) and Evanesco (for getting rid of items in exchange for Moonstone) alongside the Conjuring Spell, which will greatly aid you in your decorating. You can also talk with Deek in the room about changing its ambiance.
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for February 10-14
The weapons wizard, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each...
IGN
How to Get Troll Bogeys
Trying to complete Professor Onai's Assignment side quest to unlock the Decendo spell in Hogwart Legacy? Well, there's a good chance you're probably wondering how you can find the requested ingredient, Troll Bogeys. Thankfully, Troll Bogeys are quite easy to get your hands on, as you can opt to either...
IGN
In the Shadow of the Mountain
In the Shadow of the Mountain is the thirty-sixth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you join Sebastian in the search for the third and final piece of the Undercroft triptych, hoping to discern more about Isidora and her magical abilities. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy.
IGN
The Flash Teaser Poster Released Ahead of Super Bowl Trailer
The first looks for The Flash has finally been unveiled. Warner Bros. Pictures released the first teaser poster for the upcoming DC superhero film, which is set to see Ezra Miller in their first standalone movie as The Fastest Man Alive. Warner also announced that the first trailer for the flick will drop during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.
IGN
DC Face-Off: Which Characters Do You Want to See Join the DCU Next?
James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially revealed the first chapter of the DCU, which is called Gods and Monsters, and we now have a better picture of what the future holds for some of our favorite DC characters, including Superman, Batman, Supergirl, Swamp Thing, and many more. However, there are still a ton of questions left regarding the many other characters in the wider DC universe. While we wait for those answers, we want to know which character you most want to see join the DCU.
IGN
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Big Game Trailer Shows More Baby Rocket and Teases 'One Last Ride'
The latest Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer has arrived and, alongside showing more baby Rocket and the troubles of Star-Lord and Gamora's relationship, it also sets the stage for "one last ride" for our favorite heroes. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on...
Comments / 0