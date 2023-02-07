ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KU Sports

KU’s defensive play was a promising sign in road win over Oklahoma

For much of the season, Kansas head coach Bill Self has been asking his team to make opponents play poorly. Essentially, he wants KU’s defensive play to be so disruptive that opposing teams are not getting what they want on offense. KU’s 78-55 win over Oklahoma on Saturday was...
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

Given the way Kansas opened last weekend’s early tipoff at Iowa State, which preceded a 15-point road loss to the Cyclones, it made sense for the Jayhawks to try something different at OU.

—- Kansas does not incorporate that into its pregame routine on most nights, but does use it for early tipoffs. Udeh said starting fast was the emphasis all week in practice, and even though the Jayhawks did not do that on the scoreboard or the offensive end, KU coach Bill Self said he was pleased with the way his team defended from the jump.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy