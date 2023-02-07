Read full article on original website
Related
disneybymark.com
The Wonderful Guide to the Wonderful References of Disneyland’s “Wondrous Journeys”
When Disneyland announced that they would be launching a new nighttime spectacular celebrating 100 years of the company that would reference each of the 62 Walt Disney Animation Studios titles, I thought – “Challenge Accepted.” I knew finding each reference would be a daunting task, then they threw me and all the other fans out there […]
disneybymark.com
23 Reasons to visit Walt Disney World in 2023
Visiting Walt Disney World, or anywhere, may not be for everyone in 2023. That decision should be left up to you and your family. All of those reasons are valid for you, but there are plenty of reasons to visit Walt Disney World in 2023, and we give you 23 of them. Get it? 23 for 2023? Aren’t we clever?
disneybymark.com
Great News for Disney World Park Reservations This Week
Great news for Walt Disney World Park Reservations. Will this help your next trip to Walt Disney World? Park Pass Reservations Annual Passes are a great benefit to many Guests who visit Disney Parks regularly. Specifically, in Walt Disney World, Disney Parks will now offer Free Park Passes. Currently, Annual Passholders have a finite number of […]
disneybymark.com
ALERT! You Can Save Big on Disney Favorites Right NOW
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. When you’re a Disney fan, sometimes it can feel like you’re part of one big family or part of a massive group of friends. And friends make sure to tell other friends when they can save BIG on their favorite items, right?! Of course they do!
disneybymark.com
Disney Dining Promo Card Offer End Date Announced
Walt Disney World has announced the end date for the Disney Dining Promo Card, a complimentary dining gift card with a maximum of $750 available to resort hotel guests. The offer is available for a minimum four-night length of stay with a four-day theme park ticket. The value of the digital card is determined by the Disney Resort hotel and length of stay. The value is not related to the number of guests on the hotel reservation. There will be only one Disney Dining Promo Card per room.
Curvy bride horrified when she realizes her dress is shorter in the back than in the front
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I always knew my wedding would be unconventional. I had no intention of walking down the aisle in a fancy white gown or spending a fortune on decorations and rings. Instead, I chose something more low-key.
disneybymark.com
Disney Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons Unveils New Collection of Princess-Inspired Gowns, Reveals New Coach For Disneyland Resort
Disney Fairy Tale Weddings and Honeymoons has unveiled a new collection of Disney Princess-inspired gowns and a new collection of bridesmaid dresses, as well as the reveal of a new coach coming to weddings held at the Disneyland Resort. What’s Happening: Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons, together with Allure Bridals, have launched their 2023 collection […]
disneybymark.com
Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Super Nintendo World Grand Opening Celebration Livestream
Universal Studios Hollywood has announced a livestream for the Super Nintendo World grand opening celebration. The livestream will be on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, beginning at 8:00 p.m. It will be on Facebook. Though we’ve already been able to experience Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood thanks to technical...
disneybymark.com
Characters from New Disney Channel Show Coming to California Adventure
Beginning on February 15th in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure park, guests will be able to “encounter and interact” with Moon Girl from the upcoming Disney series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur for a limited time. The newest series will debut on Friday, February 10th on Disney Channel and February 15th on Disney+.
disneybymark.com
Update for the Disney World Dining Promotion
Time is ticking! You will not want to miss out on the current Walt Disney World dining promotion. Disney Dining Plans Disney Dining Plans allowed guests to budget for meals before they actually took their vacations. This allowed them to enjoy meals without worrying about extra expenses on their trip. Before Disney world closed for Covid-19, Disney […]
disneybymark.com
Hours Extended Through April 1 at Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom
The Walt Disney World calendar has been updated to extend the hours at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom in February and March, and on April 1. Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom will now be open from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on February 26, 28,...
disneybymark.com
Disney Shares First Look at Moon Girl, Coming to Disney California Adventure February 15th, 2023
Hi everyone! Moon Girl will be appearing at Disney California Adventure starting February 15th, 2023 for a limited time, and.
disneybymark.com
VIDEO: Enter the Grid With Our TRON Lightcycle Run Full POV at Magic Kingdom
TRON Lightcycle / Run will have its grand opening at Magic Kingdom in two months, but we’ve already been able to ride the attraction thanks to Cast Member previews. We now have our full ride POV video available. For safety reasons, guests are prohibited from holding recording devices while...
disneybymark.com
Everything you need to know about Guest Relations at Disney World
Find yourself needing help at Disney World? Check out our guide to see where to find Guest Relations and how they can help. Guest Relations Whether you’re new to vacationing at Disney World or go frequently, everyone needs help sometimes. Located throughout Disney World, Guest Services can help you enjoy a hassle-free experience. They can […]
disneybymark.com
Which version of Fantasmic! is the better show?
Fantasmic! is the only nighttime show that is performed at multiple parks. It is such great entertainment, but which park wins? Fantasmic! Fantasmic! is a nighttime show performed at Disneyland Park in Disneyland and Hollywood Studios in Disney World. The premise of the show is that Mickey is transported into a dream where he dances […]
disneybymark.com
Bob Iger Wants to Build Big Park Expansions
Disney’s first 2023 earnings call was jam-packed with news about restructuring, cost-cutting, and the future of streaming services. Unsurprising, since those are topics CEO Bob Iger signaled he’d address upon returning. However, he also expressed optimism about Walt Disney World and Disneyland, briefly outlining expansion ideas. This also isn’t a surprise, as the Parks & […]
disneybymark.com
New planDisney Podcast: Guide to EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Available Now
Guests are loving the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, happening now through February 20. Disney Parks Blog shared that there is a new special episode of the planDisney Podcast where panelists Aena D. and Prince S. share their top tips for experiencing culinary, musical, and visual arts from around the world. What’s Happening: Check out the […]
disneybymark.com
Adventure Island To Debut “Shaka-Laka Shores” Kid-Friendly Splash And Play Area
Adventure Island in Tampa, is set to open for the 2023 season on March 4th, with a new kid-friendly area that will feature interactive elements, sure to entertain the youngest of park guests. What’s Happening: Adventure Island, Tampa’s Premier Water Park, will open for the 2023 season on March 4 with the park’s newest addition, Shaka-Laka […]
disneybymark.com
Disney CEO Bob Iger Responds With “Everything Is On the Table Right Now” When Asked About Potential Hulu Sale
Disney CEO Bob Iger said that “everything is on the table right now” when asked about selling Hulu, according to Variety. What’s Happening: Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger is back in power and was asked what Hulu’s future was in an interview on Thursday on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street. “Everything is on the table right […]
disneybymark.com
New Magical Creatures Coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Japan
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is about to get even more magical at Universal Studios Japan. New magical creatures will be coming to meet guests in the land this March. Starting March 17th, guests will be able to meet new magical creatures at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Japan. Guests […]
Comments / 0