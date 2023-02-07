Read full article on original website
ABC News Studios Announces New Four-Part Hulu Docuseries “Still Missing Morgan”
ABC News Studios has announced a new four-part Hulu docuseries called Still Missing Morgan, which documents two parallel kidnapping cold cases as investigators uncover new leads and capture breakthroughs in the case of missing 6-year-old Morgan Nick, two decades after her disappearance. What’s Happening: In the summer of 1995, tragedy struck the Nick family when 6-year-old Morgan […]
“Clone Wars” Era Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko Pop! Features the Jedi Master in Mandalorian Armor
The Star Wars universe is expanding…well at least when it comes to the world of Funko Pop! figures. Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi is on the scene in the armor of Mandalore on a new Pop! that’s available exclusively at Entertainment Earth! (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing […]
Disney CEO Bob Iger Responds With “Everything Is On the Table Right Now” When Asked About Potential Hulu Sale
Disney CEO Bob Iger said that “everything is on the table right now” when asked about selling Hulu, according to Variety. What’s Happening: Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger is back in power and was asked what Hulu’s future was in an interview on Thursday on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street. “Everything is on the table right […]
Characters from New Disney Channel Show Coming to California Adventure
Beginning on February 15th in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure park, guests will be able to “encounter and interact” with Moon Girl from the upcoming Disney series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur for a limited time. The newest series will debut on Friday, February 10th on Disney Channel and February 15th on Disney+.
Disney+ Releases Trailer For “j-hope IN THE BOX”
Disney+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming documentary, j-hope IN THE BOX, that follows BTS star j-hope as works on his first solo album. What’s Happening: Disney+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming documentary, j-hope IN THE BOX, which is set to debut later this month on the streamer. Starring j-hope of […]
