Room of Requirement Conjuration - Seasonal Decorations

This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide details all of the Seasonal Decorations you can conjure while in the Room of Requirement. These items require Moonstone to make and some of their blueprints are even found in chests throughout the world.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Official Big Game Spot Teaser Trailer

The name’s Mirage. A new Autobot makes his debut as a legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in theatres June 9. Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.
Field Guide Page - Tapestry of Barnabas the Barmy

This tapestry depicts Barnabas the Barmy’s foolish attempts to teach trolls the art of ballet. You can find near the very top of the Defense Against Dark Arts Tower, up one floor from the Charms Classroom Floo Flame on a short hallway leading to more stairs up to the Astronomy Tower.
Wild Hearts - Official Story Trailer

Watch the new Wild Hearts trailer for the upcoming hunting game set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan. Enter the village of Minato and meet the allies who are here to help you protect the people of Azuma. Learn more about the Wild Hearts story and get to know Natsume, Ujishige, and others who will be crucial to your survival against the fearsome Kemono.
Locked Door Transfiguration Classroom

Fast-travel to the Transfiguration Classroom in The Astronomy Wing. After you spawn, enter the class right in front of you. If you walk to the west side of the room, you'll find a level 1 locked door.
Arithmancy Door Potions Classroom

To find this arithmancy door, fast travel to the Potions Classroom. After you do that, walk through the doors and begin making your way downstairs. Once you reach the end, you'll run into a locked level 1 door.
Crossed Wands: Round 2

This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the second round of Crossed Wands Dueling Club. This second round appears during Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1, following The Locket’s Secret. She'll want you to complete a second round of Crossed Wands before she'll teach you Incendio.
Pieces of Heart

Collecting four Pieces of Heart in The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap awards you with a new permanent heart. See all Pieces of Heart locations with this guide. This checklist is organized by area. Note that you won't have all the items or abilities you need to get a Piece of Heart when you first see it. Instead, you'll likely need to backtrack.
Locked Door Long Gallery

This door can be found in the Potions Classroom area in The Library Annex. After you spawn, walk through the door and make a left down the spiral stairway. Follow the path down, and it'll lead you to a locked door.
Locked Door Dungeons 3

If you travel to the Dungeons, that's near The Astronomy Wing by the Transfiguration Classroom floo flame. You'll find a few locked doors.
Tire Upgrades

This page of the Days Gone guide details Tire Upgrades, including what's available, where to find it, and what it takes to acquire it. This is one of ten Performance Upgrades available for the bike. Bike Upgrades are purchased from the camp mechanics at Copeland's Camp, Iron Mike's Camp, and...
Exhaust Upgrades

This page of the Days Gone guide details Exhaust Upgrades, including what's available, where to find it, and what it takes to acquire it. This is one of ten Performance Upgrades available for the bike. Bike Upgrades are purchased from the camp mechanics at Copeland's Camp, Iron Mike's Camp, and...
Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement

This is an incredibly magical room, as you'll be able to conjure up furniture and decorations for it to design every inch to your heart's content. It's the perfect place for you to brew potions, practice spells, and identify mysterious gear that you come across. When you first come here, you'll also learn the Altering Spell (for altering the form of items) and Evanesco (for getting rid of items in exchange for Moonstone) alongside the Conjuring Spell, which will greatly aid you in your decorating. You can also talk with Deek in the room about changing its ambiance.
Herbology Class

Herbology Class is the tenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you begin your first class in learning the inherent strengths of the magical plants around Hogwarts, and how you can put them to good use! This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts...
The Map Chamber

The Map Chamber is the nineteenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you briefly reunite with Professor Fig and uncover more truths within the Map Chamber. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of The Map Chamber quest within...
Daily Deals: Tears of the Kingdom Is Up at Amazon, Save $10 on a Nintendo Switch OLED, and More

Today marks exactly three months until we'll all be playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But before that can happen, you've got to buy it! We've got you covered in today's Daily Deals for all things Zelda, including securing your preorder of the game at Amazon, grabbing the super cool new amiibo, revisiting Breath of the Wild while you wait, or even upgrading to a slightly discounted Nintendo Switch OLED model. Plus, there are other great deals to check out today, like Sonic Frontiers for $39.99, a free $10 gift card when you preorder upcoming games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S still in stock, and more.
Paralogue - The Azure Twin

The Azure Twin is another Bond-focused side mission in Fire Emblem Engage where you will be facing off against Emblem Eirika in a reproduction of a key battle from Fire Emblem The Sacred Stones. This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Azure Twin, a part of...
Hi-Fi Rush Has an Easter Egg That Very Well May Be Teasing The Evil Within 3

An Easter Egg on a screen near the end of Hi-Fi Rush very well may be teasing The Evil Within 3. As reported by GamesRadar, this screen in question is visible for less than a second during a cinematic that plays before Track 11: The Needle Drop and takes place in an elevator. You can see the screen in the image below or in action courtesy of YouTuber Shirrako, and can see, on the bottom, it says, "Sequel to popular survival horror game franchise announced."
How to Win Crossed Wands Duels

This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide explains how the Crossed Wands Duels work and how to win them. You start up Crossed Wands Duels after dueling Sebastian Sallow in the Defense Against the Dark Arts Main Story mission. He'll then introduce you to Lucan Brattleby, who hosts these duels.

