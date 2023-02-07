Read full article on original website
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Official Big Game Spot Teaser Trailer
The name’s Mirage. A new Autobot makes his debut as a legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in theatres June 9. Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.
Wild Hearts - Official Story Trailer
Watch the new Wild Hearts trailer for the upcoming hunting game set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan. Enter the village of Minato and meet the allies who are here to help you protect the people of Azuma. Learn more about the Wild Hearts story and get to know Natsume, Ujishige, and others who will be crucial to your survival against the fearsome Kemono.
The Flash Teaser Poster Released Ahead of Super Bowl Trailer
The first looks for The Flash has finally been unveiled. Warner Bros. Pictures released the first teaser poster for the upcoming DC superhero film, which is set to see Ezra Miller in their first standalone movie as The Fastest Man Alive. Warner also announced that the first trailer for the flick will drop during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.
Room of Requirement Conjuration - Herbology
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide details all of the Herbology items you can conjure while in the Room of Requirement. These items require Moonstone to make and some even require a trip to Tomes and Scrolls to purchase their Spellcraft, which is a one-time purchase to cover their base build.
Crossed Wands: Round 3
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the third and final round of Crossed Wands Dueling Club. The invitation for this final round will come to you through the Owl Post from Lucan following the Tomes and Tribulations Main Quest. Crossed Wands: Round 3. In...
Hi-Fi Rush Has an Easter Egg That Very Well May Be Teasing The Evil Within 3
An Easter Egg on a screen near the end of Hi-Fi Rush very well may be teasing The Evil Within 3. As reported by GamesRadar, this screen in question is visible for less than a second during a cinematic that plays before Track 11: The Needle Drop and takes place in an elevator. You can see the screen in the image below or in action courtesy of YouTuber Shirrako, and can see, on the bottom, it says, "Sequel to popular survival horror game franchise announced."
How to Get Troll Bogeys
Trying to complete Professor Onai's Assignment side quest to unlock the Decendo spell in Hogwart Legacy? Well, there's a good chance you're probably wondering how you can find the requested ingredient, Troll Bogeys. Thankfully, Troll Bogeys are quite easy to get your hands on, as you can opt to either...
Disney100 - Official ‘Special Look’ Trailer
Disney’s 100th anniversary begins with a special look that honors the fans and storytellers who made this dream come true. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family.
Exhaust Upgrades
This page of the Days Gone guide details Exhaust Upgrades, including what's available, where to find it, and what it takes to acquire it. This is one of ten Performance Upgrades available for the bike. Bike Upgrades are purchased from the camp mechanics at Copeland's Camp, Iron Mike's Camp, and...
Daily Deals: Tears of the Kingdom Is Up at Amazon, Save $10 on a Nintendo Switch OLED, and More
Today marks exactly three months until we'll all be playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But before that can happen, you've got to buy it! We've got you covered in today's Daily Deals for all things Zelda, including securing your preorder of the game at Amazon, grabbing the super cool new amiibo, revisiting Breath of the Wild while you wait, or even upgrading to a slightly discounted Nintendo Switch OLED model. Plus, there are other great deals to check out today, like Sonic Frontiers for $39.99, a free $10 gift card when you preorder upcoming games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S still in stock, and more.
Paralogue - The Azure Twin
The Azure Twin is another Bond-focused side mission in Fire Emblem Engage where you will be facing off against Emblem Eirika in a reproduction of a key battle from Fire Emblem The Sacred Stones. This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Azure Twin, a part of...
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for February 10-14
The weapons wizard, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each...
8BitDo Ultimate Controller with Charging Dock Review
If there's one thing more impressive than the maniacal pace of 8BitDo's controller production, it's how the company has continuously improved those controllers. I've tested, reviewed, or owned about a dozen of their gamepads, including their "elite" options, like the SN30 Pro+ and Pro 2 controllers. The Ultimate controller is...
DC Face-Off: Which Characters Do You Want to See Join the DCU Next?
James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially revealed the first chapter of the DCU, which is called Gods and Monsters, and we now have a better picture of what the future holds for some of our favorite DC characters, including Superman, Batman, Supergirl, Swamp Thing, and many more. However, there are still a ton of questions left regarding the many other characters in the wider DC universe. While we wait for those answers, we want to know which character you most want to see join the DCU.
PlayStation VR2 Unboxing
The highly anticipated PlayStation VR 2 is here and we got the chance to unbox it ahead of its release. We take a look at the PSVR 2 headset, the brand new controllers, as well as a the charging dock. We also compare the new headset against the original to see how the new form factor stacks up.
