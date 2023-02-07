ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Outer Banks’ Stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline’s Quotes About Working Together After Split

 5 days ago

Netflix stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are able to keep things professional when it comes time to film Outer Banks . The former couple has spoken at length about separating their real-life relationship from work when stepping on set as John B and Sarah Cameron! While they've since split, the Netflix stars are still able to keep things professional .

“It’s been a lot of fun to drive together to work, come home and throw ideas off of each other about different scenes, collaborating, watching her get excited about her work and be her cheerleader,” Chase told People in March 2021 about working alongside his real-life love. "The beautiful thing for us is that our relationship was established as friends and coworkers prior to what we have now. The biggest difference now is I get to be even more proud of her as my partner when I watch her work.”

Kook Life! See the 'Outer Banks' Stars' Impressive Net Worths

The actors first met when they were cast as the protagonists in Netflix's Outer Banks . After the show premiered its first season in April 2020 , fans were quick to speculate that Chase and Madelyn were more than just friends off screen. It wasn't until June 2020 when they confirmed their relationship. At the time, Chase uploaded an Instagram photo with his girlfriend alongside a caption that read, “Cat’s outta the bag."

As for how they went from coworkers to something more? Chase explained to Us Weekly in February 2021 that "it was just always work-oriented — really until the day we wrapped." Once they finished filming season 1, things turned romantic.

“It wasn’t until after that, until we started to kind of get into the lockdown where we were like, ‘Is there something here or am I crazy?’" the actor recalled to Us Weekly. "That’s sort of where it bloomed, from there. I think we were just so invested in the work.”

'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline Is 'Happily Taken': Boyfriend Details

When it came time for Chase and Madelyn to bring their newfound relationship back to the Outer Banks set for season 2, costar Julia Antonelli (who plays Wheezie Cameron) told J-14 exclusively in July 2021 that they're "so cool together" on set.

“They are literally the cutest together . Honest to God. They’re so cute,” she gushed. “They’re so chill, and it’s just cool to see them. They get along so well. So, it’s just awesome to see them like chilling on set together. That’s really cute because, of course, they’re dating in the show as well.”

Unfortunately, multiple reports in November 2021 confirmed that the couple had called it quits . Scroll through our gallery to read Chase and Madelyn's quotes about how they worked together on Outer Banks.

Comments / 0

